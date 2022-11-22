ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbine, GA

blackchronicle.com

As Florida tries to change ‘Resign to run’ laws, Mayor curry wants voters to implement them in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Florida Republican lawmakers are in search of the state to change “Resign to run” legal guidelines so Gov. Ron DeSantis can feasibly run for president with out resigning as governor. Locally, Duval County Republican Mayor Lenny Curry is pushing for Jacksonville voters to go a “Resign to run” legislation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Aaron Bean prepares to run again in 2024

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Newly elected Congressman Aaron Bean is getting ready to run again in 2024. Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican who was elected Nov. 8 in Northeast Florida’s Congressional District 4, made a filing last week indicating he is preparing to run again, according to the state Division of Elections website.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL

