Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?Evan CrosbySpringfield, MO
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar CityEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
5 Branson Christmas Shows That You Can Catch This Holiday SeasonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Related
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County man wanted for assault and violating a protection order
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives want you to be on the lookout for a fugitive. Drayden Kile Denis is wanted for violating a protection order twice. The 23-year-old also pleaded guilty to assault, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing. He’s wanted on arrest warrants for skipping court multiple times.
KYTV
Two people charged with assault in Barry County
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Jason Swift and Sarena Tucker are charged with assault in Barry County. The charges include: First Degree Or Attempt, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm. According to the Barry County Jail, both suspects are felons. The incident occurred on the evening of Nov....
KYTV
Witness shares driver’s description in stolen Springfield animal rescue trailer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Security cameras show the men drive right up to the trailer on November 19 and steal it in broad daylight at about 4:45 pm. Minutes later, someone spotted the truck and trailer. The tipster called the Greene County Sheriff’s Office this week with a description of the driver.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Greene County for assault and car theft.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted in Greene County for assault and car theft. 39-year-old Krystal Green also pleaded guilty to a charge of escape or attempted escape. Springfield police say she’s known to be violent. Officers describe Green as approximately 5′11″ tall,...
KYTV
Ozark County woman faces murder charge for death of infant in her care
UDALL, Mo. (KY3) - An Ozark County woman faces murder charges for the death of an infant in her care. The Ozark County prosecutor charges Sondra Clark with second-degree murder and endangering a child’s welfare for the three-month-old’s death on August 26, 2015. The coroner confirmed the baby...
KYTV
Springfield reports more shots fired calls in 2022 than all of 2021
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you believe gun violence in Springfield has worsened in 2022, you are not wrong. In 2021, police reported a total of 294 shots fired calls with 63 injuries. In 2022, as of the latest numbers at the end of October, police report 320 shots fired calls, surpassing last year by 26 calls. Of those calls, 59 suffered gunshot wounds, four away from a record.
KYTV
SPD investigates terroristic threat made towards cancer center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department (SPD) is currently investigating terroristic threats made towards the Hulston Cancer Center on Nov. 8. According to the probable cause statement, Carl E. Keller called the facility and spoke with a receptionist about how Keller was upset his friend did not receive their medications.
KYTV
Republic Police Department reminds you to lock up this holiday season
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The holiday season is in full force, and police said thieves are getting more desperate with inflation and a rough economy. Neighbors in Republic had a run-in with suspicious activity the night of November 23 in northeast Republic. Allen Vanderpool and Heather Scholbrock said a car came up to their house, looked around their driveway for a few minutes, and left.
KYTV
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
KYTV
Branson Police ready withsecurity/emergency plans for Black Friday shopping
Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees skies staying nice & sunny today. We better enjoy it before additional rain chances head our way this weekend. Plus, we have up & down temperatures lined up for next week. Sunshine will be back today with temperatures into the 50s. Saturday will be wet again...
KYTV
On Your Side: Is your car a target for thieves?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is expected to bounce back this year. Inflation, will bring out the bargain hunters. Don’t let the hustle and bustle distract you. Thieves will be watching. On Your Side reporter Ashley Reynolds showed just how easy it is to become a target. Life is...
KYTV
Springfield City Utilities crews restoring power to nearly 2,000 customers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities restored power to customers in the northwest portion of the city after a morning crash. At the outage’s peak, nearly 2,000 customers lost power shortly before 9 a.m. Most of the outages centered around Grant Beach Park. CU crews restored power around 11 a.m.
KYTV
28th annual Turkey Trot returns in person
Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees skies staying nice & sunny today. We better enjoy it before additional rain chances head our way this weekend. Plus, we have up & down temperatures lined up for next week. Sunshine will be back today with temperatures into the 50s. Saturday will be wet again...
KYTV
City of Harrison, Ark. adopts entertainment district proposal
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison, Ark. city council officially adopted an ordinance for an entertainment district in its downtown area. The entertainment district will allow for open alcohol containers between different businesses that opt into the district guidelines. Several rules are already in place with the ordinance:. - only...
KYTV
Heavy traffic expected in Springfield on Black Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is here, and shoppers are expected to spend billions on gifts this year. You can expect to see many people on the road to find that perfect present. Glenstone and Battlefield is expected to be one of the busiest intersections. Traffic engineers will be operating...
KYTV
Flu cases are skyrocketing in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County’s flu cases for this time of the year are the highest in 20 years. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, there are 479 total cases, with 208 of those confirmed last week. The health department says we will have a brutal fall and winter with respiratory diseases.
KYTV
Springfield VFW Post 3404 hosts pre-Thanksgiving event for at-risk veterans and homeless population
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Thanksgiving Eve several local groups offered food and supplies to the homeless and at-risk veterans at a VFW Post on Springfield’s north side in an event some described as life-changing. Organized and hosted by VFW Post 3404 and the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri,...
KYTV
Salvation Army’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner includes volunteers as young as three years-old
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Salvation Army hosted its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. For the second year in a row, power outages in the central part of town left volunteers briefly setting up the event by candlelight, but that didn’t dampen the holiday spirit. The lunch...
KYTV
VFW Post 3404 hosts “Veterans Stand Down” event
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Veterans in Springfield are invited to VFW post 3404 to the “Veterans Stand Down” event happening Wednesday. “Veterans Stand Down” is a one-day event to help connect veterans with various resources. The free event is open to any veteran in the southwest Missouri area. The event is focused on providing resources for veterans who are experiencing homelessness or at risk for homelessness, but no veteran will be refused entry to the event. Veterans will have access to services such as homeless outreach, training and employment, counseling, housing, and other community resources like health screenings, vaccinations, legal services, and food pantries.
KYTV
Live, Life, Well: Men are suffering in silence. The way you can help.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A new Canadian study shows half of the men surveyed score in the category of major depression. It says simply; more men are suffering in silence than you think. In this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at the issue of men’s mental health. Clinical Psychologist Doctor...
Comments / 0