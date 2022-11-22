Julia Roberts Once Felt That She Risked Her Career by Not Getting Plastic Surgery

Whereas some actors go under the knife for the sake of their careers, Julia Roberts was against doing so. Even if sticking with a natural look might have meant putting her career in jeopardy.

Julia Roberts felt like she was risking her career by not getting plastic surgery

Several celebrities turn to cosmetic procedures to help maintain or enhance their appearance in the public eye. But Roberts has been adamant about avoiding such procedures for herself. The Oscar-winner simply applies traditional methods for her looks.

“I brush [my teeth] with baking soda. [My grandfather] would put a big heaping mound of it on his toothbrush. He had only one cavity in his entire life,” she once told InStyle (via Yahoo ). “Sometimes that’s all I do as far as a regimen goes. Look, I’m happy if I have on moisturizer and ChapStick!”

Instead of surgery, Roberts relied on the features she was already born with to keep her beautiful.

“For me, at this point, I’m clinging to my good genes and lots of hugs and kisses from my husband ,” she said.

Although Roberts also pointed out that her beliefs might have had a negative impact on her career going forward.

“By Hollywood standards, I guess I’ve already taken a big risk in not having had a facelift,” she once told You (via The Guardian ). “But I’ve told Lancome that I want to be an ageing model – so they have to keep me for at least five more years until I’m over 50.”

Julia Roberts felt it was unfortunate that some women believed they needed plastic surgery

Aging is one of many reasons why some may choose to go under the knife. But Roberts once shared that she had issues with the idea of trying to defy age with surgery. She felt this mindset within maturing women was indicative of a bigger problem in society that needed to be addressed.

“It’s unfortunate that we live in such a panicked, dysmorphic society where women don’t even give themselves a chance to see what they’ll look like as older persons. I want to have some idea of what I’ll look like before I start cleaning the slates,” Roberts said in a 2010 interview with Elle .

Roberts further believed that cosmetic surgery could yield drastic changes to a person’s body that might not be worth it.

“I want my kids to know when I’m pissed, when I’m happy, and when I’m confounded. Your face tells a story… and it shouldn’t be a story about your drive to the doctor’s office,” she added.

Julia Roberts wasn’t satisfied with the results she received from plastic surgery

Despite her stance, even Roberts fell to temptation once as she’s gotten older . The procedure Roberts received was relatively light and temporary. But it was enough to reinforce Roberts’ ideas on cosmetic surgery.

“I tried the Botox one time and was permanently surprised for a couple months and it was not a cute look for me,” she once told Access Hollywood .

Still, Roberts didn’t fault anyone for choosing to get surgery. However, she took a slight jab at the physical damage surgery could do to a person.

“I don’t want to judge somebody who can’t turn their head or move their lips. I don’t know — if you want your chin on your forehead I’m not one to [judge]. If that’s going to bring you joy, I’m all for it,” she said.

