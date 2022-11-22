ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 2

 

WAFB.com

CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD trying to ID armed robber

‘It’s the season for escalation:’ Domestic Violence centers already seeing more people seeking help. The victim of a deadly shooting in Baker has been identified. A man is dead after he was shot by his son for blowing his nose, according to the probable cause report.
BAKER, LA
wbrz.com

Police: Argument led to drive-by shooting on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to reports of a drive-by shooting on St. Gerard Avenue early Thanksgiving Day. Officers confirmed one person was injured in the shooting, which happened shortly after 1 p.m. Thursday. Police say the argument is believed to be a domestic situation. Witnesses said the shooting stemmed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Wanted suspect allegedly brandishes handgun, demands cash inside Dollar Store

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of brandishing a weapon and demanding money inside a local store. The suspect allegedly posed as a customer in a Dollar Store on Florida Boulevard before showing an employee handgun and demanding money, according to Baton Rouge police. The armed robbery took place on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. in the 6800 block of Florida Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

One dead following shooting in Fluker

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
FLUKER, LA
fox8live.com

One dead in overnight shooting in Tangipahoa Parish

FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker around 8:30 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 22). According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a subject lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim deceased from his injuries.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
WAFB

Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Law enforcement arrests two for reported gunfire at busy intersection Tuesday

WHITE CASTLE - Law enforcement arrested two people after reports of gunfire erupting at a busy intersection Tuesday afternoon. The White Castle Police Department, along with the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, arrested Keegan Nicholas and Damion Scott, both 19 years old, following the shots. The investigation stemmed from reports of gunfire at the intersection of LA-1 at Highway 69 in White Castle around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday.
WHITE CASTLE, LA
WAFB

Two injured in shooting at Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete

GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-shooting that occurred at the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete on Thursday, November 24. According to officials, two people were injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Details are limited at...
GROSSE TETE, LA
brproud.com

Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Coroner identifies man found shot dead in Baker neighborhood Friday

BAKER - Authorities are investigating a death at a home in East Baton Rouge last Friday evening. According to the Baker Police Department, the man, later identified by the coroner as 27-year-old Quentin Norman, was discovered late Friday afternoon at his apartment on Jefferson Street in Baker. The investigation is being handled as an apparent homicide.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

