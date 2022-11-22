Read full article on original website
Related
England vs USA - Live World Cup 2022 updates
The USMNT and England battled to a 0-0 draw on Friday. The Americans now need a win against Iran on Tuesday to advance.
WDIO-TV
Singing street marshals are Qatar World Cup’s surprise stars
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The World Cup 2010 in South Africa had Shakira. The 1998 tournament in France had Ricky Martin. For many fans, the unofficial soundtrack of the World Cup in Qatar is fast becoming the incessant chanting of street marshals, better knows as Last Mile Marshals. Seated...
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
US, England play scoreless draw in World Cup
US must beat Iran on Tuesday to advance out of Group play
US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The United States frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday for its second consecutive tie in the World Cup. The result might not match the U.S.’ famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions.
WDIO-TV
World Cup host Qatar eliminated from the tournament
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — World Cup host Qatar was eliminated on Friday, just six days and two matches into the tournament. Qatar can’t advance to the knockout round after losing to Ecuador in the opener and to Senegal on Friday. It was the earliest exit by a host...
WDIO-TV
Japan gets 2 late goals to upset Germany 2-1 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Another World Cup day, another World Cup shock. Substitutes Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano scored late goals Wednesday to help Japan come from behind and upset Germany 2-1. Both Doan and Asano play for German clubs. “I believe it’s a historic moment, a historic victory....
WDIO-TV
Laborers play sandlot cricket near World Cup soccer stadiums
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As dawn broke Friday in Qatar, the laborers who built this energy-rich country’s World Cup soccer stadiums, roads and subway filled empty stretches of asphalt and sandlots to play the sport closest to their hearts — cricket. The sport that spread across the...
WDIO-TV
Morocco holds Croatia 0-0 at World Cup
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Morocco held 2018 finalist Croatia to a 0-0 draw at the World Cup on Wednesday in another strong performance by a team from an Arab country. Morocco’s promising performance came 24 hours after Saudi Arabia sparked the first World Cup in the Middle East into life by beating Lionel Messi’s Argentina in one of the biggest upsets in the tournament’s history.
Comments / 0