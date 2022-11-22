ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonathan Petrosky
2d ago

funny they don't forget when you owe them money. but when they have your money suddenly no one is there to answer.

WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania to soon ban sales of burning bush

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned after it was named an invasive species. Burning bush is described by state policymakers as “a non-native widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage.” The shrub is said to reach up to 15 feet in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

Pa. Legislators Want to Change Housing Loophole Following NBC10 Report

Pennsylvania Senator Wayne Langerholc Jr. (R., Bedford, Cambria) wants to have some limits on what type of criminal records people have when they are allowed into public housing- particularly in Cambria County. And State Rep. Jim Rigby (R., Cambria, Somerset) is looking into reducing the number of public housing units...
JOHNSTOWN, PA
CBS Philly

How soon could recreational marijuana become legal in Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A third state surrounding Pennsylvania legalized recreational marijuana during the 2022 midterm election. With control of the state House set to change, could marijuana laws in the commonwealth change next?"I never even thought this was going to happen in my lifetime, honestly," Raquel Walker said.  But there it was. Recreational marijuana became available for legal purchase in New Jersey earlier this year for someone like Walker, who says she's been smoking weed for a long time, just not legally until now."Buying marijuana off the street, you never know what they have or what's in it," Walker...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

Two more buses of migrants arrive in Philadelphia from Texas

PHILADELPHIA - Two more busses of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on Friday. The buses of asylum seekers pulled up to 30th Street Station in Center City between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Officials were on hand to welcome the travelers and usher them to a processing center on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Child, 2 adults die in Thanksgiving crash after leaving Pa.

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (AP) — Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview, north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
ELKVIEW, WV
R.A. Heim

A one-time payment for up to $975 coming to some homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania

rolled up moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Creative Commons) If you own a home or rent a home in Pennsylvania, here's a program that could send you a payment of up to $975. Some individuals have already started money from a $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. The state is sending out a property tax rebate to individuals that qualify.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Wolf, Shapiro react to Philadelphia shooting of four teens

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf and Governor-elect Josh Shapiro each issued statements Wednesday in the hours after four Philadelphia teenagers were shot after being dismissed from school for the day. Philadelphia city police said a 15-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder and thigh, a 15-year-old girl was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Explosion rocks Timet plant in Berks County

MORGANTOWN, Pa. (CBS) - An explosion at Timet plant in Morgantown, Berks County rocked the building Thursday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. According to the company's website, the business makes titanium materials there.Workers were inside the building at the time but no one was hurt.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says

Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Strong voter turnout in Allegheny County and lower turnout in Philadelphia raises questions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite fewer registered voters, Allegheny County out-voted Philadelphia County in this year's general election.Voters in Allegheny County turned out to vote, while those in Philadelphia County were just so-so, which meant Allegheny outvoted its bigger brother by 67,000 votes."That is really going to translate into greater political influence," Democratic political strategist J.J. Balaban of Philadelphia said. "People around the state are paying attention to that sort of thing."Balaban said Allegheny County's strength helps in Democratic primaries but the surrounding counties have lost influence in Democratic contests. "The challenge is the whole Pittsburgh region as a whole has...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

