U.S. Officials Briefed on Potential Major Espionage ThreatNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
Post Office Temporarily Closed After RobberyBryan DijkhuizenWashington, DC
The Ultimate Weekend Guide to Annapolis, MarylandA Daily Dose of MomAnnapolis, MD
Texas politicians work to prevent non-citizens from voting in any electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wbaltv.com
Bandmates cheer on Severna Park teen star on 'The Voice'
A Severna Park teen who is shining on NBC's "The Voice" has quite the cheering section back home that has been cheering her on every step of the way. Parijita Bastola, 17, advanced into the show's top 13 last week after receiving the most audience votes on her team. But...
severnaparkvoice.com
Snyder|Bradshaw Group Raises $4,000 For Wellness House
Carol Snyder, Tina Bradshaw and the Snyder|Bradshaw Group of Monument Sotheby's International Realty hosted their fourth annual Cocktails for a Cause charity event on November 4. This year's beneficiary was Wellness House of Annapolis. Mary Jermann, executive director, shared with the crowd the importance and uniqueness of Wellness House. The...
South County Cafe continues their Thanksgiving tradition
Welcome to South County Cafe in downtown Deale, where guys were chased out of the kitchen on thanksgiving so they jumped in their four wheelers.
Bay Net
Christmas On The Square Cancelled
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Due to the forecasted inclement weather, and in the interest of public safety, the Town of Leonardtown and Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department in coordination with the emergency response team announce the difficult decision to cancel the Friday, November 25, 2022 Christmas on the Square event. However,...
severnaparkvoice.com
Thinking Outside The Big-Box Stores For Personal Gifts
Dr. Seuss’ Grinch was on to something when he realized, “It came without ribbons. It came without tags. It came without packages, boxes, or bags … What if Christmas, he thought, doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas, perhaps, means a little bit more.”. Skip...
mrhsnews.com
Student Opinions on Potential Later Start Times for 2023-2024 School Year
On February 10, 2022, the Howard County Board of Education approved the decision to plan for later school start times for the 2023-2024 school year. Students have been complaining about not getting enough sleep due to the early school start time. Many Mustangs claim that a later start time would allow for more rest, increasing productivity, focus, and participation. This hot topic amongst the community and school board has been discussed for years, and there may be changes following this year.
mymcmedia.org
NBC4’s Gentzler Signing Off for Final Time on Wednesday
Longtime local TV news anchor Doreen Gentzler will anchor her final show Wednesday at 6 pm. On Oct. 28, Gentzler announced she would be stepping away after 33 years at NBC4. Since 1989, NBC4 news anchor Doreen Gentzler has been one of the most trusted and popular news sources in the DMV.
Business Monthly
Dec .1: The Ale House reopens
The newly-renovated Columbia bistro and watering hole, The Ale House, which is located at 6480 Dobbin Center Way, will reopen on the occasion of its 10th Anniversary. The ribbon cutting is set for Thursday, Dec. 1, at 5:15 p.m. This past summer, a large-scale renovation began that was driven around...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Lobster Rolls in Maryland
If you're visiting Annapolis, stop by Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls, where you'll find a delicious lobster roll sandwich. The menu at the restaurant also includes salads and soups. The Lobster Roll Sandwich Café is another excellent option for enjoying a great lobster roll. Mason's is known for its authentic New England-style lobster rolls. They're available in more than a dozen locations around the country. The menu includes classic lobster rolls with mayo, Connecticut lobster rolls, and lobster salad rolls. You can also order a lobster salad, shrimp salad, and clam chowder.
Culinary Chaos: Turkey fryer catches fire in Joppatowne
BALTIMORE -- Volunteer firefighters in Harford County saved a chef from his Thanksgiving feast on Thursday, according to the local fire service. Firefighters responded to the report of a fire in the 200 block of Foster Knoll Drive on Thursday afternoon, volunteer firefighters said.They learned that a turkey fryer had caught fire and that the flames also fried part of the chef's home—melting the siding, according to the local fire service.
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 5 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Maryland
Located in Frederick, Maryland, Thacher & Rye is a restaurant that offers a plethora of eats and a cocktail menu that will surely delight the palate. This restaurant is more of an update than an overhaul, but it's sure to bring Volt up to speed with the dining trends of 2021. The restaurant is run by former Top Chef contestant Bryan Voltaggio, who is known for his Mid-Atlantic Cuisine. Voltaggio is a talented chef and has garnered many accolades. Among his most recent honor was a James Beard nomination for Best Chef Mid-Atlantic. He is also known for his stint on TV's "Top Chef," where he competed against his brother Michael. The restaurant also features an extensive cocktail menu and a hearty lunch menu.
Wbaltv.com
Minimally invasive Intracept procedure in Baltimore can effectively treat back pain
A new procedure to treat back pain is available in Baltimore that has a high success rate and doesn't involve major surgery. Eight out of 10 Americans have back pain, which has become the leading cause of disability worldwide. Jimmie Wiggins is one of Dr. Thomas Lee's Intracept procedure success...
whatsupmag.com
Look Inside a Single Family Heritage Harbour Home
Better price for this absolutely gorgeous single family, one story living in amenity rich Heritage Harbour! The current owner has thoughtfully remodeled this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home. The large foyer leads to a beautiful, brand new open kitchen with granite counters, new stainless appliances and new cabinetry. Through the kitchen is a formal dining that opens to a bright, light-filled, sunroom addition with separate heat pump. This room is perfect for enjoying the views of the private, wooded area while sipping your morning coffee . Vaulted ceilings and a wall of windows overlooking the patio and garden area brings tons of natural light into the open living room. The Primary bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings and completely renovated bathroom that includes designer cabinets, whirlpool tub, accent lighting and walk-in closet for a spa-like feel. Guests will love the large second and third bedrooms as well as the completely renovated second bathroom that offers a walk-in shower, glass door shower. The Outside of this home is equally impressive with new paver patio, new gutters, and new beautiful landscaping! This impressive home is a must see, you will fall in love!
WTOP
US Naval Academy breaks ground on seawall project to protect campus from rising sea levels
The U.S. Naval Academy, in Annapolis, Maryland, broke ground Tuesday on a major project to repair and upgrade its seawall — an effort to “future-proof” the campus against rising sea levels and other potential threats from climate change. The $37 million project includes raising the height of...
WTOP
Maryland booze news: A hard tea and a new distillery
Frederick, Maryland-based Flying Dog Brewery has launched a new business beyond beer called Gonzo Drinks, and its first product is a hard tea. Killer Hard Tea is available at retailers in Maryland now, and will be in D.C. stores., as well as New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, in January.
2 teens shot in DC, Maryland on Thanksgiving Day
GREENBELT, Md. — Two teens suffered gunshot wounds, in two separate shootings, in the D.C. region on Thanksgiving Day. The first shooting happened in Northeast D.C., near Eastern High School, around 1:20 p.m. DC Police said someone shot a 15-year-old boy at the intersection of East Capitol and 17th...
Police: Man stabbed in the heart by stranger while walking across bridge in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — A man was stabbed in an "unprovoked assault" in Hyattsville last week and police are searching for answers – and the suspect. According to Hyattsville Police, the attack happened on Baltimore Avenue near Charles Armentrout Drive around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16. Investigators claim...
Male seriously burned in 2-alarm house fire on Eastern Shore
One person suffered serious burns in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home, in Caroline County on Monday morning.
Ocean City Today
Army-Navy face off in Annapolis
(Nov. 25, 2022) Eighty years ago today, the Army-Navy game was played in Annapolis for the first, and only, time since 1893. In that game, Joseph M. Reeves (later admiral) wore the first football helmet. Many in the government argued that the game should not be played, since it was...
foxbaltimore.com
Man stabbed while eating dinner at Edgewater restaurant
EDGEWATER, Md. (WBFF) — A man was stabbed while having dinner Sunday night at a restaurant in Edgewater, Anne Arundel County police said. Police said the victim was approached by a man at Los Chaparritos Latin Food in the 3000 block of Solomons Island Road and they began arguing. The victim agreed to go outside to "settle it" but was stabbed in the stomach before he left the restaurant.
