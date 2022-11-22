ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stamford day care holds Thanksgiving potluck with first responders

By News 12 Staff
A day care in Stamford had some special visitors Monday.

First responders came to Grace Daycare & Learning Center for its fifth annual Thanksgiving potluck dinner Monday.

Sixty children and their families gathered with the Stamford police and fire departments in the school's gymnasium for a home-cooked meal.

School parents brought and prepared most of the food to share with their loved ones and community.

"Great turnout. You know, a lot of families. We all get together, bring a lot of food, and it's kind of just, we, we enjoy the dinner. It's nice to all break bread together," said Edward Zislis, of Grace Daycare & Learning Center.

Organizers of the event wanted to bring everyone together to share their appreciation during this holiday season.

