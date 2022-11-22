Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.

