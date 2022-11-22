Read full article on original website
Related
World Cup: U.S., England play to a scoreless draw
The United States frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday for its second consecutive tie in the World Cup.The result might not match the U.S.' famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions.England is still waiting for its first win in three World Cup matches against the U.S. after a 1-1 draw in South Africa in 2010.The U.S. came close to recording a second victory over England at a World Cup after creating several scoring chances, including a first-half shot by Christian Pulisic that smashed the crossbar.Weston McKennie also fired over from just eight yards out.Harry Kane missed a stoppage time header for England.England knew victory would guarantee progress to the knockout stages, but a draw still keeps it at the top of Group B with four points. The U.S. is third with two points and needs a win against Iran on Tuesday to advance.
US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw
AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — The United States frustrated England in a 0-0 draw on Friday for its second consecutive tie in the World Cup. The result might not match the U.S.’ famous 1-0 win from the 1950 tournament, but it was the latest occasion in which the Americans have defied the odds against the Three Lions.
Former Nittany Lion and NFL coach Matt Rhule close to Big Ten return?
Former Nittany Lion player and graduate assistant Matt Rhule is close to returning to the Big Ten to become the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, according to ESPN. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers earlier this fall when his team was 1-4 on the season in 2022. During his two plus season as the coach of the Panthers, he had a tumultuous record of 11-27 which was a far cry from his college coaching records. After Rhule left State College, he made the rounds in the college ranks with stops as a head coach at Temple and Baylor. Both schools...
Comments / 0