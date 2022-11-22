Union leaders are raising concerns about staffing levels and employee safety after a correctional sergeant was stabbed at Pontiac prison on Wednesday. The sergeant involved in Wednesday's "vicious attack" was airlifted to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where he was being treated, the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union said in a statement Wednesday night. A second correctional officer was injured as he rushed to the sergeant’s aid, AFSCME said, and he has since been treated for his injuries and released.

PONTIAC, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO