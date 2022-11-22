Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
TV news helicopter crashed in north CarolinakandelCharlotte, NC
Australian Shepherd pup Ivy Kite paints for charity and has raised thousandsB.R. ShenoyCharlotte, NC
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends WatchStill UnsolvedCharlotte, NC
Related
Affordable housing developer aiming to build in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An affordable housing community by DreamKey Partners is likely coming to southeast Charlotte. The developer is hoping to rezone and secure an empty plot of land at Weddington Road and Simfield Church Road. Its plans include a single apartment building with 96 multi-family units. “It’s going...
WFAE.org
Dozens of residents forced out of Charlotte neighborhood as new owners raise the rent
Shirlesha Lindsey walked down the narrow sidewalk to the front door of her small, brick, two-bedroom home. The house is typical for the J.T. Williams neighborhood off Statesville Avenue. Inside, a small living room opened up to a similar-sized kitchen. Some pots and pans rested on the stove. The oven...
One shot at Uptown transit center: CMPD
The agency tweeted that they responded to an Assault with a Deadly Weapon call in the Central Division. A fight between two individuals at 310 E. Trade Street ensued. The suspect shot the other person and fled.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Investigate Shooting at Uptown Charlotte Transit Center
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a person was shot at the transit center in uptown Charlotte Wednesday night. Mecklenburg EMS were called around 7:20 p.m. and took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A heavy police presence and yellow crime tape could be seen on...
wccbcharlotte.com
Construction Changes Could Bring Confusion For Airport Travelers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you haven’t been to the airport lately, you might be surprised by how much has changed. A new lobby expansion is causing some confusion for travelers this holiday season. Passengers now have to navigate through a new lobby to get to the baggage claim...
iredellfreenews.com
Troutman’s revised Future Land Use Map ready for council consideration in December
As growth explodes in the Troutman area with thousands of homes planned for already approved developments over the next decade, town staff are finishing up an eight-month effort to revise the town’s Future Land Use Map. Town Council are scheduled to adopt a final map on December 8 following...
WBTV
Abandoned homes in Clover causing problems in neighborhood, residents want landowner to address it
CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - Rats, snakes and roaches. That is what one neighborhood in the Town of Clover has been dealing with for the last two years. They say these pests are coming from two abandoned houses in their neighborhood, but they cannot seem to get the homeowner to do anything about it.
'The issue impacts the entire community' | Corporate landlords contributing to affordable housing crisis
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing the Charlotte area. What's making it even tougher is the number of corporate-owned rental homes. In recent years, corporate investors have greatly increased their investments in single-family homes for the purpose of converting them into rental properties. Charlotte is consistently at the top of the list for high levels of this investor activity.
WBTV
Restaurants packed with people for Thanksgiving, fulfilling ‘triple’ the to-go orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It is Thanksgiving and that means a whole lot of food to enjoy for the family. Restaurant owners say more people are choosing to go out for the holiday, but they say even more people are picking up food so they have a full meal in their own home without the hassle of cooking.
iredellfreenews.com
EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects
EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
wccbcharlotte.com
Novant Health Hosts 76th Annual Thanksgiving Eve Parade
CHARLOTTE , N.C. — Novant Health hosted its 76th Thanksgiving parade on Wednesday. Thousands of people lined the streets of Uptown Charlotte for the annual event. Organizers have been working for months to get ready for this event. Spectators enjoyed balloons, marching bands, and dozens of floats. The parade...
WBTV
Charlotte business owner gets surprise $1.3K bill after shipping a package using discounted label
A news outlet says the report from Mexican authorities shows a doctor came to the hotel and tried to revive Shanquella around 3:15 p-m, on October 29th. City Council hears debate over traffic woes at Cotswold Chick-fil-A Updated: 2 hours ago. If you live in the Cotswold area or if...
wccbcharlotte.com
Traffic Issues On I-77 South Could Continue Into Morning Commute
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Prepare for possible traffic issues continuing into your Wednesday morning commute after the tragic helicopter crash near I-77 South. Drivers heading home from Uptown faced miles of backed up traffic heading south on Tuesday night. An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive to conduct an initial...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC
Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning
GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
WBTV
Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
I-85 reopens in both directions in NE Charlotte after crash shuts down area for hours
Interstate-85 has reopened in both directions after a crash shut down the area in northeast Charlotte for several hours on Wednesday, NCDOT said.
wccbcharlotte.com
Organizers Prepare For Charlotte’s Thanksgiving Eve Parade
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 76th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade kicks off Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte. Organizers put finishing touches on all the preparations ahead of the parade Tuesday. This year, the parade will once again be held on Thanksgiving Eve. The parade moved to the day before Thanksgiving...
3 injured in crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 5 for Tyvola Road. The crash scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with minor […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Native Shot Nine Times During Club Q Shooting Has A Message For His Hometown
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO — Barrett Hudson can’t escape the memories of last weekend. He was at Club Q when a gunman opened fire inside the gay night club. Hudson remains in a hospital bed in Colorado. “He had the A.R. 15 and he pointed it at this dude,”...
Comments / 0