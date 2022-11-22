ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Live updates | Iowa football faces Nebraska on senior day

The Iowa football team will take on Nebraska at 3 p.m. Friday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes will honor 27 seniors on Duke Slater Field at 2:30. With a win today, Iowa will clinch a Big Ten West Division title and a berth in the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Hawkeyes made the 2021 Big Ten title game and lost to Michigan, 42-3.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling preparing for No. 21 Penn

The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will take on No. 21 Penn on Saturday at 2 p.m. inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The dual will be streamed live on BTN+ with former Hawkeye wrestlers Alex Marinelli and Kaleb Young on the call. The Hawkeyes are 4-0 with dual wins against...
IOWA CITY, IA
Corn Nation

How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Omaha prospect getting love from B1G West

Nebraska football recruiting is ramping down the 2023 cycle, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t quite a bit of action when it comes to the 2024 cycle. Mickey Joseph has been plenty busy handing out new offers, but the Cornhuskers are also doing quite a bit of work trying to fend off competition for players’ they’ve already offered. Right at the top of the list is Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Iowan

Where to watch Iowa football take on Nebraska on Friday

The Iowa football team will play Nebraska at Kinnick Stadium Friday with the Heroes Trophy on the line. Since its inception in 2011, the Heroes Trophy has been won eight times by the Hawkeyes and three times by the Cornhuskers. Iowa has won its last seven matchups with Nebraska. The...
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Iowan

Record to date: 17-16, $1,893

If there’s one thing I’ve learned about these Iowa-Nebraska games over the last few years, it’s that they’re never decided by two scores or more. Since its inception in 2011, seven of the first 11 Heroes Trophy Games have been decided by eight points or fewer.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Iowan

Record to date: 18-14-1, $2,298

Everyone enjoys a good strength-on-strength matchup. Well, what about a weakness-on-weakness showdown?. This Nebraska defense is absolutely atrocious. The Cornhuskers are tied for 12th in the conference in scoring defense, giving up an average of 28.5 points per game. They also rank second-to-last in total defense, allowing opposing offenses to go off for 427.2 yards per contest. The latter number ranks 108th nationally.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record

Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
LINCOLN, NE
KTEN.com

10 Outstanding High Schools in Iowa

Originally Posted On: https://www.obligona.com/10-outstanding-high-schools-in-iowa/. If you’re looking for outstanding high schools in Iowa, then you’re in the right place. Here, we run through some of the top academies for young people from the state. Students who attend these schools get the best grades, are a part of the top athletic teams and stand a better chance of getting accepted into top-tier universities.
IOWA STATE
98.1 KHAK

First Iowans, Now Counties Are Being Sued Over Carbon Pipeline

Another lawsuit has been filed around the controversial carbon dioxide pipelines planned to stretch Iowa. This makes two Iowa counties that have been sued over their local stance on the pipeline. Back in August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in order...
IOWA STATE

