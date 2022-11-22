ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Affordable housing developer aiming to build in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An affordable housing community by DreamKey Partners is likely coming to southeast Charlotte. The developer is hoping to rezone and secure an empty plot of land at Weddington Road and Simfield Church Road. Its plans include a single apartment building with 96 multi-family units. “It’s going...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Investigate Shooting at Uptown Charlotte Transit Center

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating after a person was shot at the transit center in uptown Charlotte Wednesday night. Mecklenburg EMS were called around 7:20 p.m. and took one patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A heavy police presence and yellow crime tape could be seen on...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Construction Changes Could Bring Confusion For Airport Travelers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If you haven’t been to the airport lately, you might be surprised by how much has changed. A new lobby expansion is causing some confusion for travelers this holiday season. Passengers now have to navigate through a new lobby to get to the baggage claim...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'The issue impacts the entire community' | Corporate landlords contributing to affordable housing crisis

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing the Charlotte area. What's making it even tougher is the number of corporate-owned rental homes. In recent years, corporate investors have greatly increased their investments in single-family homes for the purpose of converting them into rental properties. Charlotte is consistently at the top of the list for high levels of this investor activity.
CHARLOTTE, NC
iredellfreenews.com

EnergyUnited awards $46,000 to 43 N.C. teachers for creative classroom projects

EnergyUnited has awarded more than $46,000 to 43 North Carolina teachers through the NC Bright Ideas education grant program. Teachers in Alexander, Catawba, Davie, Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford, Iredell, Mecklenburg, Rockingham, Stokes and Wilkes counties are receiving grants ranging from $200 to $2,000 to support creative classroom projects. “Education is the...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Novant Health Hosts 76th Annual Thanksgiving Eve Parade

CHARLOTTE , N.C. — Novant Health hosted its 76th Thanksgiving parade on Wednesday. Thousands of people lined the streets of Uptown Charlotte for the annual event. Organizers have been working for months to get ready for this event. Spectators enjoyed balloons, marching bands, and dozens of floats. The parade...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Traffic Issues On I-77 South Could Continue Into Morning Commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Prepare for possible traffic issues continuing into your Wednesday morning commute after the tragic helicopter crash near I-77 South. Drivers heading home from Uptown faced miles of backed up traffic heading south on Tuesday night. An NTSB investigator is expected to arrive to conduct an initial...
CHARLOTTE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Monroe, NC

Monroe in Union County is a thriving city in North Carolina and serves as Union County's seat of power. Despite the city's fast-growing economy, Monroe has maintained its old beauty. To see it, check out its downtown area, with its historic bell tower and streets with vintage vibes. This city,...
MONROE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police Say Man Shot Girlfriend On Thanksgiving Morning

GASTONIA, N.C. — Officers say that Robert Adams, 47, shot his 39-year-old girlfriend after an argument on Thanksgiving morning at the couple’s home on Bond Avenue. Just after 7:30 a.m. on November 24th, police were called to the home. A man said that one of his neighbors was on his porch after being shot.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Crews: Car rolled on top of other vehicle in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte officials are responding to a crash involving one car on top of another vehicle Wednesday morning. WBTV crews on the scene are reporting the crash happened at Nations Ford at Tyvola roads. According to Medic, two people were taken to an area hospital with serious...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Organizers Prepare For Charlotte’s Thanksgiving Eve Parade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 76th Annual Novant Health Thanksgiving Parade kicks off Wednesday in Uptown Charlotte. Organizers put finishing touches on all the preparations ahead of the parade Tuesday. This year, the parade will once again be held on Thanksgiving Eve. The parade moved to the day before Thanksgiving...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

3 injured in crash on I-77 South in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three people were hurt in a crash on southbound Interstate 77 in south Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to officials. NCDOT said the crash happened near Exit 5 for Tyvola Road. The crash scene was cleared around 7:30 a.m. Medic confirmed three people were taken to the hospital with minor […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

