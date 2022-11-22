Monday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Airline 56, Mansfield 12
Albany 88, Fairview 84
Alexandria 47, Tioga 36
Amite 72, South Lafourche 50
Avoyelles Charter 46, Marksville 32
Baker 33, Northeast 24
Barbe 62, Liberty Magnet 48
Ben Franklin 78, Slidell 58
Captain Shreve 59, Winnfield 57
Clark 60, Crowley 22
Denham Springs 50, Mandeville 34
Dominican 61, Salmen 42
Doyle 56, Caldwell Parish 21
Ferriday 36, Lincoln Preparatory School 26
Florien 67, Many 36
Hathaway 45, Ruston 35
Haughton 49, Minden 39
Hicks 98, Pitkin 70
Highland Baptist 63, Sam Houston 52
Houma Christian 42, New Iberia Catholic 24
Kinder 58, DeRidder 22
Lafayette Christian Academy 58, Fairview 53
Lakeshore 57, Hammond 41
Midland 60, Church Point 43
Mount Carmel 48, West Jefferson 41
Negreet 43, Converse 35
Northshore 51, Ursuline 33
Oak Grove 67, St. Mary’s 41
Oak Hill 71, Plainview 53
Oakdale 56, Cecilia 13
RHS 53, Lake Arthur 42
Reeves 38, North Vermilion 34
Singer 62, South Cameron 16
South Plaquemines 51, B.T. Washington 46
St. Edmund Catholic 51, Pine Prairie 13
St. Louis 49, Ponchatoula 42
Stanley 49, Atlanta 5
Sterlington 41, Loyola Prep 6
Sulphur 47, Elton 21
Thibodaux 61, Westlake 46
West Feliciana 60, Lutcher 17
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Dodson vs. Castor, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0