West Mifflin School District investigating after video shows students allegedly fighting after hours

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — The West Mifflin School District is investigating after a video surfaced showing allegedly students fighting in the high school wrestling room over the weekend. According to the district, the incident took place when the school was closed.

“They aren’t slap boxing but these are actual punches,” said district parent Leon Harrison.

Harrison shared the video on Facebook, alerting other parents to what he calls an “after hours fight club.”

“I know if it was me as a rec basketball coach, to let any children in there, I’m attended, and this would have happened, I would have been dragged through the mud,” said Harrison.

Harrison teaches youth basketball in the community and believes children of district administrators are involved in the video.

He is also asking how the children got into the school in the first place.

“It seems like the board doesn’t want to speak to certain situations when it either involves staff or administration or certain people of the community,” said Harrison.

The district sent Channel 11 the following statement:

“The West Mifflin Area School District is aware of the situation that occurred in the High School while the building was closed over the weekend. We are investigating the incident that included two high school students that were allegedly engaged in a physical altercation.

The West Mifflin Area School District will uphold all policies and procedures pertaining to this event. All parties involved with this incident will be held accountable and responsible for their actions.

At this point in our investigation it was determined that this was a one-time event; there was no evidence that this event was pre-mediated. As per school policy, all information and disciplinary measures will be confidential.”

“To say that we have to hold these children accountable and these kids accountable. Same thing with staff and administration,” said Harrison.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group