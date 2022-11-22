Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Daily Iowan
Live updates | Iowa football faces Nebraska on senior day
The Iowa football team will take on Nebraska at 3 p.m. Friday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will honor 27 seniors on Duke Slater Field at 2:30. With a win today, Iowa will clinch a Big Ten West Division title and a berth in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes made the 2021 Big Ten title game and lost to Michigan, 42-3.
Daily Iowan
No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling preparing for No. 21 Penn
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will take on No. 21 Penn on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The dual will be streamed live on BTN+ with former Hawkeye wrestlers Alex Marinelli and Kaleb Young on the call. The Hawkeyes are 4-0 with dual wins against...
Clemson looks for big win vs. No. 25 Iowa
Clemson faces its stiffest challenge of the young season on Friday, as the Tigers square off with No. 25 Iowa
Corn Nation
How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
Daily Iowan
Iowa volleyball comes from behind to defeat Michigan in five-set thriller
The Iowa volleyball team came back from a 2-0 deficit to beat Michigan in a five-set thriller at Xtream Arena on Wednesday to close out the Hawkeyes’ home slate. Iowa is now 3-16 in the Big Ten and 9-21 overall with one match remaining this season. “I think the...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: Omaha prospect getting love from B1G West
Nebraska football recruiting is ramping down the 2023 cycle, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t quite a bit of action when it comes to the 2024 cycle. Mickey Joseph has been plenty busy handing out new offers, but the Cornhuskers are also doing quite a bit of work trying to fend off competition for players’ they’ve already offered. Right at the top of the list is Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom.
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Iowa football take on Nebraska on Friday
The Iowa football team will play Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium Friday with the Heroes Trophy on the line. Since its inception in 2011, the Heroes Trophy has been won eight times by the Hawkeyes and three times by the Cornhuskers. Iowa has won its last seven matchups with Nebraska. The...
Daily Iowan
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 13 of the Iowa football season
Each week during the Iowa football season, Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Austin Hanson and Action Network College Football Editor Pete Ruden will place three hypothetical bets of $100. Their picks are listed below and will be tracked throughout the year. Record to date: 18-14-1, $2,298. Iowa -10.5. Everyone enjoys a...
Daily Iowan
Record to date: 17-16, $1,893
If there’s one thing I’ve learned about these Iowa-Nebraska games over the last few years, it’s that they’re never decided by two scores or more. Since its inception in 2011, seven of the first 11 Heroes Trophy Games have been decided by eight points or fewer.
Daily Iowan
Record to date: 18-14-1, $2,298
Everyone enjoys a good strength-on-strength matchup. Well, what about a weakness-on-weakness showdown?. This Nebraska defense is absolutely atrocious. The Cornhuskers are tied for 12th in the conference in scoring defense, giving up an average of 28.5 points per game. They also rank second-to-last in total defense, allowing opposing offenses to go off for 427.2 yards per contest. The latter number ranks 108th nationally.
Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Nebraska Football
Missouri River Rivals Finish Up Regular Season Friday at Kinnick Stadium
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa announces return of longtime assistant to serve as honorary captain for Nebraska game
Iowa is bringing back a familiar face this Friday. The Hawkeyes announced former assistant coach Reese Morgan will serve as an honorary captain against Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium. Morgan was on the Iowa staff for 19 years before retiring in 2019. He coached mostly offensive and defensive lines during his...
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule recruiting comments could cause concern
Yes, I’m aware that Matt Rhule isn’t even officially the Nebraska football head coach. But all indications are that he will be by the start of next week. So it’s time to start looking at what kind of coach he might be for the Huskers. It’s hard...
saturdaytradition.com
Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record
Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
KTEN.com
10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa
Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
Silver Alert canceled for Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued a Silver Alert for a missing Gladstone woman who was heading to Iowa City, Iowa, Thursday but never arrived.
First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline
Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
Stoltenberg contests Iowa House District 81 results after multiple recounts flip winner
The controversial Iowa House District 81 election race is officially being contested by Republican candidate Luana Stoltenberg, after a Nov. 18 recount showed Democrat Craig Cooper to be the winner by just six votes. Scott County canvassed its votes on Monday to finalize its results. "Knowing that we had a...
Comments / 0