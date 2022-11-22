ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

WAFB

Baton Rouge Police Officer injured in early morning crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge Police Officer was injured in an early morning crash, EMS officials confirmed. The accident happened in the 6300 block of Burbank Drive, near Ben Hur Road, around 5:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25. The officer was taken to the hospital in stable...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Two injured in shooting at Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete

GROSSE TETE, La. (WAFB) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double-shooting that occurred at the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete on Thursday, November 24. According to officials, two people were injured. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time. Details are limited at...
GROSSE TETE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD officer hurt in early Friday morning crash, sources say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A police officer crashed on Burbank Drive early Friday morning, according to EMS. The crash took place at 5:28 a.m. Friday on Burbank Drive near Arlington Creek Centre Boulevard and Ben Hur Road. EMS officials said the officer was taken to a hospital and is in stable condition.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police identify robbery suspect arrested at Hooters on College Drive

BATON ROUGE - Police swarmed Hooters on College Drive on Wednesday night while officers arrested a robbery suspect. The Baton Rouge Police Department made the arrest shortly before 9 p.m. at the Hooters on College Drive and Corporate Boulevard. Police later identified the suspect as 21-year-old Treyjon Simmons. According to the BRPD, the New Orleans Police Department called and said Simmons was in the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge Thanksgiving Day shooting leaves 1 injured

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one injured Thursday. According to the police, one person was shot and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting was reported in the area of St. Gerard Avenue and East Brookstown Drive.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Family Dollar robbery suspects wanted by police

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Investigators are attempting to identify several Family Dollar robbery suspects. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the theft took place on the evening of Oct. 11 at the Family Dollar located on Government Street. The suspects allegedly grabbed a large number of items before fleeing without paying.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Shooting at BR apartment complex leaves one dead, at least one hurt

BATON ROUGE - Deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex last night on Mead Road that left one person dead and at least one injured. Sources tell WBRZ that the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Officials said gunfire was exchanged between...
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

One dead following shooting in Fluker

Chief Jimmy Travis reports the shooting death of 22-year-old Christopher Sibley, who was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker, LA around 8:30 PM yesterday. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call in reference to a subject laying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered Sibley to be deceased from his injuries.
FLUKER, LA
brproud.com

Large trailer fire in Livingston Parish under investigation

MAUREPAS, La. (BRPROUD) -Two Livingston Parish fire districts responded to a large structure fire on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 9 says that volunteer firefighters from Maurepas and French Settlement responded to Poe Drive around 2 a.m. The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshall says the structure was a trailer with a connected add-on.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Wanted suspect allegedly brandishes handgun, demands cash inside Dollar Store

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are searching for a suspect accused of brandishing a weapon and demanding money inside a local store. The suspect allegedly posed as a customer in a Dollar Store on Florida Boulevard before showing an employee handgun and demanding money, according to Baton Rouge police. The armed robbery took place on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 9 p.m. in the 6800 block of Florida Boulevard.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Train crashes into vehicle on S. Choctaw

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities are investigating an accident with a train and a vehicle on S. Choctaw on Thursday evening. Airline Highway is closed in both directions due to the crash. Drivers are advised to find alternative routes. Officials say the vehicle was parked too close to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

One dead in overnight shooting in Tangipahoa Parish

FLUKER, La. (WVUE) - A 22-year-old was gunned down near his home on White Oak Lane in Fluker around 8:30 p.m. yesterday (Nov. 22). According to Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 911 call about a subject lying in the street with a gunshot wound to the chest. Upon arrival, deputies discovered a male victim deceased from his injuries.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Two 19-year-olds arrested in White Castle highway intersection shooting

WHITE CASTLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two suspects were arrested by deputies and officers in connection to a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspects as Keegan Nicholas, 19, of Plaquemine, and Damion Scott, 19, of White Castle. Deputies and White Castle Police Department officers...
WHITE CASTLE, LA

