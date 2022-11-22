Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
Traffic alert: Accident I-20W between Van and Lindale
TYLER, Texas — An accident involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20 at mile marker 544 has caused Westbound traffic according DPS Adam Albritton. 18-wheeler lost control and crews are cleaning up materials on the road, according to Albritton. DPS ask to avoid the area and take an alternative route...
KTLO
Murder suspect inherited $200k from victim’s estate
Investigators say a man accused of killing his former stepfather inherited $200,000 from the victim’s estate. According to KAIT, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause Monday to charge 52-year-old Henry Virgil Tyner of Longview, Texas, with first-degree murder. According to court documents, Tyner shot and killed...
DPS: Tractor-trailer loses control, causes backup on I-20 at Highway 110
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Traffic was backed up on I-20 westbound Thursday morning, TxDOT reports. TxDOT cameras showed a significant traffic jam on I-20 and Highway 110, just west of Hideaway. DPS said a tractor-trailer lost control and swerved into the median. Troopers worked to clear the scene and are expected to be on […]
KLTV
1-year-old in critical condition after Kilgore crash
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police said four people were injured including a 1-year-old who is in critical condition following a crash Monday. According to Kilgore police, at 5:49 p.m., Kilgore Emergency Services responded to the report of a crash with injuries which occurred at the intersection of State Highway 135 and Peavine Road.
Traffic alert: Road cleared 4300 block of SH 64
TYLER, Texas — Update: Scene is cleared according to RCOEM Coordinator Patrick Dooley. Rusk County Office of Emergency Managment reported on Facebook a single vehicle wreck involving a telephone pole. Between the loop 571 and CR 424, in the 4300 block of SH 64. RCOEM said to expect minor...
Police Warn of People Being Robbed in Parking Lots Right Now in Texas
A news story coming out of McKinney, Texas recently confirms police are currently warning area residents that people are being robbed in store parking lots--including a Costco store nearby. This begs the question: are thefts on the rise, generally speaking? Will we see more of this here at our stores...
inforney.com
Sheriff: Kidnapping suspect arrested amid plan to take Overton child to Arizona
A suspect has been charged with kidnapping after she took a child hundreds of miles from his home during what was supposed to be a quick shopping trip in a neighboring city. Pamala Medlock, 59, was jailed after an investigation concluded there was probable cause for her to be arrested on a kidnapping charge, which is a third-degree felony in Texas.
Social media leads to arrest of man accused of using stolen check at East Texas Lowe’s
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A man who was accused of using a stolen check at an East Texas Lowe’s was arrested with the help of social media. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said a generator was bought with the check in Longview on Oct. 31. Then, 30 minutes after officials shared photos on social media […]
Woman charged with kidnapping of Texas 5-year-old; boy returned to family
A 5-year-old boy who was at the center of an Amber Alert on Monday after being abducted from Overton has been returned home. His alleged abductor has been charged with kidnapping.
Major crash closes Highway 135 in Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – According to Kilgore Police Department a major crash has closed off both lanes of Highway 135 at Peavine Road on Monday evening. Kilgore PD is still investigating the cause of the accident and they are unsure how long both lanes will be blocked off. This story will be updated when more […]
Several departments work to contain structure fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Several fire departments, along with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, are working a structure fire in the 500 block of US 259 north. Officials said the fire is contained and there were no injuries reported. Residents were told to expect a large presence of responders and use caution traveling in […]
Officials looking for missing Tyler man last seen in September
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Officials in Tyler are looking for a missing 51-year-old who was last seen in late September. According to Tyler Police, Edward Forrest Roddy, is a Black male, about 5’11”, 150 pounds, bald with a graying goatee, a neck tattoo that says “Shaneka” and has his ears pierced. He has a surgical […]
KLTV
Rollover on I-20 near SH 110 causing traffic delays
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An overturned 18-wheeler is causing traffic delays Thursday near I-20 and SH 110. Wreck appears to be affecting traffic in the westbound lanes of I-20 west of Hideaway and in the area of SH110, roughly around mile marker 549. Traffic is also slowed in the eastbound lanes of I-20.
Vigil held at Bergfeld Park honoring victims of anti-LGBTQ+ gun violence
TYLER, Texas — It’s been three days since the mass shooting at a Club Q in Colorado Springs. The LGBTQ+ club was targeted by a gunman who killed five victims and injured 25 others. This touched the hearts of many LGBTQ+ community members across the nation including those...
KLTV
Police release name of victim in Nacogdoches homicide
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police have released the name of the victim and circumstances of investigation in a homicide that took place Saturday. Ashlyne Monique Arrington, 24, was arrested and charged with the murder of Deion Ladana Barrett, 23, police said. They stated this arrest was based upon information learned in the initial investigation into the shooting in the 1600 block of Martinsville St.
Official: Rusk County house fire contained, no injuries reported
RUSK, Texas — Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez confirmed a house fire on US 259 northbound at the 5000 block is under control and there are no injuries. Multiple fire departments are on the scene and are working to put out hot spots in the house. Officials said there...
Several stolen items found on Cherokee County property
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office recovered several amounts of stolen property, including a trailer, tractor, four wheeler and other equipment, following a search warrant Monday. According to the sheriff's office, detectives conducted the search on County Road 1814 for the stolen property. They found several...
Amber Alert discontinued for 5-year-old boy out of NE Texas after authorities say he was found
It's unclear if the 59-year-old woman who was been sought in connection to the boy's disappearance was with him when he was found.
Residential fire in Longview caused estimated $50,000 in damages
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Fire Department responded to a structure fire Monday night at 514 Crystal St. in Longview. When crew arrived on the scene, they found the fire on the front corner of the house and fire had extended into the attic. Officials said it took about 20...
