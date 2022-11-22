ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Harris-Stowe State University put ‘on notice’ by accrediting agency

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ only historically Black university has been placed ‘on notice’ by an accrediting agency. Harris-Stowe State University was sanctioned by the Higher Learning Commission earlier this month, stating it’s at risk of being out of compliance with accreditation requirements. This included concerns about a late audit and lacking strategies to improve retention and graduation rates.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Schnucks trains employees to respond to mental health crises

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Schnucks Store Manager Armen Midzic has a wide range of responsibilities, from examining produce, checking in on staff, re-arranging stock, and now assisting a person suffering from a mental health crisis. “I would be ready,” Midic shared. “I mean, the training was beneficial to put us...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Louis mayor says she's done with Twitter

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Thursday said she's "out" and will no longer tweet from her personal Twitter account. Jones, whose personal Twitter handle is @tishaura, said the "final straw" for her was new Twitter owner Elon Musk's tweet referencing the protests that followed the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a former Ferguson police officer in August 2014.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

De Smet High School students collect 11 tons of food to donate

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the last six weeks, De Smet Jesuit High School has been competing with other Jesuit high schools around the country for the Great Ignatian Food Drive challenge. The goal was to raise nine tons of non-perishable food to be donated to a local pantry....
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Living Well: holidays

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The holidays are usually a time we let things slide, like staying healthy and active. In today’s Living Well, News 4 shares a few tips for making sure you stay on track during the holiday season.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KTLO

300 books banned at MO schools over new law

ST LOUIS — Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August. PEN America, a national nonprofit that aims to protect freedom of expression, released findings Wednesday and compiled a list of 297 books recently banned at Missouri school libraries.
MISSOURI STATE
madisoncountyjournal.com

Warnock indicted for CMU bribes

Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
CANTON, IL
KMOV

Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man shot, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who was in his 30s, shot and not conscious or breathing around 5 p.m. at Vernon and Union in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood. He was later pronounced dead.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy