Police investigate patterns between 3 armed home invasions around Temple off-campus housing

By Nina Baratti
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) Police are looking into whether three recent home invasions near off-campus Temple University housing could be related. Investigators have found patterns in the separate incidents, all happening within a mile of each other.

The most recent incident happened Monday around 6:30 a.m. on North 18th Street.

Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said four people were home when two men broke into the apartment.

"They forced all the complainants into a second-floor bathroom, and then several items are taken from them,” said Vanore.

Police say they stole phones, laptops, a legally-owned firearm and a car.

Down the same street on Nov. 9 just before 5 a.m., police say three men broke into a home, forced women there into the basement, stole several items, and ran off when they realized someone called 911.

Then on Nov. 11, police say two men broke into a home on North 15th Street where 11 people were inside .

They were forced into the basement before the men allegedly took debit cards, phones, and car keys.

"It appears they are targeting the same type of victims in this case,” Vanore said. “Young people living in that particular area aren't all from that area, [but] are renting in that area."

Vanore said the crimes share other similar patterns.

“They all enter in the same type of way,” Vanore said about the people committing the early-morning crimes.

“Through a rear, either a sliding glass door, or they force a fence open, and then they enter through a door that's open in the rear. And they're present in the house when the victims are sleeping.”

Police say many of the victims in these home invasions are Temple University students who live off-campus.

“It's an environment where they know there's going to be laptops present. There's going to be phones present. There's going to be other electronics,” said Vanore. “They're vulnerable.”

Investigators say none of the victims were physically harmed.

Surveillance video from after the Nov. 11 incident shows two suspects wearing face masks, making a purchase with the stolen cards. Police hope that evidence from surveillance can help identify their suspects.

“They're brazen. It's obvious. And they're not afraid,” said Vanore. “We see that a lot these days.”

Surveillance images that Philadelphia Police say show two suspects in a home invasion near Temple University on Nov. 11. Photo credit Philadelphia Police Department

Both suspects in the Nov. 11 case are said to be in their early 20s with thin build, wearing a black ski mask, a black jacket and black pants. One of them had New Balance shoes in black and white, while the other had multi-color sneakers.

Police say that if you see either of these men, they are considered armed and dangerous, so do not approach them but dial 911 instead. If you have any information on the case, you can:
- Call 215-686-3047 or 215-686-3048 for the Central Detectives Bureau
- Call 215-686-8477 (TIPS) at the Philadelphia Police Tip Line
- E-mail tips@philypolice.com
- Text your tip to 773847 (PPDTIP)

Police say all tips can be confidential.

KYW News Radio

