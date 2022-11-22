Read full article on original website
Previewing 2022 IHSA Football State Championships
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Alessandra Pontbriand was joined by Williamsville senior sports reporter Seth Kunz in studio to preview Friday's 2022 IHSA Football State Championships. 2022 IHSA Football State Championships Friday at Memorial Stadium, Champaign. 2A: St. Teresa vs. Tri-Valley. 3A: Williamsville vs. IC Catholic. 4A: Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Providence...
Illinois Football head coach Bret Bielema's family suffers another devastating loss
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — According to Illinois athletics, Illinois head football coach Bret Bielema's father in law Greg Hielsberg, passed away earlier in the day on Wednesday. Greg is the father of Bret's wife Jen and grandfather to Bret and Jen's two young girls. This comes just a week...
Lottery player wins $550,000 at Bloomington gas station
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois lottery player has won $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. Officials say this is now the 28th Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $500,000 or more with Lucky Day Lotto this year. The winning ticket was purchased at Freedom...
Police: Champaign man shot multiple times
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Dennison Drive at 12:24 a.m. Police say when they arrived, they found a 36-year-old Champaign man with multiple potentially life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officials say the investigations indicate that an...
Parkland Community College hosting coat drive
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Parkland Community College is launching a free winter coat event on campus. The event goes through December 16. Parkland employees and the community are encouraged to hang clean coats sizes toddler to adult on the racks and place clean hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves in the labeled bins beneath the racks.
Police identified man 'involved in a stabbing' of U of I student
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — UPDATE:. Police have identified a man they want to interview who they say was "involved in a stabbing" early Thanksgiving morning that injured a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student. Offices released a photo of the man that was captured on a security camera and...
Hotel Royer plans to finish construction by Spring 2023
URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The COVID-19 pandemic caused supply chain issues for many across the globe including the construction field which has been hit hard by these delays. According to the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), construction in the U.S. is currently backlogged over eight months. Additionally, the inflation...
Santas and Simchas for Seniors
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Several years ago, Holly York began Santas for Seniors in Champaign, and now it has expanded to include other organizations such as Champaign Family Service. The campaign, now called Santas and Simchas for Seniors, is designed to bring a little extra joy and holiday cheer...
The 55th annual Turkey Trot in Urbana
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Urbana Park District will host the 55th annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. The trot will be at the Lake House in Crystal Lake Park. Turkey Trot is a one-mile fun run/walk that is a great way to get some exercise before you sit down for dinner.
ISP responds to multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 74
FITHIAN, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The Illinois State Police responded to a six-unit motor vehicle crash at 3:14 a.m. on Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 74 near milepost 202, near Fithian. Officials say one person was taken to a local area hospital with injuries. At 3:14 a.m. the eastbound lanes...
Correctional sergeant assaulted and airlifted to hospital
PONTIAC, ILL. (WICS) — A correctional sergeant and correctional officer were assaulted by someone in custody on Wednesday at the Pontiac Correctional Center. Officials say the subject assaulted them with a homemade weapon. The correctional sergeant was taken to the local emergency room by ambulance and was flown to...
Coles County business owner sentenced for tax fraud
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCCU) — A Charleston man was sentenced to prison for failing to pay employment taxes to the Internal Revenue Service. Jay Edward Fisher, 53, pleaded guilty to collecting employment taxes from his employees, which included taxes for his employees’ Social Security and Medicare payments, but then failing to turn over those taxes, or pay the employer’s portion of those taxes, to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).
Lincoln Library hosts pop-up library
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Lincoln Library hosted another pop-up library on Wednesday. This time the pop-up library was on 1100 South Grand Ave East. This location could be more permanent than the others. "So, the library has really come a long way, especially after the pandemic, we're really...
