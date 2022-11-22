Read full article on original website
Related
Summit Daily News
Vail Mountain confident in December openings for new Sun Down, Game Creek lifts
VAIL — Vail Mountain is confident in achieving December openings for the new Sun Down Express lift and the newly upgraded Game Creek Express lift. The mountain this week released pictures of the project and said concrete foundations were poured, lift towers were flown into place and sheave assemblies were bolted onto the towers earlier this fall.
Summit Daily News
Get Wild: A short history of the Eagles Nest Wilderness
Eagles Nest Wilderness soars above Summit County, luring us into its embrace. Although the towering mountains, rushing streams and lush meadows have existed for hundreds of thousands of years, Eagles Nest’s history as federal wilderness area is much more recent. The original Wilderness Act was passed in 1964 (the...
Summit Daily News
CDOT upping ante with money, housing in Pitkin County to attract snowplow drivers
PITKIN COUNTY — As the Colorado Department of Transportation continues to grapple with a snowplow driver shortage, the agency is offering $1,000 monthly stipends for rent and is considering building new housing in Basalt to attract employees to maintain Highway 82 this winter and in the coming seasons. CDOT...
Summit Daily News
Looking to grab first chair on one of Summit County’s ski resorts? Check out these grab-and-go breakfast options.
Summit County takes its skiing and riding seriously. With four resorts nestled within its county lines, those who are passionate about the sport will hustle to make “first chair,” the term used to describe someone nabbing the first seat on the lift heading up the mountain. Not only...
Summit Daily News
Vail Mountain slides off Condé Nast Traveler rankings, but business leaders say it has no impact on visitation
Each year, various national magazines compile rankings for top destinations, hotels and ski resorts. This year, Vail Mountain fell off the Top Ski Areas in North America list from Condé Nast Traveler and maintained its No. 20 position from the previous year in a similar list (Top Resorts in the West) from Ski Magazine. Neighboring Beaver Creek Resort came in at No. 17 and No. 15, respectively, in the two rankings.
cpr.org
Warning to Colorado’s reckless toll lane drivers: Big fines are coming your way next year
If you’ve spent time on Colorado's highways, you’ve probably seen it: drivers weaving in and out of toll lanes or otherwise abusing them. Last year, the legislature passed a bill that allows state transportation officials to ticket the tens of thousands of drivers who do just that on the relatively new part-time toll lanes on Interstate 70 near Idaho Springs.
Light snow possible in Denver through the Turkey Trot, then clearing and chilly
Afternoon highs were close to 50 degrees on Wednesday. Our next cold front will bring some light snow to the Front Range early Thanksgiving Day, then mild and dry for the weekend
More snow possible in Denver early next week
Skies will stay clear overnight with plenty of sunshine and warmer weather on Friday and Saturday, a little colder on Sunday.
Summit Daily News
Avon man in Guinness World Records for grinding Beaver Creek ski rail
AVON — Dave Schaut was just doing what he loved, riding rails at Beaver Creek’s terrain park, when someone presented him with a challenge: be the oldest man in the Guinness World Records to grind a rail. Schaut, of Avon, is 65 years old. “A terrain park crew...
Summit Daily News
Greet the wintertime holidays with Frisco’s Wassail Days starting Saturday
Though there are still probably Thanksgiving leftovers to be had, Frisco is ready to bring the Christmas spirit to the community. The town’s Wassail Days celebrations start Saturday, Nov. 26, and run all the way through Dec. 4. Along with the titular samplings of wassail, which is usually hot mulled cider or wine, people can expect fireworks, visits with Santa and more.
coloradosun.com
How two brothers plan to save the world by packing a whole farm into shipping containers on a Denver used car lot
Leafy vegetables at Ullr’s Garden appear black under LED lights due to most plants’ total absorption of blue and red-colored wavelengths. Butterhead lettuce varieties are sold from Ullr’s with their roots still attached. (Olivia Sun, The Colorado Sun via Report for America) The lettuce is blooming nicely...
Summit Daily News
Breckenridge Vipers poised to build off last season’s fan energy and excitement
Summit County offers many sports to watch throughout the winter. Whether that is attending a local ski and snowboard competition, watching a Summit High School winter sports team or cheering at a local Nordic ski race, Summit offers something for every sports lover. Last year, one of the most popular...
Summit Daily News
Stork & Bear Co. wins Best Clothing Store: Children’s for Best of Summit 2022
For the owner of Stork & Bear Co. and Around the World Toys, there’s never a dull moment at the store, which was voted both Best Clothing Store: Children’s and Best Toy Store in the 2022 Best of Summit awards. “It’s kind of like Christmas every day,” said...
Daily Record
Aurora man severely shocked while hanging Christmas lights speaks out after $2 million settlement
Andrew Forrest had no idea how much danger he faced when he climbed into a boom lift and ascended some 80 feet to hang Christmas lights at an Englewood home three years ago. Midway through the job that day, Forrest was severely shocked when a pole he was using to hang lights fell into live power lines. He sued the company he was working for at the time — recently settling for $2 million — and still suffers significant injuries, burns and challenges from the incident.
Help this elderly couple who lost their Denver home before Thanksgiving
This Thanksgiving, a Colorado family is grateful to have every chair filled at the dinner table after an early morning house fire nearly changed the course of the holiday season.
Camouflaged Bowhunter Quietly Infiltrates A Herd Of Elk In Colorado
But for Buena Vista, Colorado, bowhunter Chris Burandt, it was a once in a lifetime experience:. “Probably one of the coolest things I’ve ever experienced!. Me and my long time hunting buddy Hill Guides & Outfitters sat here for 15 minutes watching this group of elk do what they do. Watching the bull herding his cows this close was incredible.
Summit Daily News
Welcome the holiday season with Keystone’s Winter Carnival and lighting of River Run Village
With snow on the ground and ski resorts continually opening more terrain, the winter season has arrived. Keystone is planning to welcome the colder weather with its annual Winter Carnival and lighting of River Run Village this weekend. The festivities begin at 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, at the village...
Denver's Sun Valley affordable housing development will multi-bedroom units
The City of Denver is working on a $1 billion affordable housing development in Denver’s Sun Valley neighborhood that will include three, four, and five-bedroom units.
coloradosun.com
A Denver homeless man, known as the keeper of East Colfax, has nothing. But he still creates a Thanksgiving feast to share.
Last Thanksgiving, Tony Jones scrounged together more than $100 in food stamps to buy three turkeys, mounds of mashed potatoes and gravy, and macaroni and cheese from King Soopers. It was a fitting, and a bit lavish, meal for a man who lives on the streets of downtown Denver —...
Comments / 0