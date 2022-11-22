ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

13 WHAM

Local pantries feeling impact of high inflation

Rochester, N.Y. — High inflation is making the holidays even tougher for struggling families to buy food. The number of people without enough food in New York state rose 35 percent in the last year, according to a report from Hunger Free America. Local food pantries say the need...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Webster hosts annual Turkey Trot

Webster N.Y. — More than 3,000 runners and walkers participated in the 51st Webster Turkey Trot Thursday morning. The event was in partnership with Yellowjacket Racing and Fleet Feet. The Turkey Trot is the oldest race in the Rochester region and this year two distances are offered a 4.4...
WEBSTER, NY
wdkx.com

Black Pastors Call Out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello

Yesterday, a group of Black pastors in Rochester came together for a press conference to call out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello for policies that are bad for the Black Community. The three main points they made were Bello’s recent veto of five Black majority county legislative districts, the decision to appoint Julia Cianca as public defender over the Black candidate, Buffalo attorney Robert Fogg, and concerns that federal money from the American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) won’t be distributed equitably.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Blessing Bags

Greece, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Blessing Bag fundraiser, organized by the community group A Greater Purpose based out of Greece Athena High School. The goal is to make 100 bags filled with toiletries, small snacks and other necessities to donate to the House of Mercy.
GREECE, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Giving to those in need

Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on those in need this Thanksgiving. Every year the Volunteers of America gives out hundreds of gift baskets to low-income families in the Rochester area- allowing them to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal. The group also hosted a Thanksgiving party at foundation...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Local businesses come together help 12-year-old victims family

Rochester, N.Y. — Police and the community continue to search for answers after a 12-year-old boy, Juan Lopez, was shot and killed in Rochester. After hearing the news, some local business owners are looking to help the Lopez family. Nearly 20 local business owners are working to collect money...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Air travelers notice improvements amid busy holiday travel week

Rochester, N.Y. — As travelers get ready to board flights to see their loved ones for Thanksgiving, airlines are preparing for one of their busiest weekends of the year. "Last year, we had about 48 departures a day," said Andy Moore, director of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. "This year, we’re averaging about 52 during this Thanksgiving holiday, so it’s about an 8% increase in flights. So it’s going to be about 25,000 passengers departing the Rochester airport over the next six days — so, extremely busy."
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Patients help prepare Thanksgiving meal as part of recovery from brain injuries

Greece, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health's Golisano Restorative Neurology & Rehabilitation Center at Unity Hospital hosted an early Thanksgiving feast Tuesday. Several patients helped prepare food for their loved ones. Patients said it helps them get back into their day-to-day lives as they recover from brain injuries. "Today we...
ROCHESTER, NY

