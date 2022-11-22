ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Vail Mountain confident in December openings for new Sun Down, Game Creek lifts

VAIL — Vail Mountain is confident in achieving December openings for the new Sun Down Express lift and the newly upgraded Game Creek Express lift. The mountain this week released pictures of the project and said concrete foundations were poured, lift towers were flown into place and sheave assemblies were bolted onto the towers earlier this fall.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Get Wild: A short history of the Eagles Nest Wilderness

Eagles Nest Wilderness soars above Summit County, luring us into its embrace. Although the towering mountains, rushing streams and lush meadows have existed for hundreds of thousands of years, Eagles Nest’s history as federal wilderness area is much more recent. The original Wilderness Act was passed in 1964 (the...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail Mountain slides off Condé Nast Traveler rankings, but business leaders say it has no impact on visitation

Each year, various national magazines compile rankings for top destinations, hotels and ski resorts. This year, Vail Mountain fell off the Top Ski Areas in North America list from Condé Nast Traveler and maintained its No. 20 position from the previous year in a similar list (Top Resorts in the West) from Ski Magazine. Neighboring Beaver Creek Resort came in at No. 17 and No. 15, respectively, in the two rankings.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

Avon man in Guinness World Records for grinding Beaver Creek ski rail

AVON — Dave Schaut was just doing what he loved, riding rails at Beaver Creek’s terrain park, when someone presented him with a challenge: be the oldest man in the Guinness World Records to grind a rail. Schaut, of Avon, is 65 years old. “A terrain park crew...
AVON, CO
Summit Daily News

Greet the wintertime holidays with Frisco's Wassail Days starting Saturday

Though there are still probably Thanksgiving leftovers to be had, Frisco is ready to bring the Christmas spirit to the community. The town’s Wassail Days celebrations start Saturday, Nov. 26, and run all the way through Dec. 4. Along with the titular samplings of wassail, which is usually hot mulled cider or wine, people can expect fireworks, visits with Santa and more.
FRISCO, CO
Daily Record

Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement

Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
AURORA, CO

