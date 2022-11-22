Read full article on original website
Britain Says Russia Has Nearly Exhausted Current Stock of Iran-Made Weapons
(Reuters) - Russia has likely launched a number of Iranian manufactured un-crewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) against Ukraine since September, Britain's Ministry of Defence said on Wednesday. It's also likely that Russia has nearly exhausted its current stock of Iran-made weapons and will seek resupply, the ministry said in its daily...
Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom
SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
Abu Dhabi Close to Unveiling New Economic Strategy - Economic Development Chairman
ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi is close to unveiling its overall new economic strategy, Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said on Thursday. The new economic strategy is expected to lay out Abu Dhabi's objectives to diversify its economy and focus on...
Lebanese Constitutional Council Rules Hezbollah Ally Karami Won Election Seat
BEIRUT (Reuters) - Lebanon's constitutional council on Thursday found that Hezbollah ally Faisal Karami had in fact won a seat in parliament during May's election and voided the election of opposition lawmaker Rami Finge. The council also voided the election of lawmaker Firas Salloum and found that Nasser Haidar had...
Ukraine's President Welcomes EU Parliament Designation of Russia as 'Terrorism Sponsor'
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy welcomed a decision by the European Parliament on Wednesday to designate Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism." "Russia must be isolated at all levels and held accountable in order to end its long-standing policy of terrorism in Ukraine and across the globe," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.
Hungary Govt Expects Total of 7 Billion in EU Funds Next Year
BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary expects to receive a total of about 7 billon euros worth of European Union funds next year from various EU programmes, the government said on Thursday. At a joint news briefing, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff and Tibor Navracsics, minister in charge of EU...
Brazil's Federal Police to Be Stretched by Budget Cuts, Says Official
BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's federal police could see essential services, including Amazon rainforest protection, impacted by a budget shortfall into 2023, said a senator-elect and senior aide to the president-elect on Wednesday. Flavio Dino, a member of the justice and public security team for President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's...
Sweden's Big Interest Rate Hike Follows Other Central Banks
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s central bank followed other central banks in undertaking a big increase to its key interest rate to combat inflation, saying Thursday that high prices are undermining people's purchasing power and making it tough for households and companies to plan their finances. Riksbanken said the...
EU Weighs Plans to Impose Rules on NGO Migrant Rescue Ships
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers on Friday weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving on their shores without authorization, including a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred people hoping...
Fed Minutes Anticipate a Slowdown in Interest Rate Hikes ‘Soon’ and a Recession in 2023 as ‘Likely’
Federal Reserve officials agreed in November that they would need to soon slow down the pace of interest rate hikes, minutes of the meeting released Wednesday show. While noting that inflation had still not shown significant signs of abating, “a substantial majority of participants judged that a slowing in the pace of increase would likely soon be appropriate,” the minutes said.
Factbox-Germany's Welfare Reform Plan
BERLIN (Reuters) - German lawmakers have agreed a welfare reform to raise unemployment benefit payments and help train people who are out of work, with a view to addressing a skills shortage in Europe's largest economy. The reform is less ambitious than a landmark measure originally planned by the left-leaning...
Vista Exploring Deal to Buy Coupa Software - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) -Private equity firm Vista Equity Partners is exploring an acquisition of Coupa Software Inc, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Shares of the software firm, which had a market capitalization of nearly $3.5 billion as of Tuesday close, surged 27% to $58.15 following the...
EU Parliament Website Hit by Cyber Attack After Russia 'Terrorism' Vote - AFP
(Reuters) - The European Union Parliament website was hit by a cyber attack on Wednesday after it designated Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, AFP news agency reported. (Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)
Report: Norway Sentences Russian for Flying Drone
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A Norwegian court on Wednesday sentenced a 34-year-old Russian to 90 days in prison for flying a drone in breach of a ban triggered by Russia's war against Ukraine, local media said. The man, who was not identified, was not suspected of espionage, the Norwegian...
Top U.S., Turkish Generals Hold Phone Call
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States' top general spoke with his Turkish counterpart on Wednesday, the U.S. military said, as Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey's air operations against a Kurdish militia in northern Syria were only the beginning and it would launch a land operation when convenient. The...
EU-Med Forum: South Needs Investment, Immigration Policies
MADRID (AP) — More investment and polices regulating immigration are needed for countries on the southern Mediterranean basin that have been hit hard by the food and energy crisis brought on by Russia's war in Ukraine, the European Union's foreign policy chief said Thursday. Speaking at the 7th regional...
German Car Supplier Ruester GmbH Files for Insolvency in Self-Administration
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German car supplier Ruester GmbH said it has filed for restructuring in self-administration, a special form of insolvency proceedings that give the owners bigger say, citing liquidity problems partly caused by higher energy costs. As part of the proceedings, Ruester, which makes annual sales of around 120...
Venezuela's Government and Opposition Set to Resume Talks This Weekend in Mexico -Sources
CARACAS (Reuters) -Venezuela's government and opposition are getting ready to resume political talks after more than a year this weekend in Mexico, which could pave the way for easing U.S. oil sanctions on the OPEC nation, according to five people close to the matter on Wednesday. Colombian President Gustavo Petro...
Pakistan Names Asim Munir as New Chief of Powerful Army
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistan on Thursday named Lieutenant-General Asim Munir as chief of its army, an organisation that plays an extraordinarily influential role in the governance of this nuclear-armed nation. Munir, who also headed both of Pakistan's powerful spy agencies, will take over from outgoing General Qamar Javed Bajwa, who retires...
Russia Says It Foiled Sabotage at 'South Stream' Gas Pipeline
(Reuters) - Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Thursday that it had prevented Ukrainian special services from carrying out what it said was sabotage on the "South Stream" gas pipeline. "As a result of a set of investigative measures, [the FSB] prevented an attempt by Ukrainian special services to...
