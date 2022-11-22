ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

The Maine Writer

Things to Do Friday, November 25th in Maine

Do you have a house full of relatives and are looking for something to do on Friday? Or maybe you are looking for something to get you into the holiday spirit. Well, no worries, because I've got you covered. There are several tree lightings on Friday, along with a few holiday craft fairs, and the kids can see Santa, as he will be making an appearance at some of the events. I will also be sending out my usual weekend things-to-do list, which will be jam-packed with holiday events to check out. Have a great weekend!
MAINE STATE
The Maine Writer

Where in Maine to Get a Free Thanksgiving Dinner On Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is this Thursday, November 24th, and if you are in need of Thanksgiving dinner, there are several places around Maine that will be offering a free Thanksgiving dinner Thursday. Most are free, but a few are asking for a donation for the meal, and a few are offering pickup or delivery. Check out the list below, and I will update the list if more dinners are announced.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Augusta To Kickoff Holiday Season With Epic Fireworks Display

One of the great things about life in Central Maine is how our cities and towns organize some pretty amazing festivals and events. The 4th of July, beer fests, food truck festivals, summer concert series, and Halloween. Then, of course, there is the mother of all festivals, the kickoff to...
AUGUSTA, ME
Q106.5

‘The Sweet Spot’ In Bangor Opens In A New Location Today

Hey Bangor, indulge your sweet tooth in a brand new location starting today!. The Sweet Spot in Bangor, is a successful catering business run by its owner, Hannah Carrier. She makes delicious decorated cookies and sweet treats. Originally, Hannah created The Sweet Spot to make some extra cash while she finished her Master's Degree, but it has blossomed into one of the top options for dessert catering in the area, but the story doesn't end there, in fact, it gets better.
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

State Police, Ellis Family Market donate Thanksgiving dinners

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - 40 local families now have a full dinner to serve this Thanksgiving thanks to State Police and local business. Maine State Police Troop F, along with Ellis Family Market in Patten, delivered 40 baskets to families across northern Penobscot and Southern Aroostook counties. This is a...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Augusta Police Looking For The Owners Of This Pup

According to the Augusta Police Department Facebook page, they are looking for the public's help in locating the owner of this adorable pup. We are looking to reunite our four legged friend with her family. Give us a call if you can know who the owners are. If you know...
AUGUSTA, ME
gorhamtimes.com

News from Augusta: A New Legislative Session

As many of us gather together this week to enjoy good food and good company, I’m reminded of how much has changed over the past three years and how fortunate I am to be able to enjoy a meal, surrounded by my family. Personally, I have much to be grateful for this year, including the birth of a new grandchild, feeling comfortable traveling again and the good health of family and friends.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Orland-based non-profit get $600K from Bezos fund to help homeless

ORLAND, Maine (WABI) - They’re calling it a game-changer. A non-profit based in Orland that helps families in Hancock and Washington Counties who are experiencing homelessness just received a gift of more than a half a million dollars. H.O.M.E Inc. says they have received $600,000 from the Bezos Day...
ORLAND, ME
Q106.5

Good News for Veterans Who Need Food for Thanksgiving Dinner

The good work that Maine Veterans Project does continues. This is the result from the recent food drive at Cole Land Transportation Museum, where they filled a pair of Jeeps that were inside the museum. They had fun with it and donors placed their non perishables in either the Jeep. One for Navy, Marines and Coast Guard. The other Army, Air Force, Space Force.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Old Town To Light Kayak Tree & Host Festival Of Lights Parade

The City of Old Town will be hosting its 5th Annual Kayak Tree Lighting and Festival of Lights Parade at the end of the month. The Kayak Tree Lighting is a fairly new tradition in the Old Town area. Old Town's Director of Economic & Community Development, EJ Roach, says it all started a few years back...
OLD TOWN, ME
Q106.5

Q106.5

