atozsports.com
Chiefs proving to be one of the best in one area that isn’t thought about much
The Kansas City Chiefs have been great at developing their young talent over the years, and I think that is pretty evident based on what we have seen from their now-star players. Take a look at Chris Jones, and how dominant of a defender he is. This is a guy...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news
Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
Saints list 11 players on Wednesday injury report ahead of trip to San Francisco
The New Orleans Saints open practice for their Week 12 matchup with San Francisco with 11 players on the injury report.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Report: Lane Kiffin tells his players at Ole Miss is not leaving and will turn down the Auburn job
Lane Kiffin to Auburn sounded like it was a done deal, but there are now reports that he will be sticking around. Kiffin informed his players last night he would remain in Oxford, unless something significant changed in the immediate future, according to On3.com. Kiffin was asked before if he...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Mike Williams Injury Update: A reinjury of the Chargers ankle could hurt his stock moving forward
Dr. Morse discusses Mike Williams and the reinjury to his high ankle. How serious is the injury to the Chargers wideout? The Fantasy Doctors break it down.
College Football World Reacts To Mel Tucker Contract Decision
Earlier Wednesday morning, the football world learned that a Big Ten coach was paid a handsome bonus that was meant to be shared with his coaching staff. However, that apparently didn't happen. According to USA Today, Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller awarded head coach Mel Tucker a $100,000 bonus that Tucker's contract stated was designated to be shared among him and his staff.
Predicting Lions' Remaining 2022 NFL Schedule
How many wins will the Lions finish with in 2022?
Former Nittany Lion and NFL coach Matt Rhule close to Big Ten return?
Former Nittany Lion player and graduate assistant Matt Rhule is close to returning to the Big Ten to become the head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers, according to ESPN. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers earlier this fall when his team was 1-4 on the season in 2022. During his two plus season as the coach of the Panthers, he had a tumultuous record of 11-27 which was a far cry from his college coaching records. After Rhule left State College, he made the rounds in the college ranks with stops as a head coach at Temple and Baylor. Both schools...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward takes a savage shot at DeAndre Hopkins after their match-up calling him “Steroid Boy”
I love football and I love a good competition. After the Cardinals and 49ers met in Mexico this week, DeAndre Hopkins was called out by Niners cornerback Charvarius Ward who was lined up on him the entire night. Ward went in calling D-Hop an average receiver, then went further to...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
“The Game” Football’s Oldest Rivalry | Michigan Wolverines vs Ohio State Buckeyes
We are just days away from one of the greatest sports rivalries in collegiate sports. The entire sports world is waiting to watch the Michigan Wolverines play the Ohio State Buckeyes in its 125th-anniversary football game. With both teams having an 11-0 record in Ohio State at number 2 and Michigan at number 3 in the rankings, this game will go down in history.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Are Buffalo Bills still in the running for star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.?
Today we likely watched Odell Beckham Jr.’s new team. According to Ian Rapoport, Odell Beckham Jr. is down to three teams. While many believe that OBJ will select between the Giants and Cowboys, Rapsheet made it clear the Buffalo Bills are still in the mix. The Dallas Cowboys have...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Justin Fields Injury Update: Clarity on the Shoulder Injury of the Bears QB
Dr. Morse provides clarity on Justin Fields and his shoulder injury. Make sure you subscribe to the Fantasy Doctors YouTube Channel for the most up-to-date fantasy injury news.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Thanksgiving Day Injury Update: Fantasy Football Injuries you need to know before Turkey Day kickoff
Dr. Jesse Morse goes through the Thanksgiving Day games and shares his thoughts on players with injuries.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Odell Beckham Jr. has a visit lined up with the Dallas Cowboys on December 5th
Odell Beckham Jr. has a visit lined up with the Dallas Cowboys on December 5th according to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. There have been rumors that the Cowboys and Giants were the two teams that Odell is deciding between. Well, Odell was able to watch the Cowboys beat the...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Kahlef Hailassie, CB, Western Kentucky
Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) 202211 GP, 62 TAK, 8 TFL, 3 SACKS, 2 INT, 10 PBUs, 2 FF (INCOMPLETE SEASON) RS Junior transfer from Oregon. Starts at CB. High impact player. Tough, physical, versatile cornerback with strong coverage skills and strengths v. run to add value to an NFL team. Lengthy frame with long arms and good size/speed measurables. Physical at the LOS; can play press, jam and shows a good initial jab. Has feisty hands and stays on receivers downfield. Can cover and carry deep routes and is very good inside the 20. Times the ball well in coverage, with multiple pass breakups. Has very good instincts and is quick to read and react. Fights for the ball even after the catch and had a forced fumble v. TNMI. Ball skills need further evaluation; had several pass breakups but no interceptions in the games viewed. As a run defender, he is outstanding. Physical hitter; can lay some big hits in space and makes open-field tackles. Shows strong range and pursuit especially chasing down RBs from the backside. Very instinctive and quick to diagnose as a run defender. Can elude blockers around the perimeter and bust up screens. Very disruptive player with good play strength; can bend, play with leverage, and walk back blocking receivers. Also used on blitz packages where he has proven to pressure the QB. Swagger and confidence really pops on film. Plays with high effort.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
CFL Grey Cup Champion Quarterback Chad Kelly tells reporters he is better than 50 percent of the QBs in the NFL
I have always loved Chad Kelly’s confidence. Jim Kelly’s nephew Chad has never lacked competitive blood or cockiness. Well in an interview with Pardon My Take. Chad Kelly was a backup in Canada before coming in and leading the Toronto Argonauts to a Grey Cup Championship last week. He definitely talked his trash to reporters, here is what he said:
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Rehoboth Chibesa, OL, Texas A&M Commerce
Position: Offensive Line (C&G) What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in my position is my athleticism, technique, and hands. Although I’m slightly undersized my athleticism, technique, and hands give me the ability to win the line of scrimmage fast violently, and efficiently.
Michigan State loses starter to injury for Phil Knight Invitational, key reserve 'doubtful' vs. Alabama
Michigan State men's basketball will be without starting small forward Malik Hall for the entirety of the Phil Knight Inviational in Portland, Ore. according to a report from The Athletic's Brendan Quinn late last night. Quinn reports that the Spartans expect to be without Hall for "multiple weeks". Additionally, Quinn...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Booger McFarland says Money is why Zach Wilson cannot take accountability
Zach Wilson did not take any responsibility for the Jets lose against the New England Patriots. In a Press Conference he was asked if he let his team down and he said “No”. Well, Booger McFarland was on the set and took a huge shot at Zach Wilson...
