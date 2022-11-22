ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley volunteers give back to the community ahead of Thanksgiving

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

'Tis the season for giving, and the Hudson Valley is putting hands together.

On Tuesday, more than 100 volunteers will be sorting and packaging 1,000 bags of food for those in need in Nyack. Each bag feeds a family of four. Montefiore Einstein Center is partnering with Nyack Hospital for the annual tradition.

Hastings High School is hosting its 33rd annual Thanksgiving dinner for the homeless. SHARE The Project is about $2,000 away from its $25,000 donation goal. Donate here: https://sharetheproject.networkforgood.com/projects/169454-the-33rd-annual-thanksgiving-dinner-for-the-homeless

St. Joseph's Medical Center is giving out 125 turkeys to families in need at 11 a.m. The giveaway is happening at the Griffin House in Yonkers.

