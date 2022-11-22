ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

foxla.com

Man shot at Hayward Hotel in downtown LA

LOS ANGELES - An investigation was underway Friday in downtown Los Angeles after a man was reportedly shot at the Hayward Hotel. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said they received an assault with a deadly weapon call at 9:45 a.m. When first responders arrived at the scene, the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

1 dead, 2 in critical condition after shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving

COSTA MESA, Calif. - One person is dead and two others are fighting for their lives in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting in Costa Mesa on Thanksgiving night. The Costa Mesa Police Department responded to a call a little after 6:45 p.m. in the 400 block of Bay Street. The circumstances leading up to the triple shooting are unknown.
COSTA MESA, CA
foxla.com

Corona restaurant owner helps stop armed robbery suspects who tried to kidnap woman

CORONA, Calif. - A restaurant owner is credited with stopping a group of armed robbers accused of trying to kidnap a woman in Corona. The Corona Police Department responded to a call from a restaurant in the 700 block of West Sixth Street around 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. According to police, a group of suspects pointed a gun at the restaurant's property owner's head, robbed her and dragged her toward their getaway vehicle.
CORONA, CA
beverlypress.com

Three arrested for Beverly Hills armed robbery

Beverly Hills Police Department officers have arrested three suspects in connection with an armed robbery on May 3 at a residence in the 700 block of North Camden Drive. The BHPD responded to a call during the early morning hours of May 3 and determined an armed robbery had occurred. Multiple suspects entered a residence and forced the occupants to surrender property. The suspects fled in a vehicle that was parked in a nearby alley.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

Metro rail line in Westlake evacuated

LOS ANGELES - Authorities said two miles of rail were shut down and an estimated 30 people were evacuated at the Metro MacArthur Park train station in the Westlake area due to police activity on Friday morning. Officials with the Los Angeles Police Department said a man was on the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Police looking for suspect who shot tourists in Venice

LOS ANGELES - Police are looking for the suspect who shot two tourists in Venice earlier this summer. The Los Angeles Police Department identified the suspect as Brandon Manyo Dixon. On July 30, Dixon, his friend and two tourists from the United Kingdom got involved in a verbal argument outside...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Thieves bust open Santa Monica mailboxes

Two suspects are caught on camera busting open more than a dozen mailboxes. The business owner targeted by the suspect says it's the second time those guys stole mail from his Santa Monica business.
SANTA MONICA, CA
foxla.com

Irvine father killed in hit-and-run crash; PD looking for suspect

IRVINE, Calif. - An Irvine family is pleading for the driver of a hit-and-run to turn themselves in after that driver fatally struck a young father. 33-year-old Saman Vakili Mafakhery was in the area of Von Karman Ave. and Dupont Dr. on Nov. 3 when a vehicle struck and killed him.
IRVINE, CA
foxla.com

1 dead after stabbing on LA Metro

LOS ANGELES - An investigation is underway after a man died after he was found with stab wounds on a Metro platform near Pershing Square in downtown Los Angeles early Wednesday morning, officials said. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department discovered the victim just after 1:15 a.m. on Fifth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

LAPD investigating violent Hollywood Hills home invasion

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department was investigating yet another home invasion in the Hollywood Hills. The LAPD received a call at 3 a.m. Wednesday from a home being used as an Airbnb in the 3000 block of Multiview Drive, located near Bonnie Hill and Mulholland drives. LAPD...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Father suspected of killing daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale

PALMDALE, Calif. – A 29-year-old man was shot to death in Palmdale, allegedly by the father of a former girlfriend, authorities announced Tuesday. Deputies from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station were called at 4:47 p.m. Monday regarding a domestic violence incident in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, near Avenue S, where they found the victim, Giovannie Gutierrez, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
PALMDALE, CA
gardenavalleynews.org

Toddler ID’d in pool tragedy

The 3-year-old Gardena child who tragically died in a backyard pool on Nov. 18, has been identified by authorities as Royal Starks. As reported in MSN.com, emergency services responded to a call that a male child had drowned in a pool on the 13100 block of Ruthelen Avenue. According to...
GARDENA, CA

