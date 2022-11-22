ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Bloomington-Normal jobless rate dips to 3.5%

Unemployment in the Bloomington-Normal area dropped to 3.5% in October. That's the lowest jobless rate in the state, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, and is down from 3.6% in September. The Bloomington market area, which includes McLean and DeWitt counties, has added 3,200 jobs since October 2021....
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Merger of Heartland, Town and Country banks part of a national trend

The merger of Bloomington-based Heartland Bank and Trust and Springfield-based Town and Country Bank, announced in August, is part of an ongoing national trend. "In 2009, there were about 85,500 bank branches in the United States. And as of the end of last year, the number had shrunk to 72,500, which is pretty steep," said Ajay Samant, dean of Illinois State University's College of Business.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Unions raise safety concerns after two guards are injured in Pontiac prison attack

Union leaders are raising concerns about staffing levels and employee safety after a correctional sergeant was stabbed at Pontiac prison on Wednesday. The sergeant involved in Wednesday's "vicious attack" was airlifted to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where he was being treated, the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union said in a statement Wednesday night. A second correctional officer was injured as he rushed to the sergeant’s aid, AFSCME said, and he has since been treated for his injuries and released.
PONTIAC, IL

