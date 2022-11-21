Jimmy Garoppolo completed 20 of his 29 pass attempts for 228 yards and four touchdowns in San Francisco's Week 11 victory over Arizona. He added one carry for three yards. Garoppolo produced his best performance of the season, as he tossed a season-high four touchdowns to lead the 49ers to an impressive win over the Cardinals. He recorded a QB rating of 131.9, the second time in three weeks that he has finished with at least 130.0. In addition, he has been turnover-free for the third consecutive game. It certainly helps that Garoppolo has tremendous support around him on both sides of the ball. He'll look to keep rolling versus the lowly Saints for Week 12.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO