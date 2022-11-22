Read full article on original website
Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine
Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
New Augusta, Maine, Asian Noodle Bowl Restaurant Set for Grand Opening
It's so fun to learn about how our local community is growing and the food industry is especially exciting because now that the pandemic is semi-gone, we can actually go out and enjoy food again!. Are you ready for another new restaurant in Augusta? Something that will satisfy for taste...
newscentermaine.com
Are you hungry? Check out this dinner from 1915.
The Bangor Public Library held a "Newspapermen's Dinner" in late November of 1915. Check out their menu!
Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day
Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
Augusta To Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display
One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
wabi.tv
Humane Society Waterville providing temporary foster for Thanksgiving Holiday
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Many animals will have to spend their holidays at a shelter while waiting for their forever homes. “We find that animals that are in the shelter for a long period of time are stressed out,” Rae-Ann Demos said. They are stressed out for various reasons...
Bangor ‘Holiday’ Tree Arrives Tuesday in West Market Square
The City of Bangor’s Holiday Tree is coming to West Market Square tomorrow, Tuesday the 22nd. Officially it is called a holiday tree, but what a Christmas tree, huh. For years and years, the tree becomes the focal point and the highlight of downtown Bangor. No doubt, nothing will...
‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today
Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
wabi.tv
State Police, Ellis Family Market donate Thanksgiving dinners
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business. Maine State Police Troop F, along with Ellis Family Market in Patten, delivered 40 baskets to families across northern Penobscot and Southern Aroostook counties. This is a...
1,000-Foot Holiday Train Covered in Mesmerizing LED Lights to Stop in Maine for First Time
‘Tis the season to be merry, gaze at beautiful lights, and give to others. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train embodies all of these things with a 1,000-foot train covered in LED lights raising money, food, and awareness for local food banks across the nation and in Canada, too!. Canadian Pacific...
Popular country artist announced as first Bangor waterfront concert for 2023
BANGOR, Maine — A major country music artist is scheduled to come to Bangor in June of next year. Kane Brown is set to take the stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater on June 22 for his Drunk or Dreaming Tour, with guests Gabby Barrett and Restless Road. Tickets...
wabi.tv
Community support a Pittsfeild School Teacher after a bad experience with a contractor
PITTSFIELD, Maine (WABI) - After a bad experience with a contractor who worked on her home, school teacher Billie Jo Reed says she’s in awe of the support from the community. “It was just emotional. It was very kind, generous, and I would be forever grateful,” Reed said.
Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup
According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
'They're all home!' | Maine National Guard members arrive in Bangor for Thanksgiving
BANGOR, Maine — A group of Maine soldiers is finally home in Bangor after 13 months away. The last 43 soldiers from the 488th Military Police Company of the Maine National Guard arrived at the Bangor Aviation Readiness Center on Wednesday, according to a Facebook post by the Maine National Guard.
gorhamtimes.com
News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session
As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
wabi.tv
Orland-based non-profit get $600K from Bezos fund to help homeless
ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - They’re calling it a game-changer. A non-profit based in Orland that helps families in Hancock and Washington Counties who are experiencing homelessness just received a gift of more than a half a million dollars. H.O.M.E Inc. says they have received $600,000 from the Bezos Day...
Canadian Pacific Railway Holiday Train makes first trip to Maine on Wednesday
MAINE, USA — Christmas cheer made its way into Maine on Wednesday as the Canadian Pacific Railway’s Holiday Train visited towns across the state. The train stopped in Jackman, Brownville, and Hermon where it met hundreds of Mainers waiting to see the dazzling lights and performances. "Why I...
Good News for Veterans Who Need Food for Thanksgiving Dinner
The good work that Maine Veterans Project does continues. This is the result from the recent food drive at Cole Land Transportation Museum, where they filled a pair of Jeeps that were inside the museum. They had fun with it and donors placed their non perishables in either the Jeep. One for Navy, Marines and Coast Guard. The other Army, Air Force, Space Force.
Old Town To Light Kayak Tree & Host Festival Of Lights Parade
The City of Old Town will be hosting its 5th Annual Kayak Tree Lighting and Festival of Lights Parade at the end of the month. The Kayak Tree Lighting is a fairly new tradition in the Old Town area. Old Town's Director of Economic & Community Development, EJ Roach, says it all started a few years back...
‘Green Tea’ Restaurant To Operate Out Of Old Arby’s Once Renovated
This past June, we told you of the sale of the old Bangor Arby's building that has stood vacant at 57 Bangor Mall Blvd. since it closed in 2015. It had operated as a sandwich shop for 32 years, prior to that. Z&S REALTY ESTATE INC, based in Veazie, purchased...
