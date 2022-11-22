ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

SFGate

HARVARD 61, LOYOLA CHICAGO 55

Percentages: FG .431, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Welch 2-3, Norris 2-6, Edwards 1-7, Kennedy 0-1, Thomas 0-1, Schwieger 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Kennedy, Norris, Welch). Turnovers: 17 (Kennedy 4, Norris 3, Schwieger 3, Alston 2, Golden, Hutson, Quinn, Thomas, Welch). Steals: 3...
CHICAGO, IL
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils heat up in first half against Xavier

After a lackluster start that turned into a frustratingly ugly 54-51 win over the Oregon State Beavers on Thanksgiving, Duke basketball was looking for an explosive start in its Phil Knight Legacy semifinal matchup against the Xavier Musketeers (4-1, 0-0 Big East) in Portland, Ore., on Friday. And ...
DURHAM, NC
SFGate

No. 10 Louisville 100, Longwood 37

LONGWOOD (1-4) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 22.9, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 3-14, .214 (Shipp 3-6, Anya 0-1, Leroy 0-1, Turner 0-3, Hartley 0-3) Turnovers: 20 (Leroy 6, Anya 4, Williams 2, Davis 2, Hartley 2, Team 2, Shipp 1, Germano 1) Steals: 6 (Anya 3,...
FARMVILLE, VA
SFGate

W. Michigan 20, Toledo 14

WMU_Tyler 63 run (Domschke kick), 8:13. WMU_FG Domschke 38, 1:30. TOL_Blankumsee 17 pass from Gleason (Cluckey kick), 5:11. RUSHING_Toledo, Boone 15-70, Gleason 10-26, Stuart 3-9, Shaw 3-2, Finn 2-(minus 8). W. Michigan, Tyler 18-131, Abdus-Salaam 9-16, Buckley 5-8, (Team) 3-(minus 6), Salopek 12-(minus 15). PASSING_Toledo, Gleason 13-38-1-200, Finn 5-11-2-35. W....
TOLEDO, OH
SFGate

VERMONT 78, BALL STATE 73

Percentages: FG .528, FT .722. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Gibson 3-6, Deloney 2-7, Sullivan 1-1, Fiorillo 1-2, Penn 1-2, Veretto 1-2, Ayo-Faleye 0-1, Duncan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hurley). Turnovers: 15 (Deloney 3, Duncan 3, Penn 2, Sullivan 2, Alamutu, Ayo-Faleye, Fiorillo, Smith, Veretto).
MUNCIE, IN
SFGate

No. 16 Creighton 57, Xavier 51

XAVIER (5-1) Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS. Percentages: FG 28.5, FT .909. 3-Point Goals: 5-22, .227 (Smith 2-7, Ovalle 1-3, Scarlett 1-6, Woods 1-4, Harris 0-1, Addie 0-1) Blocked Shots: 6 (Prenger 4, Smith 1, Woods 1) Turnovers: 16 (Smith 5, Ovalle 3, Harris 2, Calhoun 2, Prenger...
CINCINNATI, OH
SFGate

No. 19 Tulane 27, No. 21 Cincinnati 24

TULN_Spears 2 run (Ambrosio kick), 6:59. CIN_R.Montgomery 8 run (Coe kick), :42. CIN_R.Montgomery 15 run (Coe kick), 6:27. TULN_D.Watts 30 pass from Pratt (Ambrosio kick), 5:10. ___. TULN CIN. First downs 22 19. Total Net Yards 383 337. Rushes-yards 48-221 43-235 Passing 162 102. Punt Returns 3-11 0-0 Kickoff Returns...
CINCINNATI, OH
SFGate

Wisconsin 64, Southern Cal 59

SOUTHERN CAL (4-3) Morgan 1-1 0-0 2, Dixon-Waters 3-7 0-0 7, Ellis 6-16 0-1 15, Peterson 6-15 0-0 17, White 3-6 1-2 7, Johnson 3-7 0-1 8, Hornery 0-2 1-2 1, Thomas 1-2 0-0 2, Wright 0-0 0-0 0, Sellers 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 2-6 59. Halftime_Wisconsin 36-34. 3-Point...
BATON ROUGE, LA
SFGate

