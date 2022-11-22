ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branson, MO

Two people charged with assault in Barry County

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Jason Swift and Sarena Tucker are charged with assault in Barry County. The charges include: First Degree Or Attempt, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm. According to the Barry County Jail, both suspects are felons. The incident occurred on the evening of Nov....
BARRY COUNTY, MO
Springfield reports more shots fired calls in 2022 than all of 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you believe gun violence in Springfield has worsened in 2022, you are not wrong. In 2021, police reported a total of 294 shots fired calls with 63 injuries. In 2022, as of the latest numbers at the end of October, police report 320 shots fired calls, surpassing last year by 26 calls. Of those calls, 59 suffered gunshot wounds, four away from a record.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
SPD investigates terroristic threat made towards cancer center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department (SPD) is currently investigating terroristic threats made towards the Hulston Cancer Center on Nov. 8. According to the probable cause statement, Carl E. Keller called the facility and spoke with a receptionist about how Keller was upset his friend did not receive their medications.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Republic Police Department reminds you to lock up this holiday season

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The holiday season is in full force, and police said thieves are getting more desperate with inflation and a rough economy. Neighbors in Republic had a run-in with suspicious activity the night of November 23 in northeast Republic. Allen Vanderpool and Heather Scholbrock said a car came up to their house, looked around their driveway for a few minutes, and left.
REPUBLIC, MO
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
On Your Side: Is your car a target for thieves?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is expected to bounce back this year. Inflation, will bring out the bargain hunters. Don’t let the hustle and bustle distract you. Thieves will be watching. On Your Side reporter Ashley Reynolds showed just how easy it is to become a target. Life is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
28th annual Turkey Trot returns in person

Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees skies staying nice & sunny today. We better enjoy it before additional rain chances head our way this weekend. Plus, we have up & down temperatures lined up for next week. Sunshine will be back today with temperatures into the 50s. Saturday will be wet again...
GREENE COUNTY, MO
City of Harrison, Ark. adopts entertainment district proposal

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison, Ark. city council officially adopted an ordinance for an entertainment district in its downtown area. The entertainment district will allow for open alcohol containers between different businesses that opt into the district guidelines. Several rules are already in place with the ordinance:. - only...
HARRISON, AR
Heavy traffic expected in Springfield on Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is here, and shoppers are expected to spend billions on gifts this year. You can expect to see many people on the road to find that perfect present. Glenstone and Battlefield is expected to be one of the busiest intersections. Traffic engineers will be operating...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Flu cases are skyrocketing in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County’s flu cases for this time of the year are the highest in 20 years. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, there are 479 total cases, with 208 of those confirmed last week. The health department says we will have a brutal fall and winter with respiratory diseases.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
VFW Post 3404 hosts “Veterans Stand Down” event

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Veterans in Springfield are invited to VFW post 3404 to the “Veterans Stand Down” event happening Wednesday. “Veterans Stand Down” is a one-day event to help connect veterans with various resources. The free event is open to any veteran in the southwest Missouri area. The event is focused on providing resources for veterans who are experiencing homelessness or at risk for homelessness, but no veteran will be refused entry to the event. Veterans will have access to services such as homeless outreach, training and employment, counseling, housing, and other community resources like health screenings, vaccinations, legal services, and food pantries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Live, Life, Well: Men are suffering in silence. The way you can help.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Canadian study shows half of the men surveyed score in the category of major depression. It says simply; more men are suffering in silence than you think. In this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at the issue of men’s mental health. Clinical Psychologist Doctor...

