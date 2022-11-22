Neighbors of the four University of Idaho students murdered last weekend have recently spoken out to claim the residence where the killings took place was a “party house,” RadarOnline.com has learned.The concerning development comes nearly ten days since students Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were murdered by what investigators believe to be an assailant using a “Rambo”-style knife on the morning of Sunday, November 13 in Moscow, Idaho.The Moscow Police Department has yet to name any suspects in the case, figure out a motive for the killings, or locate the murder weapon used to take the...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO