thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news

Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
DETROIT, MI
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Mike Williams Injury Update: A reinjury of the Chargers ankle could hurt his stock moving forward

Dr. Morse discusses Mike Williams and the reinjury to his high ankle. How serious is the injury to the Chargers wideout? The Fantasy Doctors break it down.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Mel Tucker Contract Decision

Earlier Wednesday morning, the football world learned that a Big Ten coach was paid a handsome bonus that was meant to be shared with his coaching staff. However, that apparently didn't happen. According to USA Today, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller awarded head coach Mel Tucker a $100,000 bonus that Tucker's contract stated was designated to be shared among him and his staff.
EAST LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Nittany Lion and NFL coach Matt Rhule close to Big Ten return?

Former Nittany Lion player and graduate assistant Matt Rhule is close to returning to the Big Ten to become the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, according to ESPN. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers earlier this fall when his team was 1-4 on the season in 2022. During his two plus season as the coach of the Panthers, he had a tumultuous record of 11-27 which was a far cry from his college coaching records. After Rhule left State College, he made the rounds in the college ranks with stops as a head coach at Temple and Baylor. Both schools...
LINCOLN, NE
nfldraftdiamonds.com

“The Game” Football’s Oldest Rivalry | Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes

We are just days away from one of the greatest sports rivalries in collegiate sports. The entire sports world is waiting to watch the Michigan Wolverines play the Ohio State Buckeyes in its 125th-anniversary football game. With both teams having an 11-0 record in Ohio State at number 2 and Michigan at number 3 in the rankings, this game will go down in history.
COLUMBUS, OH
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Are Buffalo Bills still in the running for star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.?

Today we likely watched Odell Beckham Jr.’s new team. According to Ian Rapoport, Odell Beckham Jr. is down to three teams. While many believe that OBJ will select between the Giants and Cowboys, Rapsheet made it clear the Buffalo Bills are still in the mix. The Dallas Cowboys have...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Justin Fields Injury Update: Clarity on the Shoulder Injury of the Bears QB

Dr. Morse provides clarity on Justin Fields and his shoulder injury. Make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Doctors YouTube Channel for the most up-to-date fantasy injury news.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Thanksgiving Day Injury Update: Fantasy Football Injuries you need to know before Turkey Day kickoff

Dr. Jesse Morse goes through the Thanksgiving Day games and shares his thoughts on players with injuries.
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Odell Beckham Jr. has a visit lined up with the Dallas Cowboys on December 5th

Odell Beckham Jr. has a visit lined up with the Dallas Cowboys on December 5th according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. There have been rumors that the Cowboys and Giants were the two teams that Odell is deciding between. Well, Odell was able to watch the Cowboys beat the...
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Kahlef Hailassie, CB, Western Kentucky

Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202211 GP, 62 TAK, 8 TFL, 3 SACKS, 2 INT, 10 PBUs, 2 FF (INCOMPLETE SEASON) RS Junior transfer from Oregon. Starts at CB. High impact player. Tough, physical, versatile cornerback with strong coverage skills and strengths v. run to add value to an NFL team. Lengthy frame with long arms and good size/speed measurables. Physical at the LOS; can play press, jam and shows a good initial jab. Has feisty hands and stays on receivers downfield. Can cover and carry deep routes and is very good inside the 20. Times the ball well in coverage, with multiple pass breakups. Has very good instincts and is quick to read and react. Fights for the ball even after the catch and had a forced fumble v. TNMI. Ball skills need further evaluation; had several pass breakups but no interceptions in the games viewed. As a run defender, he is outstanding. Physical hitter; can lay some big hits in space and makes open-field tackles. Shows strong range and pursuit especially chasing down RBs from the backside. Very instinctive and quick to diagnose as a run defender. Can elude blockers around the perimeter and bust up screens. Very disruptive player with good play strength; can bend, play with leverage, and walk back blocking receivers. Also used on blitz packages where he has proven to pressure the QB. Swagger and confidence really pops on film. Plays with high effort.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
nfldraftdiamonds.com

CFL Grey Cup Champion Quarterback Chad Kelly tells reporters he is better than 50 percent of the QBs in the NFL

I have always loved Chad Kelly’s confidence. Jim Kelly’s nephew Chad has never lacked competitive blood or cockiness. Well in an interview with Pardon My Take. Chad Kelly was a backup in Canada before coming in and leading the Toronto Argonauts to a Grey Cup Championship last week. He definitely talked his trash to reporters, here is what he said:
nfldraftdiamonds.com

2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Rehoboth Chibesa, OL, Texas A&M Commerce

Position: Offensive Line (C&G) What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in my position is my athleticism, technique, and hands. Although I’m slightly undersized my athleticism, technique, and hands give me the ability to win the line of scrimmage fast violently, and efficiently.
COMMERCE, TX

