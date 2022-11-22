Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This 16-Year-Old Sister & 14-Year-Old Brother Vanished From Georgia Without A Trace. What Really Happened?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedBrunswick, GA
Are you brave enough to visit the "Most Haunted Bar in Florida"?Evie M.Florida State
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Voter resource: Bean, Holloway compete for new District 4 congressional seatDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Related
St. Johns County Sheriff files objection to Aiden Fucci's request to leave solitary, move facilities
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff has expressed his objection to the latest motion filed by Aiden Fucci's team. The teen accused of murdering his middle school classmate claims he is enduring “ongoing torture” at the Duval County Jail and asks to be moved to a different facility or a less restrictive setting.
News4Jax.com
Former Camden County Sheriff’s Office sergeant filed civil lawsuit under Georgia Whistleblower Act. Here’s what she alleges
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Three jail guards in Georgia were arrested Tuesday on battery charges in the September beating of a detainee at a county jail that was recorded by security cameras, authorities said. The arrests came after an attorney for the detainee released the video last week. Camden...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County settles wrongful termination suit involving former County Attorney, public records
Justin Stankiewicz believed he was retaliated against for refusing to break the law. Another chapter involving former Nassau County Attorney Michael Mullin is closed, as the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners approved a settlement with former county employee Justin Stankiewicz for $226,000 to close out a wrongful termination suit.
First Coast News
Camden County correctional officers involved in viral beating of Jarrett Hobbs bond out of jail
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three correctional officers who were captured on camera beating 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs were arrested and booked into jail shortly before bonding out. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Mason Garrick, Ryan Biegel and Braxton Massey on Tuesday. They were booked into the same jail where Hobbs...
Former DA was indicted after Ahmaud Arbery shooting. 14 months later, case remains paused
It has been more than 14 months since former Glynn County District Attorney Jackie Johnson was indicted, accused of hind...
3 officers involved in beating of inmate in Camden County Jail released on bond
WOODBINE, Ga. — WARNING: Some viewers may find the video above difficult to watch. UPDATE 9:48 a.m. 11/23- All three officers were released on bond last night. Three officers who were involved in the beating of an inmate at the Camden County Jail in Woodbine in September have been arrested and fired, according to a release from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office.
blackchronicle.com
As Florida tries to change ‘Resign to run’ laws, Mayor curry wants voters to implement them in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some Florida Republican lawmakers are in search of the state to change “Resign to run” legal guidelines so Gov. Ron DeSantis can feasibly run for president with out resigning as governor. Locally, Duval County Republican Mayor Lenny Curry is pushing for Jacksonville voters to go a “Resign to run” legislation.
Jacksonville sheriff touts new command staff, addresses controversy over rank reversions
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s new sheriff, T.K. Waters, addressed recent shake-ups in JSO’s command staff as he unveiled his new staff Tuesday afternoon in his first official press conference since being sworn in. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Waters touted his new leadership lineup’s experience,...
INVESTIGATES: Homeowners signed up for quick cash say they didn’t know about 40-year commitment
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Action News Jax investigation found the Florida real estate company, MV Realty, is giving quick cash to homeowners and locking them in to a 40-year commitment. “SCHEME AND A SCAM”. It happened to Sheila Feliciano of Jacksonville. “It was a sweet, fast talk, you know?”...
News4Jax.com
3 Camden County Sheriff’s Office employees arrested, charged in inmate’s beating
CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. – Following an investigation that involved the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrests of three employees they said were involved in the beating of a 41-year-old inmate inside the county jail. Videos that depicted the incident were...
Jax’s new sheriff lays out agenda as former Democratic opponent prepares for March election
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Sheriff TK Waters won his election just two weeks ago, and already his Democratic opponent Lakesha Burton appears to be eying another challenge in the March Unitary Election. Waters announced his new leadership team at Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters Tuesday and laid out some of his...
Jacksonville security company 'inundated' with calls ahead of Black Friday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least six people are dead after a shooting at a Walmart in Virginia. Walmart's media team confirmed the shooter was an employee with more than a decade of experience at the store. First Coast News checked in with some shoppers at a Walmart on the...
Jacksonville’s Republican mayor splits with Florida Republican lawmakers on ‘resign to run’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Should elected officials have to resign if they decide to run for another office?. That question is at the center of debates in both our state and city governments, with Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry taking a very different position than that of elected leaders in Tallahassee.
Toddler dies, brother and mother injured, in fiery Thanksgiving Day crash in Columbia County
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a 4-year-old girl died in a crash Thursday night on Interstate 10. STORY: Investigates: ‘Very scary’ issue dialing 911 on Google Pixel 6 cell phones. According to the crash report, at around 7:41 p.m., two sedans were traveling...
Aaron Bean prepares to run again in 2024
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — Newly elected Congressman Aaron Bean is getting ready to run again in 2024. Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican who was elected Nov. 8 in Northeast Florida’s Congressional District 4, made a filing last week indicating he is preparing to run again, according to the state Division of Elections website.
JSO searching for bank robber on the run in Beach Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a robbery at Fifth Third Bank on Beach Blvd and needs help locating the suspect. JSO claimed that around 12:44 p.m., a male suspect entered the Fifth Third Bank and showed a note demanding money to the bank employee, stating he had a gun.
News4Jax.com
Ware offers Saturday early voting in Senate runoff, other local counties start Monday
Despite a Georgia appeals court ruling on Monday allowing counties to offer early voting this coming Saturday in a U.S. Senate runoff election, several local counties in Southeast Georgia are opting to start early voting on Monday. Glynn, Camden and Charlton counties will all begin early voting on Nov. 28...
Duval County has a new sheriff in town: T.K. Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County has a new sheriff in town. Sheriff T.K. Waters was officially sworn in Sunday and says he’s ready to tackle Jacksonville’s crime rate on day one. STORY: NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit. “This is my home church...
First Coast News
Jacksonville man charged with vehicular homicide poses 'no threat,' attorney says
Clay County man charged in fatal car crash hopes to bond out of jail. His driving history includes more than 40 tickets for reckless driving and DUI.
Gas prices don’t stop Thanksgiving travel, many take advantage of GA gas tax suspension
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Gas prices aren’t stopping tens of millions from hitting the roads this Thanksgiving, even though the national average is about $.30 higher this holiday compared to last. According to AAA, about 13 times more people will drive rather than fly to their destination. The average...
Comments / 0