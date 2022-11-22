ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

The Beatles Song Paul McCartney Wrote When He Was Just 16 Years Old

By Ross Tanenbaum
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

Paul McCartney has been writing and performing songs for almost seven decades. Whether it was with The Beatles or as a solo act, he continues to write songs that speak to every generation. When Paul McCartney was 16, he wrote a song that would later become a Beatles hit .

Paul McCartney inherited his musical talent from his dad

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cee0Q_0jJPDzxm00
Paul McCartney | Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

McCartney grew up in a working-class family in Liverpool, England. While they couldn’t afford the latest and state-of-the-art instruments, his family had a piano in his house, which his dad played often. McCartney learned how to play the piano and used it to help and write many of his earliest compositions. In an interview with the Smartless podcast, McCartney recalled his childhood with the piano in the house.

“My dad was the family pianist,” McCartney said. “I was reading about people like Gershwin, and they said every house had a piano. That was the way things were. We had a piano. And he played it. He played great…I’d ask him to teach me, and he’d say, ‘You gotta learn properly.’ But I didn’t like the little, smelly, old lady.”

Paul McCartney wrote a famous Beatles song when he was 16

McCartney told Smartless that he was 16 when he wrote “When I’m Sixty-Four.” While The Beatles didn’t exist then, the song later appeared on 1967’s Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band . The song is about a man addressing his lover, talking about growing old together. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times , McCartney said he chose that age because it’s one year before the age of retirement in England.

“It was really an arbitrary number when I wrote the song. I probably should have called it ‘When I’m 65,’ which is the retirement age in England. And the rhyme would have been easy, ‘something, something a live when I’m 65.’ But it felt too predictable. It sounded better to say 64.”

McCartney said that some people change the title based on the crowd they’re playing for. He joked and said he would change it to “When I’m 94.”

“I met someone who plays piano in an old persons’ home, and he said, ‘I hope you don’t mind, but I play some of your songs, and the most popular one is “When I’m Sixty-four,” but I have to change the title to “When I’m 84″ because 64 seems young to those people,” McCartney shared. “They don’t get it.’”

McCartney was inspired by Frank Sinatra while writing the song

Upon release, “When I’m Sixty-Four” received mixed reactions, with many critics regarding what audience Mccartney was trying to release. In Anthology , Paul Mccartney explained that he wrote The Beatles track with Frank Sinatra on his mind . Sinatra was an old-school king of love songs, and the theme of McCartney’s song sounds like something Sinatra would express.

“When I wrote ‘When I’m Sixty-Four’ I thought I was writing a song for Sinatra,” McCartney stated. “I wrote [that] when I was sixteen — it was rather tongue-in-cheek — and I never forgot it.”

RELATED: The Paul McCartney Song He Says Is Now ‘a Little Bit Embarrassing’ Because He Has Grandkids

Comments / 3

Related
SheKnows

Queen Elizabeth & Jackie Kennedy’s Relationship Was Reportedly So Much Different Than Everyone Was Led to Believe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s an age-old myth that Jackie Kennedy didn’t get along with Queen Elizabeth II, but a new book from a very reliable source is debunking that story. Jackie’s former secret service agent, Clint Hill, served the former first lady from 1960-1964 and was in the presidential vehicle the day President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas. He’s now setting the record straight in his memoir, My Travels With Mrs. Kennedy, co-authored with his wife Lisa McCubbin Hill.
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

228K+
Followers
121K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy