Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Chandler Park Business District Open Doors for a Real Black Friday Shopping SpreeBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Mitchell, Garland combine for 55 in Cavs' win over Hawks
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 29 points and nine assists, and Darius Garland scored 26 points, sending the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-102 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday in the teams’ first meeting since the play-in tournament last season. Trae Young had 25 points and 10 assists, and Onyeka Okongwu had a season-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks. Key offseason acquisition Dejounte Murray scored 11 points on 4 of 18 shooting. Atlanta claimed the final playoff berth in the East with a 107-101 win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on April 15, extending Cleveland’s postseason drought to four years. The Cavaliers have not made the playoffs without LeBron James since 1998. Garland also had nine assists and tied his career high with eight turnovers, and Cedi Osman scored a season-best 23 off the bench as Cleveland won its third in a row following a five-game losing streak. The Cavaliers are 7-1 at home.
Kings-Grizzlies gameday live: Ja Morant, Desmond Bane updates; can Sacramento win again?
Latest injury updates on Ja Morant and Desmond Bane as the Kings put their six-game winning streak on the line against the Grizzlies.
'Lessons learned' for Cavaliers at end of win over Trail Blazers
Despite Anfernee Simons scoring 14 of his 20 points in the final quarter Wednesday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers won 114-96 over the Portland Trail Blazers to clinch their fourth straight victory.
Yardbarker
DeMar DeRozan, Bulls snap Celtics' nine-game win streak
DeMar DeRozan scored 28 points and Zach LaVine added 22 as the host Chicago Bulls topped the Celtics 121-107 on Monday night to snap Boston's nine-game winning streak. Chicago ended a four-game slide while improving to 2-1 against the Celtics this season. Patrick Williams chipped in a season-high 17 points for the Bulls, Nikola Vucevic notched 12 points and 13 rebounds and Andre Drummond grabbed 12 boards.
fantasypros.com
Devonte' Graham drops 19 points off bench in Monday's win over Warriors
Devonte' Graham dropped 19 points (6-11 3PT, 1-1 FT) while also dishing out four assists, recording one steal, and grabbing five rebounds off of the bench in the Pelicans' 128-83 win over the Warriors. Fantasy Impact:. Graham has struggled to establish much of a consistent presence on the offensive end...
Yardbarker
Pistons Update Cade Cunningham's Status for Jazz Matchup
The Utah Jazz finally have a scheduling advantage as they host the Detroit Pistons Wednesday night in Salt Lake City. It will be the second game on a back-to-back for Detroit, while Utah will be playing on one day's rest along with the home-court advantage. This will be the fifth...
fantasypros.com
T.J. McConnell drops efficient double-double against Magic
T.J. McConnell dropped 19 points (7-8 FG, 3-4 3PT, 2-2 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes Monday night against the Magic. McConnell recorded season-highs in minutes, points, shot attempts, assists, field goal percentage, and steals tonight, making it a truly spectacular performance for the backup point guard. He put together a fantastic all around game for Indiana, helping lead them to a comfortable win against the Magic. However, considering he averages just 3.7 points and 3.6 assists per game this year, he should not be on anyone's fantasy radar.
fantasypros.com
Jameson Williams (knee) designated to return from IR
This is massive news for Jared Goff and company, as the Lions have been battling WR injuries over the past few weeks. There is now a chance that Williams could return for Detroit's Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Bills. If Williams is still floating around on any league waiver wires, now is the time to pick the rookie up.
WKYC
Donovan Mitchell scores 34, Cleveland Cavaliers beat Portland Trail Blazers 114-96
CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell scored 34 points and Jarrett Allen had a season-high 24 points and 13 rebounds, lifting the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 114-96 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Darius Garland had 24 points and 12 assists, and Evan Mobley posted 10 points, 12...
fantasypros.com
Melvin Gordon III waived by Broncos on Monday
Gordon's tenure with Denver comes to an untimely end, and a fresh start will be provided for both him and the team. He was effective with the team the past couple of seasons, but durability issues and continued fumbling concerns pushed him out of favor in HC Nathaniel Hackett's new regime. Gordon will have a good chance of signing on with another team in short order, possibly with a contending franchise as a depth-piece.
Yardbarker
Brandon Ingram, Pelicans crush shorthanded Warriors
Brandon Ingram scored a season-high 34 points, and the host New Orleans Pelicans clobbered the depleted Golden State Warriors 128-83 on Monday night. Devonte' Graham added a season-high 19 points off the bench, CJ McCollum scored 15, Jonas Valanciunas had 10 points and 13 rebounds and Jose Alvarado scored 10 off the bench.
