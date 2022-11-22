Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigating shooting at Center Hill Park
ATLANTA - Police say a woman is recovering after she was shot during an argument the afternoon before Thanksgiving at northwest Atlanta park. The shooting happened around 1:49 p.m. on Wednesday at Center Hill Park, located at 2305 Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway. The woman was taken to the hospital for...
Family launches nonprofit in memory of father gunned down inside high-rise parking garage
ATLANTA — A little more than a year after a young father was gunned down inside a Midtown high-rise parking garage, the victim’s family has launched a nonprofit organization that will use sports and business to empower at-risk children living in communities plagued by gun violence. Keith Flanigan,...
fox5atlanta.com
Crime along Martin Luther King Jr. Drive a community concern
Business owners along Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. concerned over violence. Crime is down on this side of town compared to this time last year. That’s according to Atlanta Police who were out Monday night talking to residents. One community member says that data is all relative when you’re witnessing the violence every day.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Police investigate deadly Thanksgiving Day shooting
Medics rushed a man to the hospital where he died from his injuries. Police have not said what led up to the gunfire.
1 dead after shooting on Cleveland Avenue in Atlanta, police say
ATLANTA — A man is dead after a shooting on Thanksgiving in the southeast part of the city, Atlanta Police said. The department said it happened in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. Officers were dispatched regarding a person shot and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where police said he died from his injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
'Stop Cop City' vandals target Atlanta police SWAT property, officials say
ATLANTA - Vandals attempted to break in to a highly-sensitive Atlanta police office, according to officials. Investigators believed a group called "Stop Cop City" may be behind the unlawful act. On Saturday night, Michael Bond, a councilman and member of the public safety panel, said vandals used cut tree limbs...
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies hold active shooter training held at Coweta County church
NEWNAN, Ga. - With the holidays here, law enforcement is beefing up security around houses of worship. Many agencies, like the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, are conducting full-scale active shooter training at churches. It’s not a pleasant topic, but security and active shooter response is a conversation church leaders...
Clayton Commission facing lawsuits after internal conflicts get personal
Clayton taxpayers are on the hook for thousands of dollars in legal fees because of two recent civil lawsuits filed by c...
Balloon release, funeral announced for daughter of Peachtree Corners councilman shot to death in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. — Editor's note: The video above is from a previous report on the case. A balloon release and funeral services have been announced for a Lyft driver, the daughter of a Georgia councilman after she was shot and killed earlier in the week. Lauren Kristara Sawyer-Allen...
fox5atlanta.com
Package thieves targeting Southeast Atlanta townhome community
ATLANTA - Residents in one Southeast Atlanta townhome community say they are fed up over constant break-ins to the mailroom. Those who live there say it started earlier in the year. The latest incident was caught on camera. It’s a flood of emotions for Blake Blaison, who lives in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Man rushes in, pulls baby to safety from burning East Point apartment
EAST POINT, Ga. - Ricardo Tolbert says he saw something and acted Wednesday when flames started shooting out of one of the buildings at the Polaris East Point Apartments, formerly Brookfield Apartments on Washington Road in East Point. "It was just chaos yesterday," he said. "When I got up to...
fox5atlanta.com
Police investigating shooting at Cheshire Bridge apartment complex
ATLANTA - Police say a man was shot during an argument at a northeast Atlanta apartment complex overnight Thursday. Atlanta police say they were called around 1:58 a.m. about a person shot at 2470 Cheshire Bridge Rd. NE, which is listed as the address for Helios Apartments. When they arrived, they found a 31-year-old male with a gunshot wound.
Fight between friends escalates to murder arrest, Clayton County Police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man is sitting behind bars after police said he shot and killed his friend. Tyrone Taylor, 36, is accused of fatally shooting a man at a Riverdale home, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Officers were called to the area just before 1 p.m....
City of College Park’s first Black woman police chief sworn in
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — College Park’s new top cop is the first Black woman chief in the city’s history. Chief Connie Rogers was sworn into office on Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. A 23-year law enforcement veteran, Rogers say she strives...
Business owners want solution to crime in Southwest Atlanta business corridor
ATLANTA — There is an urgent call for more help along Southwest Atlanta’s Martin Luther King Junior Corridor after several violent crimes were committed just blocks away from several college universities and the Mercedes Benz Stadium. “I just bought the McDonald’s down there, closed it down. I can’t...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police chief warns residents 'to remain vigilant' ahead of holidays
ATLANTA - As we head into the busy Thanksgiving weekend, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum and his command staff remind residents to remain vigilant. "Most people that are going to commit a crime do not want to get caught. They want to do it quickly, and they want something that is going to be worth their effort and their risk," Chief Schierbaum said. "For any crime to occur you have to have an opportunity, a perpetrator and a victim. So, once you are aware and realizing someone may be watching you can adjust your behavior and your movement, so they don't have the opportunity to take the package or catch you off guard."
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 injured in overnight shooting at music studio in northwest Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was injured in a shooting overnight at a music studio in northwest Atlanta. The Atlanta Police Department says the shooting occurred around 2:13 a.m. at Super Sound Studios in the 500 block of Trabert Avenue. One male was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment.
fox5atlanta.com
Dozens homeless after Clayton County apartment fire
About a dozen people were left homeless after a fire tore through a Clayton County apartment complex. All the residents were able to make it out safely, but the blaze claimed the life of a dog.
fox5atlanta.com
Rockdale County deputies arrested for battery
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. - Two deputies in Rockdale County are behind bars in connection to a "use of force" investigation, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff's Office. Deputies Brian Soloman and Lester Wiley were charged with battery. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said it passed the case to the district...
fox5atlanta.com
24-year-old arrested after police say he fired pistol into the air in Buckhead
ATLANTA - A man was arrested after firing several shots into the air near a busy Buckhead intersection early Wednesday morning, Atlanta police say. Joel Blasco, 24, was arrested and charged with reckless conduct. Around 1:50 a.m., police say officers responded to the area of Andrews Drive NW and Peachtree...
Comments / 1