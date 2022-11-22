Read full article on original website
Best Places to Park to See 90 Amazing Christmas Trees in Rochester
A huge winter wonderland just appeared in Rochester, Minnesota! If you missed the news, one of Rochester, Minnesota's favorites, Festival of Trees, is coming back at the end of November, and Santa is coming too. Where to Park to See the Festival of Trees in Rochester, Minnesota. The Festival of...
Z-Rock 107.7
Sad Closing News From Another Restaurant In Rochester
Another Rochester, Minnesota business in the downtown area is closing. I'm still not over the fact that Newt's and Hefe Rojo in downtown Rochester are closed. That news came as a shock to me just a few weeks ago. And now, it sounds like another spot will soon be empty.
Rochester Man Injured in Crash on Frost-Covered Highway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was injured in a two-vehicle crash this morning along Highway 52 between Rochester and Chatfield. The State Patrol says 39-year-old Michael Narveson was driving a car south on Highway 52 when he lost control on the frost-covered road surface and collided with the northbound pickup truck driven by 38-year-old Daniel Crowson of Chatfield. He was not hurt, but Narveson was transported by ambulance to St. Marys Hospital with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Two Minnesota Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
Rochester Surgeon To Take Control Of All Kwik Trips in 2023
Kwik Trip was founded more than five decades ago by Don Zietlow. His number one priority from the beginning was employee satisfaction. Zietlow knew that if he took care of his team they would take care of their customers. Don's plan worked. His happy employees created a very loyal customer...
KIMT
Pedestrian hit by vehicle crossing Rochester intersection
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle late Wednesday afternoon in Rochester. Police say it happened at the intersection of North Broadway Avenue and 14th Street NE. A man in his 80s was walking across the street when Rochester police say he was hit by a vehicle.
Minnesotans' massive antique pump organ collection spans neighboring homes
PLAINVIEW, Minn. – A hundred years ago, they could be found in homes and parlors across the state.The popularity of the pump organ died off, but for a Wabasha County man they just might be the future.Ron Manzow has spent most of his life in Plainview. He taught third grade for decades before retiring. But you could say his home is still full of history lessons.Manzow has collected 75 pipe organs. His collection has gotten so big, in fact, that he bought the house next door to him for storage.It's a hobby that began when he was a teenager. He...
Best Places to Live in Minnesota Include a Rice County City, According to This Article
As Minnesotans, we all love our state so much! We take so much pride and love in where we live, but have you ever wondered what the best cities to live in, are in Minnesota are?. I was wondering that this afternoon, and in Googling this article came up and...
Rochester Police – Man Struck By Vehicle on North Broadway
Rochester, MN (KROC--AM News) - Rochester police are investigating a vehicle-pedestrian collision. Police have confirmed an adult male was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross North Broadway at the intersection with 14th Street near the west end of Silver Lake Park. The incident occurred late this afternoon. The...
KAAL-TV
RFD responds to fire at Ramada Inn on S. Broadway Wednesday night
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at the Ramada Inn on South Broadway Ave. in Rochester on Wednesday evening. RFD said when fire crews arrived on-scene, they encountered thick smoke on the 5th floor and a fire sprinkler system that was activated.
Your Guide to Festive Holiday Events in Southeast Minnesota this Weekend
Once Thanksgiving is over and Friday the 25th hits it's officially the holiday season! At least for me, some people already started listening to Christmas music. But whether you've already been in the Christmas mood or you're waiting until after Thanksgiving to celebrate, this weekend is a great time to check out some festive holiday events in southeast Minnesota!
KIMT
Rochester doctor to become new president of Kwik Trip convenience store chain
LA CROSSE, Wisconsin – A Mayo Clinic professor is stepping down to become the next president and CEO of Kwik Trip. The convenience store chain says Dr. Scott Zietlow will retire from his role as Professor of Surgery in the Trauma, Critical Care and General Surgery Division of Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN to assume his new responsibilities at Kwik Trip.
Why Was Actor Christina Milian in Minnesota?
Another celebrity has been spotted in Minnesota! Of course, we have a few celebrities that pop up in Rochester, MN (like Gerard Butler earlier this year). Joe Keery from 'Stranger Things' was spotted at a few local spots while filming in Minnesota earlier this year. Now we have another celebrity sighting but this time up in Duluth, MN.
LOOK: 1915 Rochester Home Has Enormous Hearth and Refrigerator
This is the soundtrack for this story. I've got my love to keep me warm... The Home at 518 7th Avenue SW in Rochester, Minnesota is built for all seasons, but for winter it is an especially strong choice (especially at $375,000). Sitting by the fire within an enormous hearth,...
Check Out Rochester’s Favorite ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants
Rochester, Minnesota has a lot of chain and local restaurants that truly are phenomenal. Red Cow opened up recently, Marrow will be opening in the Spring of 2023, I'm hearing rumors that another familiar place is going to reopen too. But if someone asked you where the "hole in the wall" restaurants were in town, which ones would be on your list? See if your answers match any of the responses I got from fans below.
KIMT
Rochester woman recognized for volunteer work with $1,000
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Home Federal Bank has awarded another $1,000 to someone who goes above and beyond in the communities they serve. Home Federal’s Crossroads Branch Manager Tyler Himle presented the money to Sue Stanek as she had lunch with friends at the Purple Goat. “At Home Federal,...
Be Santa for a Rochester Senior this Holiday Season
For the 18th year, you can make a Rochester, MN senior's holiday season a little brighter with Be a Santa for a Senior. If you're feeling in the giving holiday spirit, this is an awesome program to consider participating in. What is Be a Santa for a Senior?. Be a...
Rochester Clean Water Projects Get $1.8 Million in State Funding
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A significant water quality project in Rochester is among 29 projects statewide that are receiving funding through nearly $191 million in state grants and loans. Cascade Township has been awarded more than $1.8 million through a grant funded by the Minnesota Public Facilities Authority....
More than 100 geese, ducks found dead on partially frozen Minnesota lake
Authorities are investigating the reason why more than 100 geese and ducks were found dead on a southeastern Minnesota lake at the weekend. The City of Waseca confirmed that there were numerous reports of waterfowl found dead on the partially frozen Loon Lake on Sunday. It has confirmed that more...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Beacon Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Pha Xiong reported on Nov. 12 that items were taken from his vehicle while he was hunting in Welch. The theft occurred between 4:30 and 10:30 a.m. Items stolen included a set of keys, three trail cameras, a handgun and tools. The vehicle was locked but no forced entry was found (value: $610).
