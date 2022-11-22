Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Louis region finalizing spending plans for the $790 million received in Rams relocation settlementJalyn SmootSaint Louis, MO
World Record Holder Will Run Olivette, Missouri Turkey TrotGreg Wilson, CFAOlivette, MO
The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
KMOV
Harris-Stowe State University put ‘on notice’ by accrediting agency
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – St. Louis’ only historically Black university has been placed ‘on notice’ by an accrediting agency. Harris-Stowe State University was sanctioned by the Higher Learning Commission earlier this month, stating it’s at risk of being out of compliance with accreditation requirements. This included concerns about a late audit and lacking strategies to improve retention and graduation rates.
KMOV
Schnucks trains employees to respond to mental health crises
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Schnucks Store Manager Armen Midzic has a wide range of responsibilities, from examining produce, checking in on staff, re-arranging stock, and now assisting a person suffering from a mental health crisis. “I would be ready,” Midic shared. “I mean, the training was beneficial to put us...
Student responsible for Marquette High School threat identified by police
CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — A student responsible for a threat at Marquette High School last week has been identified, according to the Chesterfield Police Department. The department announced the update on social media Tuesday afternoon. “This identification was made possible due to the wonderful relationship our department share with the...
St. Louis schools react to a third hoax threat in two weeks
ST. LOUIS — Chris Waddy stood at the edge of St. Mary's High School property in St. Louis, his phone ringing with another concerned friend or family member on the other end. "Everybody's calling me right now because I guess they are finding out gradually," he said. Waddy rushed...
KMOV
Ritenour High School Marching Band wins Ameren Thanks-For-Giving band competition
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Ritenour High School Marching Band won this year’s band competition at the Ameren Thanks-For-Giving Parade in downtown St. Louis. The Ritenour High School Marching Band has 65 members at Thursday’s Thanks-For-Giving parade. Watch the video above to see their performance.
St. Louis mayor says she's done with Twitter
ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Thursday said she's "out" and will no longer tweet from her personal Twitter account. Jones, whose personal Twitter handle is @tishaura, said the "final straw" for her was new Twitter owner Elon Musk's tweet referencing the protests that followed the fatal shooting of Michael Brown by a former Ferguson police officer in August 2014.
$40M St. Louis facility opens to help people with homelessness and HIV/AIDS
DOORWAYS offers its clients a place to live and a lot of other services, like mental health care, help finding work, a food pantry, and access to a pharmacist, all in one place.
KMOV
Artists across the Metro remember young lives lost to gun violence on both sides of the river
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Artists across the Metro are documenting the young lives lost to gun violence on both sides of the river. “This is a picture of innocence. This could have been a doctor, a politician, or the next president of the United States. We’ll never know,” says artist David Ottinger.
KMOV
Gov. Parson says Kevin Johnson execution will go as planned; more people asking for clemency
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - For more than a decade, Kevin Johnson has sat on death row for killing Kirkwood Police Sgt. William McEntee. As more people ask for clemency in Johnson’s case, Governor Parson tells News 4 the execution will continue as planned. Johnson is facing execution...
KMOV
De Smet High School students collect 11 tons of food to donate
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the last six weeks, De Smet Jesuit High School has been competing with other Jesuit high schools around the country for the Great Ignatian Food Drive challenge. The goal was to raise nine tons of non-perishable food to be donated to a local pantry....
KMOV
Living Well: holidays
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The holidays are usually a time we let things slide, like staying healthy and active. In today’s Living Well, News 4 shares a few tips for making sure you stay on track during the holiday season.
KTLO
300 books banned at MO schools over new law
ST LOUIS — Missouri has issued bans on nearly 300 books in schools since a new law took effect in August. PEN America, a national nonprofit that aims to protect freedom of expression, released findings Wednesday and compiled a list of 297 books recently banned at Missouri school libraries.
FBI reports increase in hoax threats in St. Louis area
Police in Columbia responded to a similar threat that was unfounded. On Tuesday, Chesterfield police said that a student has been found to be behind a threat made on social media about Marquette High School. Police said that the student could face criminal charges.
madisoncountyjournal.com
Warnock indicted for CMU bribes
Former Madison County engineer Rudy Warnock and three Canton officials have been indicted by a federal grand jury on bribery charges stemming from controversy during Warnock’s tenure with Canton Municipal Utilities in 2016-2017. Warnock was indicted on two counts of conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit wire fraud,...
St. Ferdinand Parish cancels annual Thanksgiving dinner, citing lack of volunteers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Ferdinand Parish has made the decision to cancel its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for 2022. The Florissant parish said on its website that the dinner had been canceled because it lacked volunteers to help with planning, and no longer had someone to roast the turkeys.
'We are scared for our lives': Downtown St. Louis residents beg for safety improvements
ST. LOUIS — Casandra Hodges faced the floor out of fear Tuesday night. After hearing multiple gunshots, she dropped to the ground for safety in her apartment. "I heard the gunshots, it sounded like tah tah tah," Hodges tells 5 On Your Side. Wednesday morning, the noise is still...
KMOV
Lack of delivery drivers leave seniors without meals this holiday season
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nancy Schultejans, 91, lives in her apartment in University City and relies on her weekly delivery of meals from GA Foods. The company delivers to around 1,000 clients in the St. Louis area but in October, Schultejans says the meals stopped coming on some weeks, and another week a box arrived with the dry ice all evaporated.
Affton woman’s fight to get pandemic funds may lead to new bill
The plight of an 80-year-old worker from Affton may lead to new state legislation.
St. Charles Amazon workers to participate in strike on Black Friday
Amazon workers in St. Charles are expected to strike in protest of what they call “exploitation.” Workers are demanding better pay, increased compensation for cross training for additional roles, and better worker safety protections.
KMOV
Man shot, killed in Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was shot and killed in St. Louis Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers found the man, who was in his 30s, shot and not conscious or breathing around 5 p.m. at Vernon and Union in the Academy/Sherman Park neighborhood. He was later pronounced dead.
Comments / 2