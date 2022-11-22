SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Veterans in Springfield are invited to VFW post 3404 to the “Veterans Stand Down” event happening Wednesday. “Veterans Stand Down” is a one-day event to help connect veterans with various resources. The free event is open to any veteran in the southwest Missouri area. The event is focused on providing resources for veterans who are experiencing homelessness or at risk for homelessness, but no veteran will be refused entry to the event. Veterans will have access to services such as homeless outreach, training and employment, counseling, housing, and other community resources like health screenings, vaccinations, legal services, and food pantries.

