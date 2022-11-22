ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ballwin, MO

myleaderpaper.com

House Springs woman charged with stealing from High Ridge catering service

Asha Smriti Malhotra, 35, of House Springs has been charged with a felony for allegedly embezzling $33,082.74 from RJ Catering, the catering service for the Rocking J Venue, 6722 Bridle Trail Lane, in High Ridge. Malhorta allegedly used two payment services to steal the money while working as a sub-contractor for the business, authorities reported.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Pevely revokes business license from Super 8 Hotel

(Pevely) The Pevely Board of Alderman has voted in favor of revoking the business license for the Super 8 Hotel. Due to safety concerns, the city forced the hotel to close the 2nd and 3rd floors of the building due to compromised structural issues. Pevely City Administrator Andy Hixon says the board came to the decision on Monday night.
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold buys land to avoid trial

The city of Arnold has settled a lawsuit with former Jefferson County Associate Circuit Judge Ray Dickhaner over a 1.6-acre property along Old Lemay Ferry Road northeast of Richardson Road he was trying to get rezoned. By reaching the settlement, which calls for the city to pay Dickhaner $20,000 for...
ARNOLD, MO
Government Technology

Small Town Illinois Police Chief Inherits IT Duties

(TNS) — Unlike many larger municipalities, Glen Carbon lacks an information technology (IT) department. Recently, Village Administrator Jamie Bowden assigned the village's information technology (IT) duties to the police department and they were approved by the village's public safety committee on Nov. 15. Police Chief Todd Link called it...
GLEN CARBON, IL
KMOV

Porch pirate prevention

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The busiest shopping season of the year is here, and many purchases will be made online. But the packages delivered to customers’ front doors are vulnerable to thieves on the prowl. Recently, a thief was caught on surveillance camera stealing $100 worth of wine...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two Arnold restaurants evacuated after mention of bomb

Two Arnold restaurants were evacuated for about two hours after a 13-year-old Imperial boy allegedly mentioned a bomb while talking on the phone to an employee at one of the businesses on Richardson Road. The case was forwarded to juvenile authorities, Arnold Police Det. Lt. Jeremy Christopher said. The Pizza...
ARNOLD, MO
FOX2now.com

Lack of Black Friday shoppers waiting in line

Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Retail store parking lots were empty Thursday, with no one standing in line waiting for Black Friday shopping deals. Black Friday shoppers hit the malls across St. Louis. Whether you're shopping...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Jefferson County home destroyed as thieves go after scrap metal

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary at a mobile home on Brookstone Drive in House Springs. The thieves ripped out the sheetrock walls and removed most of the electrical wiring. Stephanie McCracken owns the home. “That is really hard, coming in...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Missouri Administration Hearing Commission Recommends Denial of Sand Permit in Ste. Gen County

The Missouri Administration Hearing Commission issued its recommended decision Tuesday, November 16th in the appeal of the sand mining permit that was granted to Nexgen Silica in order to construct a silica sand mine in rural Ste. Genevieve County. The original permit was requested by Nexgen in February of 2022 and was granted by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources in June. Operation Sand, a group comprised of local residents opposing the mine, appealed that decision. The Commission has recommended that the decision be reversed and that the mining permit be denied. In the appeal Operation Sand alleged that in its application Nexgen failed to identify all persons with an interest in the property to be mined and failed to show that Nexgen had the legal right to mine the property. In its Recommended Decision, the AHC agreed, saying Nexgen’s permit application was incomplete. In particular, the AHC stated, “it is clear that the Program’s procedure for investigating applications led it to issue Nexgen’s permit unlawfully.” The AHC recommendation now goes to the Missouri Mining Commission for a final decision. The Mining Commission has not set a date for when the final decision on the permit appeal will be held. Click here to see the full decision.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Items worth about $19,800 stolen from Hillsboro-area home

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of items worth $19,800 from a home in the 4700 block of Tishomingo Road north of Hillsboro. It looked like the culprit forced open a basement window to get inside the home, authorities reported. The theft happened between 8 a.m....
HILLSBORO, MO
northcountynews.org

Proposed new liquor store caused a stir

The question of how many liquor stores does a town need and allegations of intimidation were discussed at the Nov. 15 Red Bud planning commission meeting. The planning commission was holding a hearing for a special use permit that was submitted by Amit Patel to open a liquor store in the former Hometown Pharmacy located on South Main Street. Patel, along with several others, were in attendance at the hearing to voice their concerns and opinions.
RED BUD, IL