FOX Sports
Powell, Jackson score season highs as Clippers defeat Jazz
LOS ANGELES (AP) — With Kawhi Leonard still working his way back and Paul George sidelined, the Los Angeles Clippers need the rest of the roster to pick up the slack. Norman Powell and Reggie Jackson did their part Monday night with season-high point totals. Powell came off the...
FOX Sports
Mitchell and the Cavaliers play the Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers (10-7, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (11-6, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Portland Trail Blazers. Mitchell currently ranks eighth in the league averaging 29.8 points per game. The Cavaliers have gone 7-1 at...
fantasypros.com
Jimmy Garoppolo tosses four touchdowns in Week 11 blowout
Jimmy Garoppolo completed 20 of his 29 pass attempts for 228 yards and four touchdowns in San Francisco's Week 11 victory over Arizona. He added one carry for three yards. Garoppolo produced his best performance of the season, as he tossed a season-high four touchdowns to lead the 49ers to an impressive win over the Cardinals. He recorded a QB rating of 131.9, the second time in three weeks that he has finished with at least 130.0. In addition, he has been turnover-free for the third consecutive game. It certainly helps that Garoppolo has tremendous support around him on both sides of the ball. He'll look to keep rolling versus the lowly Saints for Week 12.
fantasypros.com
Brandon Aiyuk scores two touchdowns in Week 11
Brandon Aiyuk hauled in 2-of-4 targets for 20 yards and two touchdowns in San Francisco's Week 11 victory against Arizona. Aiyuk's four-game streak of at least 80 yards was snapped tonight, as he was held to season lows of two receptions for 20 yards. On the other hand, both of his grabs resulted in touchdowns, where he has now scored at least once in three of the last five weeks. Aiyuk still comfortably leads the team in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns this season. He'll be on the WR2 map when the Saints come to town for Week 12.
Yardbarker
Sixers Sign Saben Lee to Two-Way Contract
Lee, 23, is 6-foot-5 and was waved by the Suns and the Jazz in October. He was originally drafted by the Pistons with the No. 38 overall pick in 2020, GM Troy Weaver‘s first draft in Detroit. Lee appeared in 48 games as a rookie, and then 37 games last year, averaging 5.6 points each season.
fantasypros.com
George Kittle racks up 84 yards and two scores in Week 11
Kittle bounced back in a huge way this week with a team-high 84 receiving yards and a season-high two touchdowns, to help the 49ers blow out the Cardinals. He is arguably the best overall tight end in the NFL, though his blocking duties and the many mouths to feed in this offense collectively cap his weekly volume. Kittle will remain a volume-based TE1 against New Orleans in Week 12.
fantasypros.com
Jake Elliott connects on chip shot in Week 11 win
Jake Elliott hammered home a 22-yard field goal and connected on both of his extra point attempts as the Eagles beat the Colts 17-16 in Week 11. Elliott has attempted just nine total field goals on the season, as the Eagles' offense typically finds themselves ending drives in touchdowns. Despite the high-scoring ability of Philadelphia, Elliott has not panned out for fantasy relevance in 2022. He is not a recommended kicker option going forward.
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert (ankle) will not play Wednesday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Caris LeVert (ankle) is out for Wednesday versus the Portland Trail Blazers. LeVert will remain out for a second consecutive game. His next chance to play is Friday against the Milwaukee Bucks. Lamar Stevens started in place of LeVert on Monday and Cedi Osman excelled off the bench. Expect more of the same on Wednesday, especially if Kevin Love (thumb, questionable) is out.
fantasypros.com
Deebo Samuel racks up 94 total yards and a score in Week 11
Deebo Samuel hauled in 7-of-9 targets for 57 yards and rushed three times for 37 yards and one touchdown in San Francisco's Week 11 win over Arizona. Samuel bounced back this week and scored his first touchdown since Week 5 on a 39-yard end around run early in the third frame. He additionally led the team in targets and tied Christian McCaffrey for most receptions. He did appear to be dealing with some cramping issues in the second half, but ultimately should be fine health-wise going forward. Volume could still remain problematic for Samuel in this loaded offense, but his tantalizing upside keeps him on the WR2 radar versus New Orleans for Week 12.
Comments / 0