Officials: NJ man dies after crashing SUV into Apple store in Massachusetts

A New Jersey man has been identified as the person who was killed when an SUV crashed into a Massachusetts Apple store.

The crash happened on Monday in Hingham, Massachusetts. Kevin Bradley, 65, was killed and 16 others were injured. Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene.

"Absolute unthinkable event that occurred at that store when you're just going there to buy a phone or get something fixed or whatever it may be,” Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference.

Cruz added that investigators were going to take their time to get as much information about the crash as possible.

Apple released a statement saying it was “devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”

“Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident,” the company said.

The driver of the SUV was not identified. It was not known Monday if the driver would be facing criminal charges.

The Associated Press wire services contributed to this report.