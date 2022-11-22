ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

State specialist helps connect GRCC students to food, housing resources

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Community College has a state specialist on campus this semester who is dedicated to helping students overcome obstacles like food and housing insecurities, transportation challenges and more. Marjri Weller, a family independence specialist from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, brought...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO

KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Portage school board member resigns, district seeking applications

PORTAGE, MI – Portage Public Schools is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the seven-member school board. Rusty Rathburn is retiring after 14 and a half years on the Portage Board of Education, a district news release Wednesday, Nov. 23 said. He submitted his resignation Tuesday, Nov. 22. His six-year term was set to end in 2024.
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job

KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter

ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive

Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event

MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
MUSKEGON, MI
WOOD

RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children's Hospital

The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. (Nov. 22, 2022) RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children’s Hospital. The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital....
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
MLive

MLive

55K+
Followers
57K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.

 https://www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy