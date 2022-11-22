Fur-filled fun at Rosemary Beach ‘Unleashed’ dog festival

ROSEMARY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Local dogs were dressed in their Sunday best at the annual Rosemary Beach ‘Unleashed’ Dog Festival.

This is the 12th year the Rosemary Beach Foundation has put on this event, which benefits the Alaqua Animal Refuge.

The fur-filled festival features fun for the whole family.

The main event is the dog show, where pups strut their stuff and a top dog is chosen in every size category, as well as ‘Best Costume’ and ‘Best Trick’.

This year’s judges are thrilled to be back at what they say is one of their favorite events of the year.

“It’s very fun seeing all of the owners cheer on their pets. It’s a really good time,” Judge Maggie Collier said.

The festival also boasted a silent auction, vendors selling dog products, and even an adoption area for a family looking to find a new furry friend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.