Better price for this absolutely gorgeous single family, one story living in amenity rich Heritage Harbour! The current owner has thoughtfully remodeled this 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home. The large foyer leads to a beautiful, brand new open kitchen with granite counters, new stainless appliances and new cabinetry. Through the kitchen is a formal dining that opens to a bright, light-filled, sunroom addition with separate heat pump. This room is perfect for enjoying the views of the private, wooded area while sipping your morning coffee . Vaulted ceilings and a wall of windows overlooking the patio and garden area brings tons of natural light into the open living room. The Primary bedroom is spacious with vaulted ceilings and completely renovated bathroom that includes designer cabinets, whirlpool tub, accent lighting and walk-in closet for a spa-like feel. Guests will love the large second and third bedrooms as well as the completely renovated second bathroom that offers a walk-in shower, glass door shower. The Outside of this home is equally impressive with new paver patio, new gutters, and new beautiful landscaping! This impressive home is a must see, you will fall in love!

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO