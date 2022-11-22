ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rosemary Beach, FL

Fur-filled fun at Rosemary Beach ‘Unleashed’ dog festival

By Jake Holter
WMBB
WMBB
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S8lzz_0jJPCMnk00

ROSEMARY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Local dogs were dressed in their Sunday best at the annual Rosemary Beach ‘Unleashed’ Dog Festival.

This is the 12th year the Rosemary Beach Foundation has put on this event, which benefits the Alaqua Animal Refuge.

Twenty one decorated Christmas trees auctioned off for charity

The fur-filled festival features fun for the whole family.

The main event is the dog show, where pups strut their stuff and a top dog is chosen in every size category, as well as ‘Best Costume’ and ‘Best Trick’.

Local Christmas tree lot opened up for its thirty third year

This year’s judges are thrilled to be back at what they say is one of their favorite events of the year.

“It’s very fun seeing all of the owners cheer on their pets. It’s a really good time,” Judge Maggie Collier said.

The festival also boasted a silent auction, vendors selling dog products, and even an adoption area for a family looking to find a new furry friend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

PC woman makes Thanksgiving dinner for 100 people

PANAMA CITY, (WMBB) — One Panama City resident decided to feed 100 people Thursday after realizing they wouldn’t receive a Thanksgiving meal. Ginnie Maceluch’s stepmother lives in the St. Andrews Towers. When Maceluch heard there was not going to be a Thanksgiving meal for residents she decided to make one for everyone. Over the past […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Beachy Holiday Art Walk And Party

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - If you are looking for a night of holiday wonder and fun, Beachy Beach Real Estate has you covered. The event being held Wednesday, November 30 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. benefits both Florida Panhandle Golf Therapy and Food4Kidz. Beachy Beach Real Estate encourages...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Early Christmas shopping fun at local holiday bazaar

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Emerald Coast Christmas Bazaar wrapped up Sunday after three full days of holiday shopping. More than 100 booths filled the Boardwalk Beach Resort in Panama City Beach, with all kinds of stocking stuffers and big-ticket gifts. The bazaar featured everything from toys to clothes to hot sauce […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Harbor Docks plans for 2,000 meals at Thanksgiving event, returning to pre-pandemic sit-down style

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — A tradition 28 years in the making is back to normal following a two-year pandemic-fueled change. Harbor Docks in Destin will be serving free meals at the Harbor Blvd. location on Thanksgiving Day. “It’s a traditional Thanksgiving meal,” said shift-manager Houston Schweitzer. “We will be serving back inside the restaurant like […]
DESTIN, FL
WJHG-TV

First responders answer the call on Thanksgiving

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Emergencies don’t stop on holidays and neither do first responders. “I wouldn’t say it’s any different,” Colton Conrad, a firefighter with Panama City Beach Fire Rescue, said. However, being away from home can be difficult for a day meant to...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City woman continues Thanksgiving tradition

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local woman continued her tradition of providing Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless in downtown Panama City on Thursday morning. On Thanksgiving, you can find Machell Akins at her usual spot, the Marie Motel, distributing a hot Thanksgiving plate to those in need. “When my kids were little, I’m a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Grammy nominated artist is coming to Aaron Bessant Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Visit Panama City Beach is saying goodbye to fall and hello to the Christmas season with the 2022 Beach Home for the Holidays event. This weekend spectators can fill up Aaron Bessant Park for food, activities, an appearance by Santa, and a concert. Festivities...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Groups bring Thanksgiving to area veterans

PARKER,Fla. (WMBB)– In the spirit of Thanksgiving, The Bay County Veteran Center, Veteran Affairs HUD-VASH homeless program, Parkers VFW, and Auxiliary worked together to give Veterans a special holiday dinner. The organizations put together 54 boxes of food for veterans and their families. “You’re not going to change anybody’s life, but you certainly can make […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Panama City Rescue Mission to host Thanksgiving dinner

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s the season of giving and the perfect time to help others.If you are struggling to afford a Thanksgiving meal, you are welcome at the Panama City Rescue Mission. The annual tradition is back following a few changes. Prior to Hurricane Michael, the mission fed about 800 people on Thanksgiving. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Annual 30A 10k raises record amount for local charities

ROSEMARY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — While many people work to burn off the Thanksgiving day meal after the holiday, a group in Rosemary Beach decided to get ahead of schedule. Thousands of runners participated in the annual 30A 10K Thursday morning for a record turnout. The charity event began 11 years ago and started with […]
ROSEMARY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Ho Ho Holiday lights are going up! More than 10M of them

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — More than 10 million lights will begin glistening over Lake DeFuniak this weekend. DeFuniak Springs city officials are putting the final touches on their Christmas Reflections light displays before they open to the public on Friday. The lit-up path surrounding Chipley Park will start on Live Oak Avenue. There are […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

PC non-profit gives out Thanksgiving meals

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One Panama City non-profit is providing for those without a home on Thanksgiving. Panama City Rescue mission is preparing around 100 meals for the homeless and anyone else in need of food.  The meals are being provided by stores like Publix and Target, as well as restaurants like Mission Barbeque. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Twenty one decorated Christmas trees auctioned off for charity

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Festival of Trees returned to Panama City Beach for the fourth year. The Central Panhandle Association of Realtors organized the charity event and hoped to reach a new milestone this year. “We are at $67,000 for the past three years, if we can make $33 (thousand) tonight, we will […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven holds ‘Winter Wonderland’ shopping event

LYNN HAVEN, Fla.(WMBB)– Lynn Haven kicked off the holiday season with their annual Winter Wonderland shopping event at Sheffield Park. The event is a one-stop shop that gives local businesses a chance to sell their products and community members a chance to get a head start on Christmas shopping. In addition to shopping, there was […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Local community center helps food insecurity problem in Bay County

FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The holiday season is all about feasts. But a shocking number of people, right here in our local community, struggle to figure out where their next meal will come from. A family feast can cost money and this Thanksgiving one local community wants everyone to enjoy...
FOUNTAIN, FL
WMBB

Deer Point Lake annual drawdown begins

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The drawdown at Deer Point Lake is underway. It’s a process to clear overgrown vegetation in the water. Currently, 28.4 million gallons of water are flowing into the lake daily, and 27.5 million gallons flowing out. Draining the lake yearly is designed to help the aquatic vegetation and wildlife living […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Local organization provides Thanksgiving food for hundreds of families

PANAMA CITY, Fla.(WMBB)– A Hand Up International Inc. held a Thanksgiving food giveaway at Rutherford High School on Saturday. Over 70 Rutherford students and volunteers helped give away fresh produce, canned goods, turkey, and ham. Around 500 families will now have food to eat on Thanksgiving. A Hand Up International Inc. CEO Jeanette Best said […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panhandle restaurants open on Thanksgiving

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — For those who don’t want to cook several local restaurants and national chains will be open on Thanksgiving. Here is a partial list of what is open on Turkey Day. Saltwater Grill: Join us Thanksgiving Day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a delicious buffet feast.Adults: $42 | Children […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Traditional Thanksgiving food can hurt your pet’s stomach

FREEPORT, Fla. (WMBB) – Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and while some traditional feastings like turkey and sweet potatoes are delicious to us, they might not be so good for your pets. Alaqua Animal Refuge founder Laurie Hood said fatty foods, poultry bones, yeast dough, and sweet treats can be dangerous. “So, what you […]
FREEPORT, FL
WMBB

WMBB

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy