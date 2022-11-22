ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kilgore, TX

KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale

TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
LINDALE, TX
KTLO

Murder suspect inherited $200k from victim’s estate

Investigators say a man accused of killing his former stepfather inherited $200,000 from the victim’s estate. According to KAIT, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge 52-year-old Henry Virgil Tyner of Longview, Texas, with first-degree murder. According to court documents, Tyner shot and killed...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

1-year-old in critical condition after Kilgore crash

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police said four people were injured including a 1-year-old who is in critical condition following a crash Monday. According to Kilgore police, at 5:49 p.m., Kilgore Emergency Services responded to the report of a crash with injuries which occurred at the intersection of State Highway 135 and Peavine Road.
KILGORE, TX
CBS19

Traffic alert: Road cleared 4300 block of SH 64

TYLER, Texas — Update: Scene is cleared according to RCOEM Coordinator Patrick Dooley. Rusk County Office of Emergency Managment reported on Facebook a single vehicle wreck involving a telephone pole. Between the loop 571 and CR 424, in the 4300 block of SH 64. RCOEM said to expect minor...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect arrested amid plan to take Overton child to Arizona

A suspect has been charged with kidnapping after she took a child hundreds of miles from his home during what was supposed to be a quick shopping trip in a neighboring city. Pamala Medlock, 59, was jailed after an investigation concluded there was probable cause for her to be arrested on a kidnapping charge, which is a third-degree felony in Texas.
OVERTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Major crash closes Highway 135 in Kilgore

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – According to Kilgore Police Department a major crash has closed off both lanes of Highway 135 at Peavine Road on Monday evening. Kilgore PD is still investigating the cause of the accident and they are unsure how long both lanes will be blocked off. This story will be updated when more […]
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Rollover on I-20 near SH 110 causing traffic delays

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays Thursday near I-20 and SH 110. Wreck appears to be affecting traffic in the westbound lanes of I-20 west of Hideaway and in the area of SH110, roughly around mile marker 549. Traffic is also slowed in the eastbound lanes of I-20.
HIDEAWAY, TX
KLTV

Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of the victim and circumstances of investigation in a homicide that took place Saturday. Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, was arrested and charged with the murder of Deion Ladana Barrett, 23, police said. They stated this arrest was based upon information learned in the initial investigation into the shooting in the 1600 block of Martinsville St.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

Several stolen items found on Cherokee County property

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office recovered several amounts of stolen property, including a trailer, tractor, four wheeler and other equipment, following a search warrant Monday. According to the sheriff's office, detectives conducted the search on County Road 1814 for the stolen property. They found several...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
CBS19

CBS19

