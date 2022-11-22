Read full article on original website
Jonathan Petrosky
2d ago
funny they don't forget when you owe them money. but when they have your money suddenly no one is there to answer.
Low-cost carriers to expand service at Pennsylvania airport | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pennsylvania to soon ban sales of burning bush
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned after it was named an invasive species. Burning bush is described by state policymakers as “a non-native widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage.” The shrub is said to reach up to 15 feet in […]
NBC Philadelphia
Pa. Legislators Want to Change Housing Loophole Following NBC10 Report
Pennsylvania Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R., Bedford, Cambria) wants to have some limits on what type of criminal records people have when they are allowed into public housing- particularly in Cambria County. And State Rep. Jim Rigby (R., Cambria, Somerset) is looking into reducing the number of public housing units...
AG Josh Shapiro, others call on companies to halt payments for Pink Energy customers
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Several attorney generals including Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro sent a letter to companies asking for the suspension of loan payments for customers of Pink Energy. Attorney General Josh Shapiro, with a coalition of other attorney generals, sent a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight...
$1.65M Pennsylvania Lottery prize still unclaimed by winner in Kiski Township
Time is running out for a person to cash in a $1.65 million-winning Pennsylvania lottery ticket sold last year in Kiski Township. The unclaimed Cash 5 winning ticket was purchased Dec. 16, 2021, at the BP Fueland on River Road. The ticket is on the verge of expiring if unclaimed...
How soon could recreational marijuana become legal in Pennsylvania?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A third state surrounding Pennsylvania legalized recreational marijuana during the 2022 midterm election. With control of the state House set to change, could marijuana laws in the commonwealth change next?"I never even thought this was going to happen in my lifetime, honestly," Raquel Walker said. But there it was. Recreational marijuana became available for legal purchase in New Jersey earlier this year for someone like Walker, who says she's been smoking weed for a long time, just not legally until now."Buying marijuana off the street, you never know what they have or what's in it," Walker...
Doug Mastriano supporters flooding Pa. courts with baseless recount petitions
PHILADELPHIA — Doug Mastriano lost by a lot. But some of his supporters wrongly believe the results are inaccurate, and they think they’ve found a way to do something about it. So now election denial groups are flooding Pennsylvania courts with petitions seeking to force hand recounts under a little-known provision of state election law.
fox29.com
Two more buses of migrants arrive in Philadelphia from Texas
PHILADELPHIA - Two more busses of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on Friday. The buses of asylum seekers pulled up to 30th Street Station in Center City between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Officials were on hand to welcome the travelers and usher them to a processing center on...
Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.
ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
A one-time payment for up to $975 coming to some homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania
rolled up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you own a home or rent a home in Pennsylvania, here's a program that could send you a payment of up to $975. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
abc27.com
Wolf, Shapiro react to Philadelphia shooting of four teens
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro each issued statements Wednesday in the hours after four Philadelphia teenagers were shot after being dismissed from school for the day. Philadelphia city police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was...
Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County
MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
Five sentenced for scheme to collect pandemic unemployment in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Five defendants have entered guilty pleas relating to a conspiracy to steal pandemic funds. According to the United States Attorney's Office, the defendants gathered personal identification information from inmates housed in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections system and filed unemployment claims. The payments were then mailed...
How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not...
LehighValleyLive.com
Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says
Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
Strong voter turnout in Allegheny County and lower turnout in Philadelphia raises questions
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite fewer registered voters, Allegheny County out-voted Philadelphia County in this year's general election.Voters in Allegheny County turned out to vote, while those in Philadelphia County were just so-so, which meant Allegheny outvoted its bigger brother by 67,000 votes."That is really going to translate into greater political influence," Democratic political strategist J.J. Balaban of Philadelphia said. "People around the state are paying attention to that sort of thing."Balaban said Allegheny County's strength helps in Democratic primaries but the surrounding counties have lost influence in Democratic contests. "The challenge is the whole Pittsburgh region as a whole has...
Stimulus update: Delaware deadline to claim $300 direct tax rebate checks eight days away
Delaware residents have just over a week to submit their applications for the latest round of relief checks worth up to $300.
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
Inflation gives pay raise gift to top Pennsylvania officials
Inflation is gift-wrapping another big salary increase for hundreds of Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023, including boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory.
