Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Disappears After Police Breakup Domestic DisputeStill UnsolvedGreen Cove Springs, FL
Season Recap: Clay High Blue Devils finish third in districtAnthony SalazarGreen Cove Springs, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Motorist Alert: Roadwork along Hibernia Forest Drive begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Related
WSVN-TV
RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys
(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
10NEWS
Florida man finds $40,000 diamond ring along beach in St. Augustine
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Digging for treasure along the beach may be a nonsense hobby for some, but one Florida man dug up the ultimate gem along a beach in St. Augustine. Joseph Cook was sifting through the sand on Hammock Beach in October, Fox News reports. It came as a complete surprise when he found the diamond ring.
WPBF News 25
Travelers hit the busy roads for Thanksgiving, AAA experts predict 91% in Florida will be driving
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Many travelers were taking a break at the Turnpike rest stop in West Palm Beach Wednesday morning. "This will be their first time we’re actually getting together in Georgia with my cousin, my mom is coming from the Bahamas, my sister is coming from the Bahamas. So, this is like beyond exciting for us," Tenova Wright Demeritte, who was driving from Fort Lauderdale, told WPBF 25 News.
5 Stunning but Underrated Beaches in Florida
White sand beach and clear waterPhoto byPhoto by Nattu Adnan on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you like to go there often on vacation, here is a list of five beautiful beaches that you should absolutely visit if you have never been to any of them.
click orlando
Central Florida workers prepare for Small Business Saturday
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – When you walk into LiveTrends Boutique in downtown Winter Garden, you’ll see all sorts of plants, from small ones to big ones. Small Business Saturday, which encourages holiday shopping at local stores the day after Black Friday, is Nov. 26, and workers said they are looking forward to seeing familiar -- and new -- faces.
22 rescued, including small children, from overloaded boat in Florida Keys
Twenty-two people were rescued from a failing boat sailing near the Florida Keys Monday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
7 Great Burger Places in Florida
Burger on a platePhoto byPhoto by Fidel Fernando on UnsplashonUnsplash. What is your favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger and some fries, you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of seven amazing burger spots in Florida that you should absolutely try, if you haven't already.
click orlando
Near-record warmth in Central Florida on Black Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. – After thick fog burns off Black Friday, most of Central Florida will see a mix of clouds and sun. A passing shower is possible later in the day, but most will be dry. With the help of a little extra sunshine, highs jump into the low...
This Might Be the Most Magical Ice Skating Rink in all of Florida
There are few things quite as magical as gliding through the ice during the holiday season and Florida offers one of the best and most festive ice skating rinks in the country located right in Pinellas County. Keep reading to learn more.
click orlando
Central Florida stays mainly gray, with a few downpours, on Thanksgiving
ORLANDO, Fla. – Where has all the sunshine gone?. Thanksgiving Day, like Wednesday, will feature another chance for a few breaks in the clouds, but for the bulk of the day, clouds will win the battle across Central Florida. [TRENDING: 5-year-old boy with autism found dead in body of...
Man returns $40K ring found on beach in St. Augustine, finds another diamond ring
A normal day at the beach turned into a lost and found hunt after a man unearthed a diamond ring worth $40,000.
wuft.org
Homeless, broken woman struck by sheriff’s deputy in crash seeks $15 million from Florida lawmakers
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Julia “Jenny” Perez says her life was destroyed by a sheriff’s deputy who slammed his cruiser into her motorcycle and was found to be at fault. Her lawsuit has languished in the courts for years. Now, a desperate Perez – unable to...
wkml.com
Brainless Boneheads: Florida Stoplight Thieves Caught in the Act
Welcome to Brainless Boneheads! Every Friday, Don Chase & Sarah find some of the wildest, craziest stories out there to help kick off your weekend with a smile. – Brainless Boneheads is a regular Friday feature from Don Chase & Sarah. Read more Brainless Boneheads here. Maybe They Were Getting...
3 Florida Man headlines that are weird AF
stock photoPhoto byPhoto by Dan Parlante on UnsplashonUnsplash. God bless Florida. Since moving to Orlando a little over a year ago, I have been so entertained by how different and straight up weird this state is. And that's not meant as insult. In this day and age where everything becomes grayer and grayer with time, living in a weird place keeps you feeling young, even when your knees sound like firecrackers each time you stand up.
click orlando
Turkey to go: Here are many of the Central Florida restaurants open on Thanksgiving
ORLANDO, Fla. – Whether you’re trying to save yourself a day and a half of cooking or you’re doing it for the atmosphere, going out to eat can make for a valid Thanksgiving. Seriously! With changing tides in economics, rising costs suggest it could be cheaper this...
This Is Florida's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
Exactly what do we have to be thankful for in Florida? Hmm? (opinion/satire)
We Floridians like to bitch, don't we? Why not just go ahead and admit it, right? And I personally don't think there's anything wrong with that exactly. While some sit quietly on their hands, we pipe up and let our voices be heard.
Worried about a housing crash? Here’s how the South Florida market is really faring
2021 was a record year for real estate in South Florida, yet the last eight months of 2022 have been about the market slowing. Questions linger as to how bad the decline in the market is and whether it’s headed for a crash. There’s little doubt that the market has slowed over the past six to eight months: closed sales are down as buyers grapple with rising interest rates, it’s taking longer to ...
Hiker missing in Guana Reserve, last seen Monday, Florida Wildlife Commission says
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — A missing hiker has been reported in the Guana Tolomato Matanzas National Estuarine Research Reserve. The hiker is a man, who has been missing since Monday night, according to the Florida Wildlife Commission. He was hiking alone. The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and...
iheart.com
TSA Finds Cat Stuffed Inside Checked Bag Heading To Florida
TSA officers avoided cat-astrophe on Tuesday (November) while checking someone's luggage. The agency tweeted about finding a living, full-grown cat inside a traveler's checked bag, which was heading from the John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City to Central Florida. An x-ray photo shared by TSA shows the...
Comments / 0