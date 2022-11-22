Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Related
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Arraignment Set for Man Who Allegedly Targeted, Killed Woman on Foothill 210 Freeway
Sidney Terrance Johnson, 26, who faces murder charges in connection with the death of a Pasadena woman in a car-to-car shooting on Sept. 4, 2021, will be arraigned on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at the Pasadena Courthouse. The shooting occurred in eastbound lanes of the I-210 Foothill Freeway in Arcadia just...
foxla.com
Man shot at Hayward Hotel in downtown LA
LOS ANGELES - An investigation was underway Friday in downtown Los Angeles after a man was reportedly shot at the Hayward Hotel. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received an assault with a deadly weapon call at 9:45 a.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, the...
foxla.com
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving
COSTA MESA, Calif. - One person is dead and two others are fighting for their lives in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving night. The Costa Mesa Police Department responded to a call a little after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Bay Street. The circumstances leading up to the triple shooting are unknown.
foxla.com
2 arrested in 405 Freeway shooting between robbery suspects, victim
LOS ANGELES - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday, snarling traffic for hours. It happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-405 north of Victory Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
foxla.com
Corona restaurant owner helps stop armed robbery suspects who tried to kidnap woman
CORONA, Calif. - A restaurant owner is credited with stopping a group of armed robbers accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Corona. The Corona Police Department responded to a call from a restaurant in the 700 block of West Sixth Street around 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. According to police, a group of suspects pointed a gun at the restaurant's property owner's head, robbed her and dragged her toward their getaway vehicle.
beverlypress.com
Three arrested for Beverly Hills armed robbery
Beverly Hills Police Department officers have arrested three suspects in connection with an armed robbery on May 3 at a residence in the 700 block of North Camden Drive. The BHPD responded to a call during the early morning hours of May 3 and determined an armed robbery had occurred. Multiple suspects entered a residence and forced the occupants to surrender property. The suspects fled in a vehicle that was parked in a nearby alley.
foxla.com
Metro rail line in Westlake evacuated
LOS ANGELES - Authorities said two miles of rail were shut down and an estimated 30 people were evacuated at the Metro MacArthur Park train station in the Westlake area due to police activity on Friday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a man was on the...
Pasadena police release new video of gunman wanted in shooting death of 13-year-old boy
It's been a year since a 13-year-old Pasadena boy was shot and killed by a stray bullet while he was playing video games in his bedroom. Now police have released new footage of the shooting in hopes the public can help track down the gunman.
foxla.com
Police looking for suspect who shot tourists in Venice
LOS ANGELES - Police are looking for the suspect who shot two tourists in Venice earlier this summer. The Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect as Brandon Manyo Dixon. On July 30, Dixon, his friend and two tourists from the United Kingdom got involved in a verbal argument outside...
foxla.com
Thieves bust open Santa Monica mailboxes
Two suspects are caught on camera busting open more than a dozen mailboxes. The business owner targeted by the suspect says it's the second time those guys stole mail from his Santa Monica business.
15-year-old arrested in armed robbery on Sixth Street Bridge where 2 French bulldogs were stolen
A 15-year-old boy was arrested last week for allegedly stealing two French bulldogs during an armed robbery on the Sixth Street Bridge, according to police.
foxla.com
Irvine father killed in hit-and-run crash; PD looking for suspect
IRVINE, Calif. - An Irvine family is pleading for the driver of a hit-and-run to turn themselves in after that driver fatally struck a young father. 33-year-old Saman Vakili Mafakhery was in the area of Von Karman Ave. and Dupont Dr. on Nov. 3 when a vehicle struck and killed him.
foxla.com
1 dead after stabbing on LA Metro
LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man died after he was found with stab wounds on a Metro platform near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the victim just after 1:15 a.m. on Fifth...
newsantaana.com
The Tustin Police recovered two stolen cars and 75 car keys and arrested two suspects
The Tustin Police night shift patrol officers arrested the occupants of two stolen vehicles and made a disturbing discovery. The auto theft suspects had 75 different car keys with them and a screwdriver that can also be used to steal cars. The stolen cars were returned to their owners but...
foxla.com
Social media influencer robbed, beaten at gunpoint in Hollywood Hills home invasion robbery
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating yet another home invasion robbery in the Hollywood Hills. The LAPD received a call at 3 a.m. Wednesday from a home believed to be used as an Airbnb in the 3000 block of Multiview Drive, located near Bonnie Hill and Mulholland drives.
newsantaana.com
A man in Garden Grove was robbed of his jewelry while stopped at a red light
Yesterday, November 22, 2022 at 2:08 PM, Garden Grove Police Department officers were in the area of Shapell St./Trask Ave. when they were flag down by several citizens regarding a robbery that just occurred. During the investigation, they learned the victim was in his vehicle and stopped at a red...
foxla.com
LAPD investigating violent Hollywood Hills home invasion
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating yet another home invasion in the Hollywood Hills. The LAPD received a call at 3 a.m. Wednesday from a home being used as an Airbnb in the 3000 block of Multiview Drive, located near Bonnie Hill and Mulholland drives. LAPD...
2urbangirls.com
Father suspected of killing daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale
PALMDALE, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
theeastsiderla.com
Teen arrested for allegedly stealing French bulldogs in Boyle Heights at gunpoint
Boyle Heights -- A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced today. Despite the arrest, however, the dogs -- named Rhino and Blue -- have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
gardenavalleynews.org
Toddler ID’d in pool tragedy
The 3-year-old Gardena child who tragically died in a backyard pool on Nov. 18, has been identified by authorities as Royal Starks. As reported in MSN.com, emergency services responded to a call that a male child had drowned in a pool on the 13100 block of Ruthelen Avenue. According to...
Comments / 3