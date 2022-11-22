ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyWabashValley.com

First responders work around the clock on holidays

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Not everyone has Thanksgiving off with their families; first responders work nonstop, regardless of the day. Deputy George McAdams with the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office said patrols are out on the roads due to the increased traffic volume that comes with the holiday. Accidents are more common this time of year, too.
VIGO COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Firefighters fight barn fire Tuesday on West Indiana State Road 45

The Monroe Fire Protection District was assisted Tuesday by Center-Jackson Fire Territory, Beech Creek Township Fire Department, and Greene County while fighting a barn fire in the 9600 block of West Indiana State Road 45, according to a Facebook post by the MFD. Here is the text of the release:
GREENE COUNTY, IN
MyWabashValley.com

THFD warns residents to be safe ahead of the holidays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Thanksgiving is typically a time for food and celebration, but according to the Terre Haute Fire Department, it can also be dangerous if you’re not paying attention. If you’re cooking a turkey with a fryer or smoker, make sure to do it outside...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
newschannel20.com

Tilton firefighters respond to restaurant kitchen fire

TILTON, Ill. (WCCU) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire Monday morning at 2200 Georgetown Road, better known as Rich's Family Restaurant. According to Tilton Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 3:35 am for reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof of the restaurant.
TILTON, IL
WTHI

Local sheriff's continued battle with cancer

TRRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County sheriff John Plasse's last six months have been full of both good and bad days after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May. Every six months Vigo County sheriff John Plasse would have his liver scanned. When he went in May for his regular scanning, the doctors said they wanted to take a close look at his pancreas.
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Rich’s Family Restaurant Temporarily Closed after Fire Incident

An early Monday morning fire has resulted with a popular Tilton restaurant being temporarily closed. The blaze was at Rich’s Family Restaurant, located along Georgetown Road. Tilton, Westville, Georgetown and Kickapoo volunteer firefighters were among units that responded to the alarm. Firefighters removed some vents on the roof to...
TILTON, IL
WTHR

Crews battle Monrovia restaurant fire

MONROVIA, Indiana — A fire in a two-story restaurant building shut down Main Street in Monrovia Sunday. Twenty different fire departments responded to the blaze that took more than two hours to extinguish, according to a Mooresville fire spokesperson. The building at the corner of Main and Water streets...
MONROVIA, IN
WCIA

Man dead in overnight Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 38-year-old Danville man has died after he was shot late Tuesday night. The shooting happened in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets around 11:50 p.m. Danville Police Deputy Chief Joshua Webb said officers responded to 911 calls reporting a bleeding man asking for help; they found the victim […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTHI

Handling grief over the holidays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - With the holidays in full swing, many people consider this time of year the happiest time of year. But that is not the case for everyone. Health experts say that grief over the holidays is very common. They say one of the most important things...
WTHI

The Salvation Army asks for help to reach goal

VIGO COUNTY, Indiana (WTHI) - Thanksgiving is a time of remembering what you are thankful for and making memories with others. From the very first Thanksgiving, a big part of the holiday is to show generosity to others. In light of the giving spirit of the holidays, the Salvation Army is looking to the community for help to reach its goal.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

State and local road crews prepare for winter weather

VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — During the Wabash Valley’s first snow in early November, the Indiana State Police responded to five crashes in the Putnamville District, which covers Terre Haute and several other counties. With December quickly approaching and temperatures dropping, state and local road crews are preparing...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wgclradio.com

WGCL News — Man Struck, Killed by Train in Bartholomew County

Bartholomew County Police are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man who was struck by a train on Sunday. Authorities say Dylan Richard Lonaker of Columbus was walking on the railroad tracks around 3:15 Sunday afternoon when he was hit from behind by a train at Dawson Street and State Road 11 in Columbus. Lonaker was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are trying to determine what lead to the accident.
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Annual fundraiser hopes to help around 900 kids get clothes

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You have a chance to help local children this holiday season. The Noon Optimist Club" is hosting its annual "Clothe-a-Child" fundraiser. It's all online at this link. You can bid on several items, from furniture to sports memorabilia and toys -- there's a little bit...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WAND TV

Man shot and killed in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting after a man was killed in Danville Tuesday. Police responded to the 1000 block of E. WIlliams St. just before midnight for 911 calls about a man bleeding and asking for help. Police found a 38-year-old Danville man with multiple gunshot...
DANVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy