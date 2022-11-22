Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One YearAneka DuncanRochester, NY
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per MonthC. HeslopRochester, NY
Why Do People Love Moving To Rochester, NY?KyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Popular Rochester NY First Time Home Buyer GrantsKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
How to Win a Real Estate Bidding War in the Rochester NY Real Estate MarketKyleHiscockRERochester, NY
Related
Rochester-based company prepares inmates to re-enter society
According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, 610,000 people are released from state and federal prisons each year and roughly 20,000 from New York State alone.
13 WHAM
Local pantries feeling impact of high inflation
Rochester, N.Y. — High inflation is making the holidays even tougher for struggling families to buy food. The number of people without enough food in New York state rose 35 percent in the last year, according to a report from Hunger Free America. Local food pantries say the need...
Local faith leaders call on Bello to address actions harming the Black community
They called on Bello to provide more racial equity and inclusivity to the Black community.
New York Residents To Get Monthly Payments For One Year
One hundred and seventy-five lucky Rochester residents will receive $500 monthly for one year. This relief package worth $2.2 million is the New York guaranteed basic income program. It is funded through the federal emergency COVID-19 funds. (source)
Sunrise Smart Start: Fatal shooting in Greece, ROAR fundraiser
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, November 24, 2022.
13 WHAM
Webster hosts annual Turkey Trot
Webster N.Y. — More than 3,000 runners and walkers participated in the 51st Webster Turkey Trot Thursday morning. The event was in partnership with Yellowjacket Racing and Fleet Feet. The Turkey Trot is the oldest race in the Rochester region and this year two distances are offered a 4.4...
ROAR to hold fundraiser following Club Q shooting
Co-owner David Chappius said they hope to use the event — and others like it — to ease peoples' fears.
PAWS Youth & Advocacy Center aims to better Rochester community
The 22,00 sq. ft. facility has sports, hang out spaces, a sensory gym, and art done by the FUA Crew graffiti art crew.
Disappointment for cannabis dispensaries waiting in Rochester region
"Those territories are not going to be awarded card licenses until this decision has been made," said Burgio.
wdkx.com
Black Pastors Call Out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello
Yesterday, a group of Black pastors in Rochester came together for a press conference to call out Monroe County Executive Adam Bello for policies that are bad for the Black Community. The three main points they made were Bello’s recent veto of five Black majority county legislative districts, the decision to appoint Julia Cianca as public defender over the Black candidate, Buffalo attorney Robert Fogg, and concerns that federal money from the American Relief Plan Act (ARPA) won’t be distributed equitably.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Blessing Bags
Greece, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Blessing Bag fundraiser, organized by the community group A Greater Purpose based out of Greece Athena High School. The goal is to make 100 bags filled with toiletries, small snacks and other necessities to donate to the House of Mercy.
Christ Church in Rochester recognized by Landmark Society
The process started when plaster fell from the ceiling.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Giving to those in need
Rochester, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on those in need this Thanksgiving. Every year the Volunteers of America gives out hundreds of gift baskets to low-income families in the Rochester area- allowing them to enjoy a nice Thanksgiving meal. The group also hosted a Thanksgiving party at foundation...
13 WHAM
Local businesses come together help 12-year-old victims family
Rochester, N.Y. — Police and the community continue to search for answers after a 12-year-old boy, Juan Lopez, was shot and killed in Rochester. After hearing the news, some local business owners are looking to help the Lopez family. Nearly 20 local business owners are working to collect money...
13 WHAM
Rochester residents share what they're thankful for this Thanksgiving
That's the question we asked people out walking around Thursday. Janet was out walking her dog when we asked her what she was thankful for. She says her three brothers and sister - who she just met for the first time in 71 years - one of which lived just a block and a half away.
13 WHAM
Councilmember, clergy call for 'dangerousness standard' following 12-year-old's killing
Rochester, N.Y. — Some city leaders and local clergy members are joining the call for people to take a brave step and share what they know about the killing of 12-year-old Juan Lopez. They're also hoping for a new law that could reduce violent crime. "All the press conferences...
WUHF
Rise Up Rochester annual Christmas party for children of homicide victims
Rise up Rochester’s 7th annual Christmas party for children of homicide victims is taking place this year on Saturday December 17, but the deadline to register is December 6. Marcella Cunningham and Retha Rogers, both outreach specialists for Rise up Rochester, joined us to talk about what this event...
13 WHAM
Air travelers notice improvements amid busy holiday travel week
Rochester, N.Y. — As travelers get ready to board flights to see their loved ones for Thanksgiving, airlines are preparing for one of their busiest weekends of the year. "Last year, we had about 48 departures a day," said Andy Moore, director of the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport. "This year, we’re averaging about 52 during this Thanksgiving holiday, so it’s about an 8% increase in flights. So it’s going to be about 25,000 passengers departing the Rochester airport over the next six days — so, extremely busy."
Sunrise Smart Start: Chesapeake mass shooting, NYSP increases surveillance
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Wednesday, November 23, 2022
13 WHAM
Patients help prepare Thanksgiving meal as part of recovery from brain injuries
Greece, N.Y. — Rochester Regional Health's Golisano Restorative Neurology & Rehabilitation Center at Unity Hospital hosted an early Thanksgiving feast Tuesday. Several patients helped prepare food for their loved ones. Patients said it helps them get back into their day-to-day lives as they recover from brain injuries. "Today we...
Comments / 0