SOUTHERN UNIVERSITY 76, LOYOLA (MD) 58

Percentages: FG .500, FT .813. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Gardner 1-1, Lyons 1-1, Rollins 1-2, Whitley 1-4, Etienne 1-5, Williams 0-1, Allen 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Lyons). Turnovers: 18 (Byrd 4, Allen 3, Gardner 2, Lyons 2, Reynolds 2, Whitley 2, Etienne, Jari.Wilkens, Williams).
BATON ROUGE, LA
SFGate

ALCORN STATE 62, CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD 54

Percentages: FG .375, FT .636. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (McGhee 2-4, Reynolds 1-1, Higgins 1-3, Kancleris 0-1, Hunter 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Gaskin, Jarusevicius). Turnovers: 20 (McGhee 5, Henson 3, Higgins 3, Smith 3, Collum 2, Gaskin, Jarusevicius, Kancleris, Reynolds). Steals: 5 (Gaskin 2,...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
SFGate

SOUTH FLORIDA 75, ST. FRANCIS (BKN) 60

Percentages: FG .391, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 12-24, .500 (Wilcox 5-7, Higgins 5-9, Moreno 1-2, Quartlebaum 1-2, Bethea 0-2, Howell-South 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 7 (Sagnia 5, J.Harris 2). Turnovers: 19 (Clarke 3, Higgins 3, J.Harris 3, Bethea 2, Howell-South 2, Wilcox 2, Grisby, Moreno,...
TAMPA, FL
SFGate

STANFORD 70, FLORIDA STATE 60

Percentages: FG .438, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 6-20, .300 (Da.Green 3-6, Fletcher 3-7, Cleveland 0-2, Warley 0-2, Mills 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (McLeod 3, Cleveland, Fletcher). Turnovers: 15 (Cleveland 5, Fletcher 3, Da.Green 2, Warley 2, Corhen, Jackson, McLeod). Steals: 10 (Mills 4, Cleveland...
STANFORD, CA
SFGate

TEXAS A&M 82, DEPAUL 66

Percentages: FG .455, FT .806. 3-Point Goals: 7-21, .333 (Radford 4-5, Taylor 3-7, Washington 0-1, Gordon 0-2, Dennis 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Coleman, Obaseki, Radford, Taylor). Turnovers: 12 (Dennis 3, Taylor 3, Obaseki 2, Radford 2, Robinson 2). Steals: 9 (Taylor 6, Gordon, Obaseki,...
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

E. Michigan 38, Central Michigan 19

EMU_Knue 28 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), 10:12. CMU_Emanuel 1 run (Meeder kick), 6:21. EMU_S.Evans 15 run (Gomez kick), 4:00. CMU_Emanuel 35 run (kick failed), 13:05. EMU_Paaske 9 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), 8:49. EMU_Drummond 21 pass from Powell (Gomez kick), :00. Fourth Quarter. EMU_FG Gomez 31, 5:04. CMU_Emanuel 1...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
SFGate

LONGWOOD 112, MARY BALDWIN 60

Percentages: FG .415, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Hart 4-9, Barbour 3-6, Ignacio 1-2, Lewis 1-2, Fraley 1-3, Asbury 0-1, Malott 0-2, Sheridan 0-2, Stoudamire 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ogle). Turnovers: 18 (Asbury 6, Malott 3, Ignacio 2, Ogle 2, Fraley, Hart, Lewis,...
FARMVILLE, VA
SFGate

No. 24 Texas 38, Baylor 27

TEX_Ewers 3 run (Stone kick), 3:54. TEX_B.Robinson 2 run (Stone kick), 1:35. BAY_Sims 14 pass from Shapen (Mayers kick), :40. TEX_R.Johnson 1 run (Stone kick), 2:21. BAY_G.Hall 16 fumble return (Presley pass from Shapen), 13:30. TEX_B.Robinson 1 run (Stone kick), 8:25. TEX_R.Johnson 11 run (Stone kick), 3:48. ___. BAY TEX.
WACO, TX
SFGate

Mississippi 72, Stanford 68

STANFORD (2-3) Angel 1-4 0-0 3, Ingram 6-12 9-10 24, S.Jones 5-9 0-0 13, Keefe 3-5 1-1 7, Silva 3-7 0-0 6, M.Jones 2-7 3-3 7, Raynaud 1-6 0-0 2, Max.Murrell 1-4 0-0 2, O'Connell 1-3 2-2 4, Agarwal 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 15-16 68. Halftime_Mississippi 29-22. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi...
STANFORD, CA

