Redhawks Fly to Missoula for a Playoff Battle With Montana
It’s not how you start that’s important, but how you finish! It has been a rollercoaster of a season, but our University of Montana Grizzlies still made the FCS playoffs and championship aspirations are still alive. The Griz entered the season as a top-five team in the country and were undefeated through five games, but injuries and heartbreaking losses derailed what was supposed to be an impressive regular season.
NBCMontana
Bobcats win Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana State Bobcats won the annual Red Cross Cat-Griz Blood Battle by donating 164 units, while the Montana Grizzlies donated 100 units. The Red Cross has partnered with the universities for over 20 years, bringing in life-saving blood for those who depend on it. The...
montanaoutdoor.com
Seth Nelson from Missoula bags nice bull
Seth Nelson, from Missoula, bagged a nice bull bison between Hebgen lake and West Yellowstone off of Rainbow Point Road.
4 Great Burger Places in Montana
What is your favorite comfort food? If your answer is a nice burger and some fries on the side, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Montana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
NBCMontana
Missoula Turkey Day 8K, 3K kicks off this morning
MISSOULA, Mont. — More than 1,800 people are expected to enjoy Missoula's Turkey Day 8k and 3k, coming from as far away as Texas, New England, Florida and Pennsylvania. Twenty-three runners are here from Washington, and thirteen from California. Run Wild Missoula expects donations from this popular event to...
West-central Montana hunter check station totals up
West-central Montana hunter check stations are reporting a harvest ahead of last year for deer and elk going into the final week of the general season.
Car Drives Through Montana Storefront
It seems like every year, a car somehow accidentally drives into a storefront. During the winter, vehicles end up sliding into ditches, crashing into dividers, or sliding into other cars. Driving in Montana during the winter can be a bit hazardous; but how do you drive a car into a storefront? Something isn't adding up.
NBCMontana
Grants for 7 Montana communities will help job creation, business planning, training
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Department of Commerce announced more than $433,000 in grant funding to several western Montana communities. The funds will be used to help businesses grow and generate new opportunities along with creating long-term employment. Job creation grants will go to Billings, Missoula and Polson, while...
NBCMontana
Big Sky Resort opens
MISSOULA, Mont. — Big Sky Resort is opening early on Wednesday. More than five feet of early-season snow, sustained cold temps, and hard work of the snow making team is allowing for an early open. Big Sky is opening with more than 2,000 acres, four chairlifts and four surface...
NBCMontana
Stagnant air locked in the valleys; next weather maker to impact Thanksgiving travel
AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY in effect until 1PM Monday for the Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys, the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region, the Kootenai/Cabinet Region, and the Lower Clark Fork Region. An extended period of stagnant air with light winds and little vertical mixing. People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air.
NBCMontana
2 Montana nonprofits get biggest donations ever
Bozeman, Mont — Two Montana nonprofits got their biggest donations ever in an effort to curb homelessness. The Bezos Day 1 Family Fund makes annual awards to organizations working on the frontlines of homelessness and affordable housing. “We hope to use half of it towards building out a specific...
NBCMontana
MHSA approves realignments for 2023
BOZEMAN, Mont. — On Monday, the Montana High School Association put changes into place at its regularly scheduled meeting. The changes include realignment of divisions in Class A sports. You can read more about it below. The following is a press release from the MHSA:. The Board reviewed reports...
NBCMontana
Missoula food bank receives 308 donated turkeys from PaddleHeads
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Food Bank and Community Center received a donation of 308 Hutterite turkeys from the Missoula PaddleHeads on Monday. The PaddleHeads partnered with Missoula Fresh Market to purchase the turkeys from a local distributer in the Bitterroot Valley. This is the fourth annual PaddleHeads Turkey...
Man Attacks Man at a Missoula Bar Over a Pair of Sunglasses
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 19, 2022, 58-year-old Michael Quinn was contacted by Missoula Police Department officers regarding an altercation at a local bar. Officers also contacted the male victim who had visible injuries to his face. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold has more. “Officers responded to...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Lunch in Missoula, MT — 15 Top Places!
Lunch is always necessary, especially in Missoula. With the city’s vast number of attractions, you need plenty of energy to get you to dinner. Thankfully, the culinary options here are grand as well. Lunching out is never a chore when you’re having so much fun. From create-your-own menus...
Crisis Levy Failure Filtering Down to Many Missoula Services
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The failure on November 8 of the $5.5 million yearly Crisis Services Levy is just beginning to reverberate through Missoula city and county agencies and services. KGVO News spoke with the Director of Community Planning, Development, and Innovation for the City of Missoula, Erin Pehan...
mtpr.org
Incoming weather system could mean icy roads for Thanksgiving travel
An incoming weather system is expected to drop light snow and possibly create slick roads for Thanksgiving travelers this week. The National Weather Service in Missoula anticipates a storm system will move across the Northern Rockies late Tuesday through midday Wednesday. Meteorologist Brian Conlan says it could bring a grab bag of wintery precipitation to the region.
NBCMontana
Nine Mile Community Center holds annual Holiday Fair
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Nine Mile Community Center is hosting its annual Holiday Fair on Saturday. It is one of many spirited events in Nine Mile. The holiday fair started in the mid-80s for neighbors to share handmade items with friends each other. It has grown to celebrate rural Montana living and attracts shoppers from a wide area.
Woman Refuses to Leave Missoula Shelter, Kicks Officer
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On November 16, 2022, Missoula Police Department officers were dispatched to the Johnson Street Emergency Shelter to remove a person from the premises. An officer arrived on the scene and spoke to the employee who reported she wanted 45-year-old Kristina Busch removed for 24 hours...
Fairfield Sun Times
Large pile of dirt blocking HWY 93 NB south of Ronan
RONAN, Mont. - A large dirt pile is blocking Highway 93 northbound south of Ronan Monday. The blockage is located 1.25 miles north of Junction Montana Secondary 212 at mile-marker 43.5, according to the Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road report map.
