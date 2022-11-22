Read full article on original website
Police will contact 70,000 people from TODAY to warn they are suspected victims of huge worldwide 'bank spoofing' scam that saw conmen steal at least £50m from accounts: Dozens - including 'mastermind' - arrested in UK's biggest-ever fraud probe
Some 70,000 Brits will be contacted by police from today after potentially falling victim to the country's biggest ever scamming operation. It comes after a website used to defraud up to 200,000 people in the UK out of at least £50million was shut down following an international probe involving Scotland Yard, the FBI and European law enforcement agencies.
China Evergrande communicates with Wuhan over repossessed land
(Reuters) – Debt-laden developer China Evergrande Group is communicating with a Chinese municipal district in Wuhan City that repossessed 134,500 hectares (332.4 acres) of land formerly held by a unit of the group. (Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by David Goodman)
Malaysia’s October CPI rises 4% y/y, above forecast
KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 4% from a year earlier in October, government data showed on Friday. The rise was slightly faster than the 3.9% growth forecast by 20 economists in a Reuters poll. In September, the index had increased 4.5%. (Reporting by...
France’s CMA CGM sees profits ebbing as shipping boom fades
PARIS (Reuters) – CMA CGM said it expects a pullback in shipping markets to accelerate in the fourth quarter due to high energy prices and flagging consumer spending, and this will reduce its profitability following an earnings surge in the past year. French-based CMA CGM, one of the world’s...
Beijing reports 424 symptomatic, 1,436 asymptomatic COVID cases for Nov 24
BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s capital Beijing reported 424 symptomatic new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections and 1,436 asymptomatic cases for Nov. 24, local government authorities said on Friday. This compared with 509 symptomatic and 1,139 asymptomatic cases the day before. Authorities said 400 cases on Thursday were found outside...
Benettons, Blackstone reach more than 95% of Atlantia after bid – Reuters calculations
MILAN (Reuters) – A buyout offer launched by the Benetton family and U.S. investment fund Blackstone for Italy’s Atlantia has breached the 95% threshold, Reuters calculations showed, allowing the bidders to squeeze out the remaining investors. The bidders have said from the start they would exercise their “squeeze...
Investigation into UK Deputy PM Raab widened to consider third complaint
LONDON (Reuters) – The scope of an investigation into the behaviour of British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab has been widened to include a third formal complaint, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s spokeswoman said on Friday. “I can confirm that the Prime Minister has now asked the investigator to...
Oil falls as supply-disruption fears ease amid Russian price cap talks
TOKYO (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as fears of supply disruption eased on news that the Group of Seven (G7) nations were considering a high price cap on Russian oil. A greater-than-expected build-up in U.S. gasoline inventories added to downward pressure.
Brazil to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions
BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s National Monetary Council on Friday decided to allow credit fintechs to initiate payment transactions, the central bank said, a move that will in practice clear them to provide payment services to consumers and business establishments. Payment initiators, the central bank said in a statement,...
China’s Meituan beats quarterly revenue estimates
BEIJING (Reuters) -Chinese food delivery giant Meituan reported on Friday better than expected quarterly revenue growth of 28.2% as the company recovered from COVID-19 curbs. Meituan, whose services also include restaurant reviews and bike-sharing, said total revenue rose to 62.62 billion yuan ($8.74 billion) in the three months ended September, compared with analysts’ average estimate of 61.79 billion yuan, according to Refinitiv data.
Russia’s justice ministry adds Meta to ‘extremist’ list – Kommersant
(Reuters) – Russia’s justice ministry added Facebook-owner Meta Platforms to its register of extremist organisations on Friday, the Kommersant newspaper reported. A Russian court earlier this year ruled Meta had engaged in “extremist activity”. Moscow has restricted access to Facebook and Instagram as part of a campaign against Western social media platforms.
Japan’s top venture capital firm yields to activist for massive buybacks
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s top venture capital firm JAFCO Group Co Ltd said on Friday it would buy back shares worth 42 billion yen ($301 million) through a tender offer, yielding to demands from a group of shareholders backed by a prominent activist investor. The tender offer, worth...
Death toll from Indonesia earthquake rises to 310; 24 still missing
JAKARTA (Reuters) – The death toll of an earthquake that hit the Indonesian town of Cianjur this week rose to 310, the country’s national disaster mitigation agency said on Friday. Twenty-four people remain missing, the agency’s chief told reporters. (Reporting by Fransiska Nangoy and Ananda Teresia; Writing...
Exclusive-China central bank to offer cheap loans to support developers’ bonds-sources
HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank will offer cheap loans to financial firms for buying bonds issued by property developers, four people with direct knowledge of the matter said, the strongest policy support yet for the crisis-hit sector. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) hopes the loans...
Amazon workers called to strike across globe on Black Friday
BERLIN (Reuters) – Workers at Amazon sites across the globe, including in the United States, Germany and France, were expected to go on strike on Black Friday, targeting the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year with calls for better pay. A global call...
China banks pledge $162 billion in credit to developers, shares rally
HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s biggest commercial banks have pledged at least $162 billion in fresh credit to property developers, bolstering recent regulatory measures to ease a stifling cash crunch in the sector and triggering a rally in property shares. Three state-owned banks lined up around $131 billion...
Tokyo prosecutors search Dentsu, suspect bid-rigging on Olympics test events -media
TOKYO (Reuters) -Tokyo prosecutors searched advertising agency Dentsu and other firms in connection with possible bid-rigging for Tokyo Olympics test events, public broadcaster NHK and other domestic media reported on Friday. The move marks a widening of a corruption scandal that has centred on Olympic sponsors and a former member...
Japan govt preparing for PM Kishida visit to U.S. -Kyodo
TOKYO (Reuters) – The Japanese government has started preparations for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to visit the United States for a summit with President Joe Biden, Kyodo reported on Thursday, citing several unnamed government sources. The visit to Washington may take place in early January, with the Japanese government...
China’s daily COVID cases hit record high
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China on Wednesday reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic began nearly three years ago, official data showed. Excluding imported cases, the number of new local cases was 31,444 on Nov. 23, of which 3,927 were symptomatic and 27,517 were asymptomatic, health authorities said on Thursday.
Germany’s Scholz ‘surprised’ by companies’ China dependence
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the number of German companies that have ignored the risks of depending too heavily on the Chinese market was remarkable and stressed the need for diversification, in an interview with Focus magazine on Friday. “The importance of the Chinese market needs...
