Yardbarker
Reason Cardinals fired coach Sean Kugler revealed
The Arizona Cardinals fired offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler over the weekend, and some details have been released about the incident that led to the decision. Kugler was fired after the Cardinals were informed that he allegedly groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City, ESPN’s Josh...
NBC Sports
Walt Anderson on reversal of Hunter Henry touchdown: Ball touched ground and player lost control
With Thursday night’s game tied at 23, the Patriots had the ball at the Minnesota six. It was third and goal. Tight end Hunter Henry caught the ball at the goal line and reached it across before hitting the ground. He lost possession of the ball and then finished the catch in the field of play.
Cardinals fire OL coach Sean Kugler due to Mexico City incident
Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach Sean Kugler was dismissed by the organization due to an incident on Sunday night in
Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives Adam Thielen icy cold shoulder after Vikings loss
Thanksgiving season is upon us and yet New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will find it difficult to name things he’s grateful for in the immediate aftermath of the Patriots’ 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In fact, instead of being thankful, feelings of vindictiveness may be the dominant emotion in Belichick’s mind, especially towards Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen.
NBC Sports
Dez Bryant livid with overturned Hunter Henry TD in Pats-Vikings
If anyone knows the frustration of an overturned touchdown grab, it's Dez Bryant. So when the former NFL wideout witnessed the controversial call involving Hunter Henry during Thursday's Patriots-Vikings game, he couldn't help but voice his opinion. During the third quarter, Henry caught what looked like his second touchdown of...
Yardbarker
49ers-Saints Injury Report: No Arik Armstead at practice; Deebo Samuel, Samson Ebukam limited
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 12 contest against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The 49ers held a light practice on Wednesday, a precaution given the quick turnaround from Monday night's game in Mexico City against the Arizona Cardinals. The team didn't arrive back in the Bay Area until 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday and pushed the start time for Wednesday's practice back to 4:03 p.m.
NBC Sports
Christian McCaffrey: Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t get enough credit at all
Christian McCaffrey hasn’t been with the 49ers for long, but the veteran running back has been around long enough to see how effective quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to be. Garoppolo put together one of his best performances in Monday’s victory over the Cardinals, completing 20-of-29 passes for 228 yards with four touchdowns.
NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman's Choice Of Coach He'd Hire
Troy Aikman was on the call for last night's Monday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals in Mexico City. The ESPN broadcaster was in the house to watch a blowout victory for head coach Kyle Shanhan and his Niners squad — taking down the Cardinals with a convincing 38-10 final score.
John Lynch drops truth bomb on potential of Trey Lance returning in 2022
Trey Lance was originally named as the starter of the San Francisco 49ers in the 2022 NFL season. He was the team’s starter in the first two games of the season, but a devastating ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks left Lance ceding the role to veteran Jimmy Garoppolo. It was an interesting turn of events for the 49ers, especially since there was a point in the offseason when it looked as though Garoppolo was going to be traded.
NBC Sports
How Steph's pitch to lure Judge to Giants unfolded
SAN FRANCISCO – When chasing an ultrabright diamond, as the San Francisco Giants are with MLB free-agent slugger Aaron Judge, logic dictates using every available resource. Even if that resource is unaffiliated with the Giants. Which is why Warriors superstar Stephen Curry was called into service as part of...
NBC Sports
Sources: Judge's two-day Giants visit includes Steph connection
SAN FRANCISCO -- Shortly before 8 p.m. on Tuesday, a few hours after Aaron Judge's two-day meeting with the Giants ended, Joc Pederson opened his Instagram and posted an image of Judge in a Giants jersey, along with the message, "We're ready when u are 99." The story soon was shared by Brandon Crawford and Logan Webb, but in trying to convince the American League MVP to leave the New York Yankees for his hometown team, the Giants are not relying only on their stars.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers not included on OBJ's three-team visit list
Although there's a rumored mutual interest between the 49ers and free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., the wideout doesn't appear to be visiting Santa Clara any time soon. NFL insider Josina Anderson reported Thursday that Beckham is set to embark on a free-agency tour featuring several teams in early December, with the New York Giants, Buffalo Bills and Dallas Cowboys on the travel list.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 12: Predictions, analysis, key matchups and stats for every game
FOX Sports' staff of NFL reporters lays out everything you need to know going into Week 12. We'll tell you what games, players and matchups to watch out for, as well as provide a prediction for each game coming up this holiday week. Thursday, Nov. 24. Buffalo Bills (7-3) at...
Grupo Firme Headlines the Halftime Show for NFL Monday Night Football in Mexico City
The explosion of regional Mexican music arrived on Monday at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City courtesy of Grupo Firme, who headlined the halftime show for the NFL Monday Night Football game in which the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Arizona Cardinals 38-10. The return of the NFL to Mexico featured a week-long celebration of pride that transcends borders, as well as the nexus between Mexican culture and American football with activities focused on art, fashion, music, and youth football. As part of the League’s “Por la Cultura” campaign, music has been a focal point of the NFL’s marketing strategy, kicking off...
AOL Corp
Melvin Gordon said goodbye to the Broncos in the most unhinged way possible
The practice of an athlete's farewell message to a fan base has basically become a science. A photo of the athlete embracing fans, a direct thank you for all the support, a reminiscing about the good times (assuming there were any), a mention about how the city embraced their family and vice versa, a pledge the community will be a part of them no matter were they play. These are all tried and true tools available to an athlete or their social media team.
Robert Griffin III Sounds Off on Narrative Surrounding Zach Wilson
The former quarterback compared the Jets star’s statistics to Taylor Heinicke, who is performing similarly this season.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Week 12 of 2022
Happy Thanksgiving everyone. We have an early edition of picks this week due to the holiday, and I hope this will allow you to look at us and have a much-needed distraction while you’re browsing your phone and desperately searching for a reprieve from your family. I feel like...
CBS Sports
NFL Thanksgiving Day grades: Vikings, Kirk Cousins get prime-time 'A-'; Cowboys, Bills shine in comebacks
The NFL certainly had a strong Thanksgiving slate in store this season, which made the annual holiday games even better than most years. Five of the six teams had winning records headed into their Thanksgiving Day games, tying a league-high set in 2011 and 2014 (the NFL started having three Thanksgiving Day games in 2006).
earnthenecklace.com
Meet NFL QB Kyle Allen’s Wife-to-Be, Summer Juraszek
Kyle Allen is reportedly set to play his first game for the Houston Texans since signing a $2.5 million contract with them in March. That was not the only big event in the quarterback’s life this year. Kyle Allen got engaged to his longtime sweetheart in June 2022. Summer Juraszek is Kyle Allen’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée who has been turning heads since his NFL debut. They’ve been together long before his pro athletic career, and she’s been through all the ups and downs with him. Some of her Instagram followers believe she’s responsible for keeping Allen in shape. So, it’s no surprise that the NFL pro’s fans also seek his wife-to-be’s wellness advice. We’re revealing why you should follow Kyle Allen’s partner in this Summer Juraszek wiki.
NBC Sports
Why Whitner deems 49ers as top NFC team after shellacking Cards
The 49ers have put many NFC teams on notice that the team is beginning to peak at the right time following their 38-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals on "Monday Night Football" at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. San Franciso has won three straight games after its 3-4 start to...
