fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police investigating shooting at Center Hill Park

ATLANTA - Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot during an argument the afternoon before Thanksgiving at northwest Atlanta park. The shooting happened around 1:49 p.m. on Wednesday at Center Hill Park, located at 2305 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. The woman was taken to the hospital for...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Crime along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive a community concern

Business owners along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. concerned over violence. Crime is down on this side of town compared to this time last year. That’s according to Atlanta Police who were out Monday night talking to residents. One community member says that data is all relative when you’re witnessing the violence every day.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

1 dead after shooting on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting on Thanksgiving in the southeast part of the city, Atlanta Police said. The department said it happened in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. Officers were dispatched regarding a person shot and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Stop Cop City' vandals target Atlanta police SWAT property, officials say

ATLANTA - Vandals attempted to break in to a highly-sensitive Atlanta police office, according to officials. Investigators believed a group called "Stop Cop City" may be behind the unlawful act. On Saturday night, Michael Bond, a councilman and member of the public safety panel, said vandals used cut tree limbs...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies hold active shooter training held at Coweta County church

NEWNAN, Ga. - With the holidays here, law enforcement is beefing up security around houses of worship. Many agencies, like the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, are conducting full-scale active shooter training at churches. It’s not a pleasant topic, but security and active shooter response is a conversation church leaders...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Package thieves targeting Southeast Atlanta townhome community

ATLANTA - Residents in one Southeast Atlanta townhome community say they are fed up over constant break-ins to the mailroom. Those who live there say it started earlier in the year. The latest incident was caught on camera. It’s a flood of emotions for Blake Blaison, who lives in the...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man rushes in, pulls baby to safety from burning East Point apartment

EAST POINT, Ga. - Ricardo Tolbert says he saw something and acted Wednesday when flames started shooting out of one of the buildings at the Polaris East Point Apartments, formerly Brookfield Apartments on Washington Road in East Point. "It was just chaos yesterday," he said. "When I got up to...
EAST POINT, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police investigating shooting at Cheshire Bridge apartment complex

ATLANTA - Police say a man was shot during an argument at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex overnight Thursday. Atlanta police say they were called around 1:58 a.m. about a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, which is listed as the address for Helios Apartments. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police chief warns residents 'to remain vigilant' ahead of holidays

ATLANTA - As we head into the busy Thanksgiving weekend, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and his command staff remind residents to remain vigilant. "Most people that are going to commit a crime do not want to get caught. They want to do it quickly, and they want something that is going to be worth their effort and their risk," Chief Schierbaum said. "For any crime to occur you have to have an opportunity, a perpetrator and a victim. So, once you are aware and realizing someone may be watching you can adjust your behavior and your movement, so they don't have the opportunity to take the package or catch you off guard."
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

1 injured in overnight shooting at music studio in northwest Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was injured in a shooting overnight at a music studio in northwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says the shooting occurred around 2:13 a.m. at Super Sound Studios in the 500 block of Trabert Avenue. One male was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dozens homeless after Clayton County apartment fire

About a dozen people were left homeless after a fire tore through a Clayton County apartment complex. All the residents were able to make it out safely, but the blaze claimed the life of a dog.
fox5atlanta.com

Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery

ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

