Hingham, MA

Chaos erupts at the Hingham Apple Store after a deadly crash

By John Monahan, Boston 25 News
 3 days ago
HINGHAM -- Boston 25 drone video showed the chaos that unfolded Monday morning in Hingham after a black Toyota 4 Runner barreled across a sidewalk and through the massive glass windows at the Apple Store at the Derby Street Shops.

“I just saw people lying on the ground,” said Emily McKenna who was shopping next door at a bookstore and saw the chaos.

“People were just running everywhere trying to figure out what happened,” said McKenna.

Moments before, McKenna heard the crash from inside the bookstore.

“I just heard like glass shatter and then everyone thought it was a smash and grab and there was a gaping hole in the middle of the Apple Store,” she said.

Hingham Police say 911 calls started coming in at 10:45 AM on what was a busy Monday at this mall just three days before Thanksgiving. First responders say the scene was gruesome.

“Found multiple patients injured out in front of the store and in the store including a few patients pinned against the wall by the vehicle,” said Chief Steve Murphy of the Hingham Fire Department.

One man died, seventeen people were taken to South Shore Hospital, and two to a Boston hospital in critical condition.

“There was people covered in blood. There was a woman we met who was inside who was badly shaken. She thought it was a gunshot,” said Lynn Goyuk who was shopping nearby.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz says this is a criminal investigation on what proved to be what he called a *terrible day.

“When you’re just going there to buy a phone or get something fixed whatever it may be it’s absolutely unthinkable, it’s absolutely tragic,” said D.A. Cruz.

Apple did provide a statement that says in part:

“We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.” Apple spokesperson.

The clean-up continued into the night Monday as does the investigation into how and why this happened.

