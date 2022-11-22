ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Related
newschannel20.com

Lottery player wins $550,000 at Bloomington gas station

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — An Illinois lottery player has won $550,000 at a gas station in Bloomington. Officials say this is now the 28th Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $500,000 or more with Lucky Day Lotto this year. The winning ticket was purchased at Freedom...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Apply for mentored archery deer at Kickapoo State Recreation area

OAKWOOD,Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) will host its third annual mentored archery deer hunting opportunity for adults and youth. The event will be at the Kickapoo State Recreation Area from December 13 through January 8. The deadline to apply for a spot is 11:59...
OAKWOOD, IL
newschannel20.com

Parkland Community College hosting coat drive

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Parkland Community College is launching a free winter coat event on campus. The event goes through December 16. Parkland employees and the community are encouraged to hang clean coats sizes toddler to adult on the racks and place clean hats, gloves, mittens, and scarves in the labeled bins beneath the racks.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Teen denied probation after bringing gun to school

Champaign, Ill. (WCCU) — A 16-year-old has been denied probation after being accused of bringing a gun to Centennial High School last month. He appeared in court Wednesday afternoon, where the public defender asked if could he be released for having good behavior in the detention center and no any prior incidents with police.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Man killed in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Danville Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting. It happened around 11:50 pm in the 1000 block of E Williams St. We're told that police received multiple calls of a man bleeding and asking for help. Police say when they arrived on the scene they...
DANVILLE, IL
newschannel20.com

Police identified man 'involved in a stabbing' of U of I student

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — UPDATE:. Police have identified a man they want to interview who they say was "involved in a stabbing" early Thanksgiving morning that injured a University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign student. Offices released a photo of the man that was captured on a security camera and...
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Hotel Royer plans to finish construction by Spring 2023

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The COVID-19 pandemic caused supply chain issues for many across the globe including the construction field which has been hit hard by these delays. According to the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), construction in the U.S. is currently backlogged over eight months. Additionally, the inflation...
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Teen suspect facing terrorist charges for UHS threats

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — After weeks of fear and investigations, one teenage-aged suspect connected to threats made to Urbana schools is facing charges. A 16-year-old girl appeared in court Wednesday and is being charged with making a terroristic threat. According to court documents, police identified that voicemails found on...
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

The 55th annual Turkey Trot in Urbana

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Urbana Park District will host the 55th annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning. The trot will be at the Lake House in Crystal Lake Park. Turkey Trot is a one-mile fun run/walk that is a great way to get some exercise before you sit down for dinner.
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Woman's death being investigated as a murder

The Macon County Coroner has identified a murder victim as 41-year-old Tabitha Lourash of Warrensburg. She was pronounced dead from apparent gunshot wounds in her home Wednesday night. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday and her death is still under investigation. ORIGINAL:. Police in Macon County are investigating the death...
MACON COUNTY, IL

