wglt.org
Bloomington-Normal jobless rate dips to 3.5%
Unemployment in the Bloomington-Normal area dropped to 3.5% in October. That's the lowest jobless rate in the state, according to the Illinois Department of Employment Security, and is down from 3.6% in September. The Bloomington market area, which includes McLean and DeWitt counties, has added 3,200 jobs since October 2021....
wglt.org
Bloomington mayor: Unit 5 should go back to voters with another referendum
The mayor of Bloomington doesn't think recent voter rejection of the Unit 5 education fund tax referendum will necessarily cause potential businesses to believe the community does not support education. On Nov. 8, voters denied a request to raise the education fund tax rate. The total tax rate would still...
wglt.org
Merger of Heartland, Town and Country banks part of a national trend
The merger of Bloomington-based Heartland Bank and Trust and Springfield-based Town and Country Bank, announced in August, is part of an ongoing national trend. "In 2009, there were about 85,500 bank branches in the United States. And as of the end of last year, the number had shrunk to 72,500, which is pretty steep," said Ajay Samant, dean of Illinois State University's College of Business.
wglt.org
'Successes are pretty cool to see:' New Bridge Academy already changing lives in central Illinois
Those involved in the Central Illinois Bridge Academy say the new program for adolescents with mental health concerns is going very well. The academy, which opened Sept. 12 in space shared with MarcFirst just off Shepard Park in Normal, has 16 junior high and high school students. Some of them...
wglt.org
Unions raise safety concerns after two guards are injured in Pontiac prison attack
Union leaders are raising concerns about staffing levels and employee safety after a correctional sergeant was stabbed at Pontiac prison on Wednesday. The sergeant involved in Wednesday's "vicious attack" was airlifted to OSF HealthCare Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, where he was being treated, the American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) union said in a statement Wednesday night. A second correctional officer was injured as he rushed to the sergeant’s aid, AFSCME said, and he has since been treated for his injuries and released.
