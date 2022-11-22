ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Augustine, FL

WSVN-TV

RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
KEY LARGO, FL
10NEWS

Florida man finds $40,000 diamond ring along beach in St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Digging for treasure along the beach may be a nonsense hobby for some, but one Florida man dug up the ultimate gem along a beach in St. Augustine. Joseph Cook was sifting through the sand on Hammock Beach in October, Fox News reports. It came as a complete surprise when he found the diamond ring.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
WPBF News 25

Travelers hit the busy roads for Thanksgiving, AAA experts predict 91% in Florida will be driving

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many travelers were taking a break at the Turnpike rest stop in West Palm Beach Wednesday morning. "This will be their first time we’re actually getting together in Georgia with my cousin, my mom is coming from the Bahamas, my sister is coming from the Bahamas. So, this is like beyond exciting for us," Tenova Wright Demeritte, who was driving from Fort Lauderdale, told WPBF 25 News.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

5 Stunning but Underrated Beaches in Florida

White sand beach and clear waterPhoto byPhoto by Nattu Adnan on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you like to go there often on vacation, here is a list of five beautiful beaches that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Central Florida workers prepare for Small Business Saturday

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – When you walk into LiveTrends Boutique in downtown Winter Garden, you’ll see all sorts of plants, from small ones to big ones. Small Business Saturday, which encourages holiday shopping at local stores the day after Black Friday, is Nov. 26, and workers said they are looking forward to seeing familiar -- and new -- faces.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
Alina Andras

7 Great Burger Places in Florida

Burger on a platePhoto byPhoto by Fidel Fernando on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of seven amazing burger spots in Florida that you should absolutely try, if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Near-record warmth in Central Florida on Black Friday

ORLANDO, Fla. – After thick fog burns off Black Friday, most of Central Florida will see a mix of clouds and sun. A passing shower is possible later in the day, but most will be dry. With the help of a little extra sunshine, highs jump into the low...
FLORIDA STATE
wkml.com

Brainless Boneheads: Florida Stoplight Thieves Caught in the Act

Welcome to Brainless Boneheads! Every Friday, Don Chase & Sarah find some of the wildest, craziest stories out there to help kick off your weekend with a smile. – Brainless Boneheads is a regular Friday feature from Don Chase & Sarah. Read more Brainless Boneheads here. Maybe They Were Getting...
FLORIDA STATE
Evie M.

3 Florida Man headlines that are weird AF

stock photoPhoto byPhoto by Dan Parlante on UnsplashonUnsplash. God bless Florida. Since moving to Orlando a little over a year ago, I have been so entertained by how different and straight up weird this state is. And that's not meant as insult. In this day and age where everything becomes grayer and grayer with time, living in a weird place keeps you feeling young, even when your knees sound like firecrackers each time you stand up.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Worried about a housing crash? Here’s how the South Florida market is really faring

2021 was a record year for real estate in South Florida, yet the last eight months of 2022 have been about the market slowing. Questions linger as to how bad the decline in the market is and whether it’s headed for a crash. There’s little doubt that the market has slowed over the past six to eight months: closed sales are down as buyers grapple with rising interest rates, it’s taking longer to ...
FLORIDA STATE
iheart.com

TSA Finds Cat Stuffed Inside Checked Bag Heading To Florida

TSA officers avoided cat-astrophe on Tuesday (November) while checking someone's luggage. The agency tweeted about finding a living, full-grown cat inside a traveler's checked bag, which was heading from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Central Florida. An x-ray photo shared by TSA shows the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

