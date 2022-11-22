Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Shopping local with the #ShopLocalLC challenge
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With Small Business Saturday and the holidays right around the corner, the City of Lake Charles is asking residents to consider shopping at local businesses this year when checking off their Christmas shopping list. For the third year in a row, Mayor Nic Hunter’s office...
KPLC TV
Lake Area shoppers wake up early for Black Friday discounts
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - As Christmas gets closer and everyone starts taking a look at their holiday shopping list, Black Friday sales are something many look forward to in order to save a little cash. While many will be taking part in the annual Black Friday sales this year,...
KPLC TV
Travelers come home to SWLA for home-cooked meals this Thanksgiving
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Holiday travel can be stressful; delays, cancellations and staffing shortages can make flying very unpredictable. Thankfully, people we spoke to today were having a stress-free travel day at the Lake Charles Airport. Holiday travel in the skies is back to pre-pandemic level traffic. Many headed...
KPLC TV
“Light Up the Lake” time changed due to weather; “Holiday Art Walk” canceled
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles is advising those planning to attend Saturday’s downtown “Holliday Art Walk” and the “Light up the Lake” celebration that the strong threat of inclement weather has caused a number of changes to the schedule. The...
KPLC TV
First responders spend Thanksgiving keeping the community safe
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - First responders are on stand-by 24/7, 365 days a year, and that means even working on holidays. The Sulphur Police Department and Sulphur Fire Department are spending Thanksgiving making sure that their communities are safe while many are gathered with loved ones. “It means a lot....
KPLC TV
Iris St. home “unlivable” following Thanskgiving day fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Thanksgiving day fire on Iris St. has left a family’s home unlivable. The owners of the home say there were out of town for the holiday and were alerted to their fire by their security system. They say firefighters told them that an electric water heater may have been the source of the fire which spread to the master bathroom and upstairs bedroom.
KPLC TV
FlightAware Misery Map track flights
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - FlightAware Misery Map is a website that helps track flights in real-time. Travelers and chauffeurs can check for flight delays or cancellations upon arrival at the airport. To stay posted about flights, check FlightAware Misery Map for updates.
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff family surprised with new metal roof
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - A Moss Bluff family has a lot to be thankful for this Thanksgiving, after a major weight has been lifted off their shoulders. Like so many others, the Snoddys are struggling to get their home back to normal, but they got the surprise of a lifetime.
KPLC TV
Cypress Cove Elementary students give thanks
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - Thanksgiving is all about sharing what you’re thankful for during the holiday season. So, we went down to Cypress Cove Elementary in Sulphur to see just what they’re giving thanks for this year. “Thanksgiving is whenever you spend time with your family and friends.”
KPLC TV
Veterans, active military gather for Thanksgiving meal in DeRidder
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - As we take the time to give thanks today, active servicemembers and veterans spent time together for a Thanksgiving meal at Veterans of Foreign Wars in DeRidder. This yearly tradition is a bonding experience for those who have served their country. Post Commander Larry Koons said...
KPLC TV
I-10 East closed near PPG Drive exit
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - I-10 East is closed near PPG Drive due to an 18-wheeler crashing on top of the PPG Drive overpass, according to Louisiana State Police Troop D. All eastbound traffic is being directed to I-210 East at milepost 25 near Westlake, Troop D said. The roadway...
KPLC TV
Memorial planned for DeQuincy historian
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A memorial has been planned for a well-known Southwest Louisiana historian who passed away last month. Harry Methvin was frequently featured on 7News, sharing his love of antiques and his knowledge about the DeQuincy Railroad Museum. He was killed after being involved in a head-on...
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Stella the talking dog
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’ve ever tried to teach your dog commands, you know it can be a tedious job. Now, imagine teaching your dog to use words and phrases to ask for what they want and share with you how they feel. Meet Stella, a spunky...
KPLC TV
Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Police Jury hosting ‘Christmas at the Courthouse’ free event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is decking the halls in preparation for the “Christmas at the Courthouse” celebration, a free event that is from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Historic Calcasieu Courthouse. A wide range of Christmas characters...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 24, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 24, 2022. Jonathan Curtis Vince, 39, Lake Charles: Resisting a police officer with force; flight from an officer; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; attempted disarming of a police officer; out of state detainer; broken tail lamps.
Seacor Lift Boat Evacuated in Gulf South of Lake Charles
The vessel is owned by the same company that owned the ill-fated Seacor Power lift boat. That lift boat capsized killing 13 back in 2021.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man dies while cleaning chemical tank
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - State police are investigating after a man died in a hazardous chemical accident at Holeshot Tank Wash. State police say Alvin Lively, 48, of Lake Charles, was inside a tank while working at Holeshot Tank Wash off Hwy 108 in Carlyss. Police say Lively was washing...
KPLC TV
Sulphur Community and Lions Club continue Thanksgiving meal tradition
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - The Maplewood-Hollywood Lions Club and the City of Sulphur continued their Thanksgiving tradition of cooking for the community this year. The tradition of the Lions Club cooking Thanksgiving meals for members of the community is over 30 years old now and they say lots of people show up.
KPLC TV
Iowa WWII veteran dies at 100
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A local WWII and U.S. Marine Corps veteran passed away at the age of 100 on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Waldon M. Brashear of Iowa was 16 years old when he enrolled in the Civilian Conservation Corps and later joined the U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Marine Division on June 19, 1941. During his service, he served in the Pacific area, Samoa, Guadalcanal, New Zealand, Tarawa, and the Hawaiian Islands.
