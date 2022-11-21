Read full article on original website
Kimberly Hines
2d ago
IMO, it's so sad that these old women (and yes I'm old myself) will never learn to leave these young, mostly Nigerian, guys alone. I can't understand why they go on TV and continuously make fools of themselves.
Reply
21
Sara Smith
3d ago
well Kimberly..what are you gonna do now that the immigration attorney put the skids to the "2nd" wife situation..legally in America the pact you signed in Nigeria is no good..let this be an omen..he's only using you for a green card..come on Kimberly..he's all but told you he can get any beautiful girl he wants..WAKE UP AND SMELL THE COFFEE
Reply(1)
25
sheenie.
3d ago
KimBArly are you this stupid? On camera the dude Literally said he wants to come here to be a rap starb🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
Reply(1)
16
15