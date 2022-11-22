Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news
Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mike Tomlin Has Given Up on the Steelers
This doesn't feel like the Pittsburgh Steelers anymore.
Former Nittany Lion and NFL coach Matt Rhule close to Big Ten return?
Former Nittany Lion player and graduate assistant Matt Rhule is close to returning to the Big Ten to become the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, according to ESPN. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers earlier this fall when his team was 1-4 on the season in 2022. During his two plus season as the coach of the Panthers, he had a tumultuous record of 11-27 which was a far cry from his college coaching records. After Rhule left State College, he made the rounds in the college ranks with stops as a head coach at Temple and Baylor. Both schools...
Report: Nebraska ‘Zeroed In’ on Matt Rhule as Next Football Coach
The coaching search has dragged on for 64 days
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Will benching Zach Wilson light a fire in the Jets to win the AFC East?
Zach Wilson acted like an entitled kid after playing a horrible game last week against the New England Patriots. His comment after the game landed him on the bench. This week the Jets benched their starting quarterback and it was the right move. Well, now Zach Wilson is trying to...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Anthony McAfee II, RB, Limestone University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I am a top prospect because of my skill set. I am an all-around back who excels at every aspect of the game when you cut on the film. Running inside, out, catching, blocking, you name it.
