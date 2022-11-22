Read full article on original website
State specialist helps connect GRCC students to food, housing resources
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Grand Rapids Community College has a state specialist on campus this semester who is dedicated to helping students overcome obstacles like food and housing insecurities, transportation challenges and more. Marjri Weller, a family independence specialist from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, brought...
Outdoor recreation grows into $10B industry in Michigan
LANSING, MI – Skiing, boating, biking. Michigan is home to a roster of outdoor sports. But it’s more than just fun and games. Outdoor recreation last year in Michigan grew into a booming $10.8 billion industry that employs nearly 10,000 people. “The outdoor recreation economy is a powerful,...
Nationwide program advancing elections integrity picks Ottawa County
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The Ottawa County Clerk’s Office has been selected as one of 10 counties across the U.S. to participate in a program for improving the integrity and accessibility of elections. Officials with the Ottawa County Clerk’s and Register of Deeds offices announced Wednesday, Nov. 23,...
Longtime Kalamazoo company appoints new CEO
KALAMAZOO, MI – A new CEO will take the reins at Kalsec when Scott Nykaza retires Dec. 31 after 23 years with the company. Robert Wheeler was appointed as the new CEO of the spice company, Kalsec Inc., by its board of directors, a Wednesday news release said. The...
Portage school board member resigns, district seeking applications
PORTAGE, MI – Portage Public Schools is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy on the seven-member school board. Rusty Rathburn is retiring after 14 and a half years on the Portage Board of Education, a district news release Wednesday, Nov. 23 said. He submitted his resignation Tuesday, Nov. 22. His six-year term was set to end in 2024.
Kalamazoo announces three finalists for city attorney job
KALAMAZOO, MI -- The city of Kalamazoo announced Wednesday three finalists for the city attorney job. The finalists are William Kim, Julianne Pastula, and James Porter, according to the agenda for next week’s city commission meeting released Wednesday, Nov. 23. City Attorney Clyde Robinson, hired in 2008, announced in...
Michigan candy store to donate 10% of Saturday sales to animal shelter
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A Michigan candy store will be teaming up area animal rescues this Saturday, donating a portion of its sales to the cause. Rocket Fizz will be donating 10% of all sales made across its three locations on Saturday, Nov. 26, known as Small Business Saturday, to animal shelters in each area. Small Business Saturday is a shopping holiday meant to encourage people to purchase from small, independently owned businesses.
Operation Handshake ‘welcomes home’ active duty military, veterans to West Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Waves of red, white and blue filled the Gerald R. Ford International Airport on Wednesday as a patriotic “welcome home” to active military members and veterans just before the Thanksgiving holiday. It was an unexpected greeting as passengers departed from their planes Wednesday,...
Muskegon Heights students demand accountability amid teacher vacancies, management issues
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – Muskegon Heights Academy students are demanding accountability and answers from school officials after three months of staffing vacancies and curriculum issues at the middle and high school. A group of high school students protested before the 6 p.m. Muskegon Heights Academy Board of Directors meeting...
5 local football teams head to Ford Field for state title games
The end of the football season is here as five local schools travel to Ford Field in Detroit this weekend for the state finals. (Nov. 24, 2022) 5 local football teams head to Ford Field for state …. The end of the football season is here as five local schools...
Temporary restraining order granted to Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A temporary restraining order has been granted to the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System board. On Monday, the academy system board announced it intended to take legal action against the district’s board of education (BOE). The academy system board’s attorney argued the BOE...
‘Soda just didn’t love me back’: Meet Michigan kid CEO that created sugar-free soda
KALAMAZOO, MI- In 2021, Beau Blackmon told his parents he wanted to make soda for kids. One year later, that dream has become a reality. The seven-year-old is now the CEO of “Good Soda,” a sugar-free soda. “I really love soda, but soda just didn’t love me back,”...
Former Central City Tap House To Be Replaced Soon in Kalamazoo
Central City Taphouse, at 359 S Kalamazoo Mall in Downtown Kalamazoo, has been temporarily closed for a couple of years. But, it looks like a new tavern is about to move in. Posted in the Facebook group, Kalamazoo Foodie, Hola Courtney shared a picture, which you can see here, along with the caption,
Some in West Michigan forced to take up second jobs with inflation, unexpected expenses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At 61 years old, Jon Benson, who lives in Delton, said taking off work to care for his sick wife was a financially difficult decision, but also necessary. "My wife had a stroke last November, had a heart attack in March, had a heart attack...
Muskegon Heights Academy reelects board president after she was removed by authorizer
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI – The Muskegon Heights Academy Board of Directors reelected Antonette Robinson as president on Monday, Nov. 21 – just one week after Robinson was removed from the board by the charter system’s authorizer. During Monday’s meeting, an attorney representing Robinson and the academy board...
Muskegon Will See Michigan’s First Bar, Dispensary, and Live Music Venue in 2023
The cannabis industry in Michigan has sure come a long way since we first adopted medical marijuana policies in 2008! Now that both medical and recreational marijuana is legal in the Mitten it seems like you'll find a dispensary located on nearly every corner. However, one thing we don't have...
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Caffè Casa serving something different for 30 years in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI — Casa in Spanish means house. So, it is no surprise that when setting foot in Caffe Casa, located at 128 S. Kalamazoo Mall, that you feel you are in somebody’s home. A place where all are welcome, John and Kathy Beebe have run their quirky,...
RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children's Hospital
The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. (Nov. 22, 2022) RSV surge strains staff at DeVos Children’s Hospital. The RSV surge is hitting West Michigan and putting a strain on the staff of Helen DeVos Children's Hospital....
Does your teddy bear need a checkup? Muskegon event provides that and more
MUSKEGON, MI -- Muskegon Museum of Art is hosting its annual Teddy Bear Trail this weekend as part of the Festival of Wreaths throughout downtown Muskegon. The family-friendly event, taking place from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, invites people to bring a teddy bear or stuffed animal on a holiday adventure at five different stops.
