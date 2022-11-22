ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYPD: 29-year-old fatally shot in Kingsbridge Heights; suspect at large

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

A shooting incident that took place in Kingsbridge Heights on Monday night ended with the death of a 29-year-old man, according to the NYPD.

Police were actively investigating at the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and West 231st Street, where they say the 29-year-old victim was shot in the back.

The police say the victim was in critical condition when they arrived on scene and was taken to New York-Presbyterian Hospital where he died shortly after.

There are no arrests at this time.

