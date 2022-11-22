ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Deck the Hall Light Show kicks off in Center City

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j1Thc_0jJP211b00

Philadelphia City Hall came to life Monday night with the sights and sounds of the holiday season.

The Deck the Hall Light Show kicked off at Dilworth Park in Center City.

The choreographed light show, synchronized with holiday music, is projected onto the facade of City Hall.

It runs continuously every evening through January 1.

6abc is a proud sponsor of the event.

Click here to learn more.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
philasun.com

LIVE! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and South Philly community organizations host turkey day giveaway for local families

City Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson (D-2nd Dist.) and Mark Squilla (D-1st Dist.) help distribute turkeys to families. Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, along with South Philly community organizations, hosted a Turkey Day Giveaway last Friday, November 18. The event was sponsored in association with the Whitman Council, Inc., South Philadelphia Communities...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

South Philadelphia Best Buy Black Friday shoppers on the rush

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – After a day of giving thanks for all we have, Friday is a day to buy more stuff. Stores are open early for Black Friday, the official start to the holiday shopping season.It's an early morning for people trying to beat the clock to find bargains. At Best Buy in South Philadelphia, some people even started queuing up at 3 a.m.Big on the shopping list at Best Buy were entertainment electronics such as Xbox or video games. Some shoppers said it was their first time at the store on a Black Friday and they definitely felt the adrenaline rush."It was my first time being here, so I didn't really know what I was expecting but I came in and saw the main things, the sales, I was like 'all right, I got to get down to business," a shopper said.Another customer came to take advantage of the low prices."I would have not gotten a lot of this stuff if it wasn't for the discounts. That's why I picked most of the stuff," the customer said.If you don't have your Black Friday game plan ready yet, here's when you can start hitting the stores on Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Home partially collapses in house fire in Philadelphia's Logan section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An investigation is underway after a house fire in Philadelphia's Logan neighborhood. The fire started around 4 p.m. on Thursday on North 18th Street near Route 1.Heavy smoke billowed from the home, and part of the home collapsed.A dog was treated for smoke inhalation.Another fire broke out in West Philadelphia on Thursday morning killing a 91-year-old man.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Shades of the Past: KoP Historical Society Recalls Dec. 1982 Demise of a Massive, Historic Oak on Gulph Road

The Drinker Oak, which once graced a plot near the intersection of today's Route 202 and South Gulph Road. A King of Prussia Historical Society Facebook post recently recalled “The Drinker Oak,” a massive tree that once graced the intersection of Route 202 and S. Gulph Road. The tree’s exact age was undetermined; however, 40 years ago — Dec. 2, 1982 — disease caused its removal.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
visitphilly.com

Support Black- & Brown-Owned Businesses on Our New Shopping Bus Loop

Philly PHLASH Shopping Loop: Four neighborhoods. One free bus. Every Friday between Black Friday and Christmas Eve. Holiday shopping made easy... It’s better to give than to receive, right? Right!. It’s also really, really cool to support small businesses, right? Right!. And it’s even cooler to patronize the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
124K+
Followers
16K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy