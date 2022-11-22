Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
Officer taken to hospital after police car went off-road, flipped along Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - A police officer was hurt after a BRPD unit seemingly crashed through a wooden fence and flipped over along Burbank Drive early Friday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Burbank and Ben Hur Road. The officer was said to be in stable condition.
wbrz.com
WATCH: Bystanders ran for cover after deadly gunfight erupted outside Tiger Truck Stop
GROSSE TETE - A gunfight outside the Tiger Truck Stop along I-10 caused pandemonium at the gas station and left one person dead Thanksgiving night. The gunfire started in the parking lot around 10 p.m., with sheriff's deputies later closing it off as they gathered shell casings and questioned witnesses late into the night.
Baton Rouge Police Officer injured in early morning crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Police Officer was injured in an early morning crash, EMS officials confirmed. The accident happened in the 6300 block of Burbank Drive, near Ben Hur Road, around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. The officer was taken to the hospital in stable...
Two injured in shooting at Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete
GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-shooting that occurred at the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete on Thursday, November 24. According to officials, two people were injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Details are limited at...
brproud.com
BRPD officer hurt in early Friday morning crash, sources say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A police officer crashed on Burbank Drive early Friday morning, according to EMS. The crash took place at 5:28 a.m. Friday on Burbank Drive near Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard and Ben Hur Road. EMS officials said the officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
wbrz.com
Police identify robbery suspect arrested at Hooters on College Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police swarmed Hooters on College Drive on Wednesday night while officers arrested a robbery suspect. The Baton Rouge Police Department made the arrest shortly before 9 p.m. at the Hooters on College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. Police later identified the suspect as 21-year-old Treyjon Simmons. According to the BRPD, the New Orleans Police Department called and said Simmons was in the area.
wbrz.com
Police officer taken to hospital after rollover crash on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE - A police officer was hurt after a vehicle flipped over on Burbank Drive early Friday morning. The crash happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of Burbank and Ben Hur Road. The officer was said to be in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported at...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves 1 injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one injured Thursday. According to the police, one person was shot and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting was reported in the area of St. Gerard Avenue and East Brookstown Drive.
brproud.com
Family Dollar robbery suspects wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Investigators are attempting to identify several Family Dollar robbery suspects. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the theft took place on the evening of Oct. 11 at the Family Dollar located on Government Street. The suspects allegedly grabbed a large number of items before fleeing without paying.
EBRSO investigating deadly shooting on Mead Road Wednesday night
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that unfolded Wednesday, Nov. 23. Gunfire erupted inside an apartment complex in the 11000 block of Mead Road, near S. Sherwood Forest Blvd., around 9:30 p.m. Sources confirm to WAFB one...
brproud.com
Person walking bike along Louisiana highway hit, killed by vehicle
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run that happened in St. Landry Parish Wednesday night. LSP confirmed a victim, now identified as 38-year-old Aaron Nathan Washington of Opelousas, died after being hit by a car near the intersection of Hwy 190 and LA 104 Wednesday.
wbrz.com
Airline Highway blocked after train reportedly struck car in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A crash involving a train and another vehicle shut down Airline Highway Thursday afternoon. The crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Airline Highway at S Choctaw Drive. No serious injuries have been reported at this time. The highway was reopened shortly before 5:30 p.m.
wbrz.com
Shooting at BR apartment complex leaves one dead, at least one hurt
BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex last night on Mead Road that left one person dead and at least one injured. Sources tell WBRZ that the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Officials said gunfire was exchanged between...
an17.com
One dead following shooting in Fluker
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
brproud.com
Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation
MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
brproud.com
Wanted suspect allegedly brandishes handgun, demands cash inside Dollar Store
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of brandishing a weapon and demanding money inside a local store. The suspect allegedly posed as a customer in a Dollar Store on Florida Boulevard before showing an employee handgun and demanding money, according to Baton Rouge police. The armed robbery took place on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. in the 6800 block of Florida Boulevard.
brproud.com
Train crashes into vehicle on S. Choctaw
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating an accident with a train and a vehicle on S. Choctaw on Thursday evening. Airline Highway is closed in both directions due to the crash. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes. Officials say the vehicle was parked too close to...
fox8live.com
One dead in overnight shooting in Tangipahoa Parish
FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker around 8:30 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 22). According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a subject lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim deceased from his injuries.
brproud.com
Two 19-year-olds arrested in White Castle highway intersection shooting
WHITE CASTLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects were arrested by deputies and officers in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Keegan Nicholas, 19, of Plaquemine, and Damion Scott, 19, of White Castle. Deputies and White Castle Police Department officers...
