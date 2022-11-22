ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

WBAY Green Bay

UW Health: Gratitude is a gift for those giving and receiving

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - As we’re now well into the season of giving, researchers are trying to pinpoint the impact that gratitude can have on a person. Studies suggest one of the top contributing factors to a person’s well-being is the amount of gratitude they experience. We spoke...
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Three arrested in Dodge County for drugs tied to Mexican cartels

JUNEAU, Wis. (WBAY) - Three people are in custody in connection with a large drug bust in Dodge County. Tuesday, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, along with Beaver Dam and Juneau police departments -- executed a search warrant at an apartment on Fairfield Ave. in Juneau. They found over...
DODGE COUNTY, WI

