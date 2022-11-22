ATLANTA - As we head into the busy Thanksgiving weekend, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and his command staff remind residents to remain vigilant. "Most people that are going to commit a crime do not want to get caught. They want to do it quickly, and they want something that is going to be worth their effort and their risk," Chief Schierbaum said. "For any crime to occur you have to have an opportunity, a perpetrator and a victim. So, once you are aware and realizing someone may be watching you can adjust your behavior and your movement, so they don't have the opportunity to take the package or catch you off guard."

